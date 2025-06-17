Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (38-33) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (36-35)

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and ARID

Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-130) | ARI: (+110)

TOR: (-130) | ARI: (+110) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+158) | ARI: +1.5 (-192)

TOR: -1.5 (+158) | ARI: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 7-3, 3.70 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 8-4, 5.37 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (7-3) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (8-4) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks. Bassitt and his team are 11-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bassitt's team is 5-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Diamondbacks have a 10-4-0 ATS record in Pfaadt's 14 starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks have a 4-2 record in Pfaadt's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (55.3%)

Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks reveal Toronto as the favorite (-130) and Arizona as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Blue Jays are +158 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -192.

The over/under for Blue Jays-Diamondbacks on June 17 is 8.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with 14 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has been victorious 11 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 38 of their 70 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 42-28-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 10 of the 22 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45.5%).

Arizona has a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 68 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 34 of those games (34-31-3).

The Diamondbacks have a 32-36-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.1% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 72 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .375. He has a .274 batting average and a slugging percentage of .414.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 46th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 96th in slugging.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .723, fueled by an OBP of .312 and a team-best slugging percentage of .411 this season. He's batting .268.

His batting average is 55th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 107th, and his slugging percentage 99th.

George Springer leads Toronto in total hits (53) this season, and 26 of those have gone for extra bases.

Alejandro Kirk has been key for Toronto with 67 hits, an OBP of .357 plus a slugging percentage of .425.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has racked up 71 hits, a team-high for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .253 and slugging .566 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo paces his team with a .361 OBP. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .422.

His batting average is 57th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 84th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has accumulated a slugging percentage of .471, a team-best for the Diamondbacks.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .233 with 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 21 walks.

