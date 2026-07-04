Canada vs Morocco Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 16
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Canada vs Morocco: Updated Prediction & Best Bets
Updated for kickoff day · Riad upgraded to likely starter · Latest FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
Everything Canada has already achieved this tournament — first-ever point, first-ever win, first-ever knockout victory, first-ever Round of 16 appearance — happened before facing anything close to Morocco's level. Jesse Marsch's side has been built on defensive discipline and late moments (Stephen Eustáquio's 92nd-minute winner against South Africa is the signature example), but they now face a Morocco team that reached a World Cup semifinal in 2022 and has barely been troubled since.
Morocco could go effectively unchanged from the side that beat the Netherlands on penalties — an "untouched" back four of Hakimi, Diop, Riad and Mazraoui, with Ismael Saibari continuing to lead the line off the back of a tournament that's already earned him a move to Bayern Munich. The market has taken notice: Morocco has shortened from -115 to -140 on the moneyline and from -260 to -330 to advance since our last look at this match, reflecting growing confidence in a settled, in-form Moroccan side against a Canadian team still searching for finishing touch in the final third.
📋 Predicted Lineups
Five independent sources now consistently exclude Ayoub El Kaabi from Morocco's predicted starting XI, confirming what we flagged in our last piece — his short goalscorer price (+175, tied with Saibari) reflects strong impact-substitute value rather than a hidden lineup change. If you want exposure to him, treat it as a late-game sub bet, not a starter's price.
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Canada +470 / Draw +240 / Morocco -140 · 2 Up Early Payout: Canada +440 / Draw +240 / Morocco -145 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Canada +250 / Morocco -330 · Anytime Goalscorer: Saibari +175, El Kaabi +175, Diaz +240, Talbi +350, Ounahi +350, David +360, Larin +410, Oluwaseyi +420, El Khannouss +420 · To Score or Assist: Saibari +110, El Kaabi +110, Diaz +130, Ounahi +165, El Khannouss +160, Talbi +180 · Player 1+ SOT: Saibari -250, El Kaabi -230, Diaz -185, David -135, El Khannouss -125, Talbi -115 · First Goalscorer: El Kaabi +450, Saibari +490, Diaz +650, Talbi +900, Ounahi +900, No Goalscorer +950, David +1000 · Correct Score: Canada 1-0 +1200, 0-0 +900, 0-1 +460, 2-0 +3300, 1-1 +550, 0-2 +700, 2-1 +1600, 2-2 +1500, 1-2 +700, 3-0 +10000, 3-3 +8000, 0-3 +1500, 3-1 +7500, 1-3 +1600, 3-2 +5500, 2-3 +3000 · BTTS Yes -106 / No -122 · Chadi Riad upgraded to likely starter after early Round of 32 withdrawal · Issa Diop one yellow card from a quarterfinal suspension · Stephen Eustaquio confirmed Canada captain · Ismael Kone out for the tournament (broken leg) · NRG Stadium, Houston TX · Tomorrow, Saturday July 4, kickoff 1:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces France/Paraguay winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
The round of 16 kicks off with Canada vs Morocco. Prediction, preview, lineups and best bets for today's match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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