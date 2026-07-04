World Cup Printable Bracket & Full Schedule with Odds, Round of 16 2026

World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Printable Bracket & Full Schedule with Odds
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🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · PRINTABLE BRACKET · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Round of 16 Bracket & Schedule
All 8 matches · Dates, times & venues · To Qualify odds · Print-friendly
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
The 2026 World Cup enters the Round of 16 this weekend. Below is the complete bracket — every matchup, kickoff time and venue — along with FanDuel's To Qualify odds (covering regulation, extra time and penalties) for each game, plus a look ahead to where the winners head next in the quarterfinals.
📋 Round of 16 Bracket
Quarterfinal Path 1 · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA · Thu, July 9
MATCH 89
Sat, July 4 · 5:00 PM ET · Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
🇵🇾 Paraguay+1120
🇫🇷 France-1800
To Qualify · reg + ET + pens
MATCH 90
Sat, July 4 · 1:00 PM ET · NRG Stadium, Houston
🇨🇦 Canada+245
🇲🇦 Morocco-320
To Qualify · reg + ET + pens
↓ Winners meet · QF · Foxborough, MA
Quarterfinal Path 2 · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA · Fri, July 10
MATCH 93
Mon, July 6 · 3:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium, Arlington
🇵🇹 Portugal+178
🇪🇸 Spain-225
To Qualify · reg + ET + pens
MATCH 94
Mon, July 6 · 8:00 PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle
🇺🇸 USA-104
🇧🇪 Belgium-118
To Qualify · reg + ET + pens
↓ Winners meet · QF · Inglewood, CA
Quarterfinal Path 3 · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens · Sat, July 11
MATCH 91
Sun, July 5 · 4:00 PM ET · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ
🇧🇷 Brazil-270
🇳🇴 Norway+205
To Qualify · reg + ET + pens
MATCH 92
Sun, July 5 · 8:00 PM ET · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
🇲🇽 Mexico+112
🏴 England-136
To Qualify · reg + ET + pens
↓ Winners meet · QF · Miami Gardens, FL
Quarterfinal Path 4 · Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
MATCH 95
Tue, July 7 · 12:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
🇦🇷 Argentina-800
🇪🇬 Egypt+540
To Qualify · reg + ET + pens
MATCH 96
Tue, July 7 · 4:00 PM ET · BC Place, Vancouver
🇨🇭 Switzerland+136
🇨🇴 Colombia-166
To Qualify · reg + ET + pens
↓ Winners meet · QF · Kansas City, MO
📅 Full Schedule — Round of 16
All times ET · FanDuel To Qualify odds cover reg + ET + pens
Sat, Jul 4 · 5:00 PM ET · Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
🇵🇾 Paraguay vs 🇫🇷 France
+1120 / -1800
Sat, Jul 4 · 1:00 PM ET · NRG Stadium, Houston
🇨🇦 Canada vs 🇲🇦 Morocco
+245 / -320
Sun, Jul 5 · 4:00 PM ET · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ
🇧🇷 Brazil vs 🇳🇴 Norway
-270 / +205
Sun, Jul 5 · 8:00 PM ET · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Qualify covers regulation time, extra time and penalties · Home team listed first in each matchup · Odds current as of publication and subject to change — confirm live pricing on FanDuel before betting · All times Eastern (ET) · Quarterfinal venues and dates: Paraguay/France vs Canada/Morocco — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA, Thu July 9; Portugal/Spain vs USA/Belgium — SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA, Fri July 10; Brazil/Norway vs Mexico/England — Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FL, Sat July 11; Argentina/Egypt vs Switzerland/Colombia — Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City MO · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
World Cup 2026 Printable bracket for the round of 16. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers atFanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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