2024 Wyoming Football Odds and Schedule

The currently unranked Wyoming Cowboys are 0-2 so far this season. Their full results and 2024 schedule are outlined below.

Wyoming 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Arizona State Aug. 31 L 48-7 Sun Devils (-6.5) 47.5 2 Idaho Sept. 7 L 17-13 Cowboys (-7.5) 40.5 3 BYU Sept. 14 - Cougars (-10.5) 39.5 4 @ North Texas Sept. 21 - - - 5 Air Force Sept. 28 - - - 7 San Diego State Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ San Jose State Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Wyoming Last Game

The Cowboys matched up with the Idaho Vandals in their most recent outing, losing 17-13. Evan Svoboda had 126 yards on 10-of-24 passing (41.7%) for the Cowboys in that matchup against the Vandals, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also added 14 carries for 45 yards with his legs. In the ground game, D.J. Jones took 17 carries for 80 yards (4.7 yards per carry), while adding one reception for -1 yards in the passing game. In the receiving game, Will Pelissier had 38 yards on one catch (38.0 per reception) in that game.

Wyoming Betting Insights

Wyoming has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

