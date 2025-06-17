Reds vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds are among the MLB squads playing on Tuesday, up against the Minnesota Twins.

Reds vs Twins Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (37-35) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-35)

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and MNNT

Reds vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-116) | MIN: (-102)

CIN: (-116) | MIN: (-102) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-194) | MIN: -1.5 (+160)

CIN: +1.5 (-194) | MIN: -1.5 (+160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Reds vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 6-1, 1.87 ERA vs David Festa (Twins) - 1-1, 4.76 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Andrew Abbott (6-1, 1.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Twins will counter with David Festa (1-1, 4.76 ERA). Abbott and his team have a record of 7-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Abbott's team is 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins have gone 3-2-0 ATS in Festa's five starts with a set spread. The Twins have always been the moneyline underdog when Festa starts this season.

Reds vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (57.2%)

Reds vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -116 favorite at home.

Reds vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Twins are +160 to cover, while the Reds are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Twins Over/Under

Reds versus Twins on June 17 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Reds vs Twins Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (50%) in those contests.

This season Cincinnati has come away with a win 12 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 31 of their 69 opportunities.

In 69 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 37-32-0 against the spread.

The Twins have won nine of the 21 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (42.9%).

Minnesota has a 7-10 record (winning 41.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 28 times this season for a 28-37-4 record against the over/under.

The Twins have collected a 37-32-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.6% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.498) and total hits (75) this season. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He is 50th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

De La Cruz will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .361 with three doubles, four home runs, six walks and seven RBIs.

TJ Friedl has a slash line of .290/.384/.440 this season and a team-best OPS of .824.

His batting average is 24th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 14th, and his slugging percentage 65th.

Gavin Lux is batting .281 with a .386 slugging percentage and 29 RBI this year.

Lux heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a walk and three RBIs.

Jose Trevino has four home runs, 14 RBI and a batting average of .295 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has racked up 56 hits, a team-best for the Twins. He's batting .273 and slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 50th, his on-base percentage is 64th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Trevor Larnach has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 23 walks while batting .254. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 88th in slugging.

Ty France has a .372 slugging percentage, which paces the Twins.

Willi Castro has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .290.

