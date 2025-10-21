What Is a FanDuel Bet Back Token?

Whether a leg of a parlay is trending poorly, a key player gets injured, or your team is trailing with just minutes left, FanDuel's Bet Back Token gives you a second chance if your bet starts to go sideways.

Learn more about how Bet Back Tokens work below!

What Is a Bet Back Token?

A Bet Back Token is a FanDuel promotion that will be available on select days in the FanDuel Rewards Hub. You can apply the token before your bet settles to turn your full wager amount into Bonus Bets.

This is different than cashing out, which fluctuates based on how the game is going, because the value of your Bet Back Token is fixed--so you know exactly what you’re getting back.

Bet Back Token Example

Let's say you bet the moneyline and it looks like your team is not going to win. If your bet is eligible, just apply your Bet Back Token before your bet settles. You’ll then get your initial wager back instantly in Bonus Bets.

How to Use a Bet Back Token

Claim Your Token : Make sure the token is available in your Rewards Center before placing your bet.

: Make sure the token is available in your Rewards Center before placing your bet. Place Your Bet : Bet as usual, knowing you’ve got a safety net if things don’t go your way.

: Bet as usual, knowing you’ve got a safety net if things don’t go your way. Apply the Bet Back Token: Go to the Active tab on your My Bets page. If eligible, you’ll see the Bet Back Token button. Click it and confirm you want to settle your bet.

Go to the Active tab on your My Bets page. If eligible, you’ll see the Bet Back Token button. Click it and confirm you want to settle your bet. Receive Bonus Bets: After applying the reward, your bet will settle as a loss and you will receive your Bonus Bets.

