2 Best Champions League Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 10/22/25

The 2025-26 edition of the Champions League has arrived, pitting Europe's best sides against each other.

When looking at the Champions League betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for the upcoming matches?

Wednesday's Best Champions League Betting Picks and Prop Bets

Club Brugge at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich should throttle Club Brugge on Wednesday, and the German giants are massive -600 moneyline favorites. My favorite way to bet on this game is backing Michael Olise to put at least two shots on target.

The soon-to-be 24-year-old Olise has established himself as one of the elite wingers in the sport. After notching 12 goals and 15 assists last campaign, he's tallied four goals and two assists so far through six Bundesliga starts in 2025-26.

Across all competitions this season, Olise has recorded two-plus shots on target in eight of 15 starts. In a similarly lopsided UCL fixture last time out at Pafos, Olise put two shots on target.

Bayern will likely overwhelm Brugge, and Olise should spend a lot of the match in dangerous areas.

Tottenham at Monaco

Tottenham and Monaco are both searching for form, which puts me on their Wednesday clash to be a draw.

Spurs' first season under Thomas Frank started well but has hit a rut of late. Over their past five UCL or Premier League matches, Tottenham have three draws, one win and one loss. The win came against promoted Leeds in a match where Spurs lost the expected goals battle 1.7-0.6, per FBRef, so they're clearly not playing all that well.

However, Monaco aren't in good form, either. The Ligue 1 side have gone winless over the previous four outings, drawing three times in that stretch.

Given their recent form, both sides may view a draw as a good enough result, and I think that's what we'll end up with.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.