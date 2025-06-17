Nationals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Washington Nationals are playing the Colorado Rockies.

Nationals vs Rockies Game Info

Washington Nationals (30-42) vs. Colorado Rockies (15-57)

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and COLR

Nationals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-200) | COL: (+168)

WSH: (-200) | COL: (+168) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (-100) | COL: +1.5 (-120)

WSH: -1.5 (-100) | COL: +1.5 (-120) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Nationals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka (Nationals) - 3-4, 5.14 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 1-10, 7.23 ERA

The probable starters are Mike Soroka (3-4) for the Nationals and Antonio Senzatela (1-10) for the Rockies. Soroka and his team are 5-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. This will be Soroka's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have gone 4-9-0 ATS in Senzatela's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Rockies are 3-10 in Senzatela's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Nationals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (63.9%)

Nationals vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +168 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -200 favorite at home.

Nationals vs Rockies Spread

The Nationals are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rockies. The Nationals are -100 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -120.

Nationals vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Nationals-Rockies game on June 17, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Nationals have been chosen as favorites in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (16.7%) in those games.

Washington has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -200.

Contests with the Nationals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 33 of 69 chances this season.

The Nationals have an against the spread mark of 36-33-0 in 69 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 68 total times this season. They've finished 14-54 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer, Colorado has a record of 6-38 (13.6%).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times this season for a 29-39-3 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have put together a 27-44-0 record against the spread this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads Washington with 77 hits and an OBP of .378, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .550. He's batting .284.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 30th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is seventh in slugging.

C.J. Abrams has 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 15 walks. He's batting .272 and slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is 52nd in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Luis Garcia has collected 58 base hits, an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Nathaniel Lowe has nine home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .227 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated an on-base percentage of .329, a slugging percentage of .517, and has 76 hits, all club-bests for the Rockies (while batting .287).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 76th and he is 13th in slugging.

Jordan Beck has 12 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 18 walks while hitting .260. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is 68th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ryan McMahon a has .329 on-base percentage to pace the Rockies.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .237 with five doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Nationals vs Rockies Head to Head

6/16/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/20/2025: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/20/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/19/2025: 12-11 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-11 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/22/2024: 8-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/21/2024: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/20/2024: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/23/2024: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/22/2024: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/21/2024: 11-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

