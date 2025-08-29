2 Best College Football Bets and Player Props for Georgia Tech at Colorado

Even with Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders moving onto the NFL, the Colorado Buffaloes remain in the spotlight. The Buffaloes are expected to take a step back with a win total of just 5.5, per FanDuel Sportsbook's college football win totals. Meanwhile, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are expected to be one of the ACC's better teams with -172 odds to go over 7.5 wins.

What should we expect from Friday's non-conference bout? Will Colorado surprise despite big roster changes, or will the Yellow Jackets' retention prove to be too much?

Georgia Tech at Colorado Betting Picks

In the 2024 season, Colorado's defense allowed only 6.3 yards per passing attempt (16th) while ranking 12th in expected points added (EPA) allowed per passing attempt -- per Game On Paper. However, losing Hunter could cause a big shift to this unit.

The Buffaloes are expected to start cornerback DJ McKinney -- who registered a quality 75.3 Pro Football Focus coverage grade last season. The opposite starting spot is still unknown with RJ Johnson and Illinois State transfer Teon Parks battling for the role. Johnson took only 33 snaps a season ago, and Parks is a question mark with a big step up in competition ahead. Similar to the 2023 season, Colorado will likely be batting a No. 2 cornerback problem yet again.

With that said, there should be value in Georgia Tech's passing attack. Quarterback Haynes King is a key returning starter as he impressed with an 85.9 player grade and 81.0 passing grade in 2024. The passing attack took a hit with leading wideout Eric Singleton Jr. transferring to the Auburn Tigers, but Malik Rutherford returns after posting 702 receiving yards last season (Singleton logged 754).

After notching the seventh-highest sack percentage last season, the Buffaloes' revamped defensive line seems more focused on stopping the run this season. The unit still has exciting pass rushers like Arden Walker, Taje McCoy, and Keaten Wade, but the sack production could take a step back.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets are expected to have one of the ACC's top offensive lines, providing confidence for Friday's pass protection. I trust in Hayes ability to produce against this secondary, and Rutherford is gearing up to be the unit's top target. For a player who logged 54.0 receiving yards per game in 2024, I'll take over 45.5 receiving yards.

I tend to lean with the under early in the college football season. Many teams are dealing with inexperienced players stepping into roles, leading to hiccups over the first month of the season. That's the case for Colorado's offense.

The Buffs will start Liberty transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter. This should bring a different identity to the offense. He's more mobile compared to Sanders as Salter logged 1,089 and 579 rushing yards over his previous two seasons. He's simply not acclimated to high passing volumes, either, tallying 23.7 passing attempts per game last season compared to Colorado's 37.3 per-game average from 2024.

Furthermore, the Buffaloes are replacing wideouts Hunter, Jimmy Horn, and LaJohntay Wester. Dre'lon Miller and Omarion Miller are intriguing receivers expected to contribute, but we should probably prepare for some inconsistencies from a new starting unit. This further points to Colorado potentially running the rock more often -- especially when it returns running backs Dallan Hayden and Micah Welch. Plus, the offensive line has hope as it is anchored by standout left tackle Jordan Seaton.

Assuming the Buffs run more often, this should increase their 25.2 seconds per play from last season (42nd-fewest). Tech will probably lean toward a slow pace; it logged 27.9 seconds per play in 2024 (27th-most). The Yellow Jackets' identity will likely still be on the ground as leading rusher Jamal Haynes returns and King's legs remain a threat. After posting a 56.2% rush-play rate (37th-highest) and 4.9 yards per carry (29th-most) last season, Georgia Tech won't stray away from the ground game.

Between questions in Colorado's passing game and the chance of running the rock more often, this should play right into the Yellow Jackets' slow pace. Give me the under for Friday's matchup.

