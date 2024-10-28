World Series Game 3 Best Bets and Player Props for Dodgers at Yankees

The World Series is here, and it's one of the best matchups we've had in quite some time as the Los Angeles Dodgers meet up with the New York Yankees. The Dodgers have jumped out to a 2-0 series lead after a pair of thrilling games in LA.

Today's Best MLB Bets and Player Props

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check here to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees

Pitching has mostly won out through two games. Outside of Freddie Freeman's grand slam, there's been only 11 runs through two games. The bats can wake up tonight thanks to a starting pitching matchup of Walker Buehler and Clarke Schmidt.

Total Runs Over @ Under Oct 29 12:09am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Once a top-shelf pitcher, Buehler has looked like a shell of himself this year in his return from injury. Across 75 1/3 regular-season innings, he recorded a 4.54 SIERA, 18.6% strikeout rate and 8.2% swinging-strike rate. Not good.

Buehler was especially bad away from home, permitting a huge .406 wOBA and 2.97 jacks per nine innings over 30 1/3 frames in the split. A road start in homer-happy Yankee Stadium is a tall task for Buehler, and New York's offense should have success.

Schmidt has been much better than Buehler, pitching his way to a 3.77 SIERA in the regular season. With that said, Schmidt has a tougher matchup than Buehler does, and he had trouble keeping the ball in the yard in his home starts, surrendering 1.35 dingers per nine at home. Also, he gave up 1.07 homers per nine to left-handed hitters this season -- not ideal when you're going to see Shohei Ohtani, Max Muncy, Tommy Edman and Freeman.

numberFire's MLB projections forecast a 4.7-4.4 win for New York -- a total of 9.1 runs.

I was planning to write up Jazz Chisholm's RBI prop (+175) -- which I definitely like -- but opted to shoot for the moon a bit and take his home run prop.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Jazz Chisholm +680 View more odds in Sportsbook

With the platoon advantage in 2024, Chisholm put up a 38.0% hard-hit rate and 37.5% fly-ball rate. He's been really dang solid for the Yanks, posting a .353 wOBA and .227 ISO since being dealt to the Big Apple -- compared to a .316 wOBA and .158 ISO this year with the Miami Marlins.

As we touched on above, Buehler has been pretty blah this season. Lefties have mauled him to the tune of a .380 wOBA, 39.0% hard-hit rate and 1.93 homers per nine.

If you want to play it safer and go with Jazz's RBI prop, I get it. He's hitting behind Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton -- it's a great spot for RBI opportunities. But these +630 dingers odds are pretty enticing for a hitter in a good matchup at a homer-friendly park.

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Jazz Chisholm +175 View more odds in Sportsbook

