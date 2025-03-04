Wright State vs IU Indianapolis Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Horizon League Tournament

The No. 8 seed Wright State Raiders (14-17, 8-12 Horizon League) will face off against the No. 9 seed IU Indianapolis Jaguars (10-21, 6-14 Horizon League) in the Horizon League tournament Tuesday at Nutter Center, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Wright State vs. IU Indianapolis Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Fairborn, Ohio

Fairborn, Ohio Arena: Nutter Center

Wright State vs. IU Indianapolis Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wright State win (74.2%)

Wright State is an 8.5-point favorite against IU Indianapolis on Tuesday and the total has been set at 154.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the matchup.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Wright State vs. IU Indianapolis: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wright State is 13-16-0 ATS this season.

IU Indianapolis has compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread this year.

Wright State (4-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (80%) than IU Indianapolis (7-5) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (58.3%).

The Raiders have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered seven times in 12 opportunities at home, and they've covered three times in 14 opportunities in away games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Jaguars have a lower winning percentage at home (.455, 5-6-0 record) than on the road (.667, 10-5-0).

Wright State's record against the spread in conference games is 7-13-0.

IU Indianapolis has beaten the spread 12 times in 20 Horizon League games.

Wright State vs. IU Indianapolis: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wright State has won in nine, or 60%, of the 15 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Raiders have a win-loss record of 4-1 when favored by -365 or better by sportsbooks this year.

IU Indianapolis is 5-18 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 21.7% of those games).

The Jaguars have a 1-10 record (winning only 9.1% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +285 or longer.

Wright State has an implied victory probability of 78.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Wright State vs. IU Indianapolis Head-to-Head Comparison

Wright State has a +39 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.2 points per game. It is putting up 77.1 points per game to rank 96th in college basketball and is allowing 75.9 per contest to rank 296th in college basketball.

Brandon Noel's team-leading 19.2 points per game ranks 33rd in the nation.

IU Indianapolis has been outscored by 1.4 points per game (posting 74.7 points per game, 150th in college basketball, while allowing 76.1 per outing, 297th in college basketball) and has a -43 scoring differential.

Paul Zilinskas' 18.2 points per game leads IU Indianapolis and ranks 64th in college basketball.

The Raiders grab 31.3 rebounds per game (215th in college basketball) compared to the 30.6 of their opponents.

Noel paces the team with eight rebounds per game (61st in college basketball play).

The Jaguars are 249th in the country at 30.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 fewer than the 32.1 their opponents average.

Sean Craig's 7.7 rebounds per game lead the Jaguars and rank 83rd in the nation.

Wright State averages 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (78th in college basketball), and allows 98.6 points per 100 possessions (316th in college basketball).

The Jaguars' 98.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 100th in college basketball, and the 100.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 340th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!