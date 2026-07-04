Canada vs Morocco Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 16

⚡ UPDATED: MOROCCO NOW -140 ML (WAS -115) · -330 TO ADVANCE (WAS -260) · RIAD UPGRADED TO "ANTICIPATED TO START" AFTER FITNESS SCARE · EL KAABI CONFIRMED NOT IN MOROCCO'S PREDICTED XI DESPITE SHORT PRICE — LIKELY SUB-VALUE PRICING · SAIBARI/EL KAABI TIED ANYTIME AT +175 · BTTS NOW LEANS NO -122 · ISSA DIOP ONE YELLOW CARD FROM A QF SUSPENSION

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Tomorrow · 1:00 PM ET · NRG Stadium Houston · FOX 🇨🇦 Canada vs 🇲🇦 Morocco Eustáquio Confirmed Captain Riad Now Likely To Start FD Moneyline (90 min) MAR -140 CAN +470 · Draw +240 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) MAR -330 · CAN +250

✅ Updated Today: Riad Upgraded, Morocco's Backline "Untouched" Chadi Riad, withdrawn early against the Netherlands with a knock, is now "anticipated to start barring a late setback," joining Issa Diop, Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui in what multiple sources describe as an "untouched" back four. Issa Diop is carrying a yellow card and would miss a quarterfinal with another booking. On Canada's side, Stephen Eustáquio is confirmed captain, and reports continue to build toward Alphonso Davies making his first start of the tournament.

📖 Match Preview

Everything Canada has already achieved this tournament — first-ever point, first-ever win, first-ever knockout victory, first-ever Round of 16 appearance — happened before facing anything close to Morocco's level. Jesse Marsch's side has been built on defensive discipline and late moments (Stephen Eustáquio's 92nd-minute winner against South Africa is the signature example), but they now face a Morocco team that reached a World Cup semifinal in 2022 and has barely been troubled since.

Morocco could go effectively unchanged from the side that beat the Netherlands on penalties — an "untouched" back four of Hakimi, Diop, Riad and Mazraoui, with Ismael Saibari continuing to lead the line off the back of a tournament that's already earned him a move to Bayern Munich. The market has taken notice: Morocco has shortened from -115 to -140 on the moneyline and from -260 to -330 to advance since our last look at this match, reflecting growing confidence in a settled, in-form Moroccan side against a Canadian team still searching for finishing touch in the final third.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇨🇦 Canada · 4-4-2 GK Maxime Crépeau DEF Alistair Johnston · Moïse Bombito · Derek Cornelius · Richie Laryea MID Tajon Buchanan · Nathan Saliba · Stephen Eustáquio © · Alphonso Davies ⚠️ ATT Jonathan David ⭐ · Tani Oluwaseyi / Cyle Larin Davies expected to push Millar or Oluwaseyi out — confirm closer to kickoff 🇲🇦 Morocco · 4-2-3-1 GK Yassine Bounou DEF ("Untouched") Achraf Hakimi © · Issa Diop ⚠️ · Chadi Riad ✅ · Noussair Mazraoui MID Neil El Aynaoui · Ayyoub Bouaddi ATT Brahim Díaz · Azzedine Ounahi · Bilal El Khannouss LONE ST Ismael Saibari ⭐ Ayoub El Kaabi confirmed NOT in this predicted XI — impact-sub role only

✅ El Kaabi Mystery Resolved Five independent sources now consistently exclude Ayoub El Kaabi from Morocco's predicted starting XI, confirming what we flagged in our last piece — his short goalscorer price (+175, tied with Saibari) reflects strong impact-substitute value rather than a hidden lineup change. If you want exposure to him, treat it as a late-game sub bet, not a starter's price.

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play Morocco To Advance Now even more heavily favored with Riad's fitness upgrade and an "untouched" back four · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -330 $33→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Board's Score Prediction Correct Score — Morocco 0-1 Shortened further since our last look — the board's own tight, single-goal expectation for this knockout tie +460 $10→$56 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Goalscorer Favorite Ismael Saibari — Anytime Goalscorer Confirmed starter and Morocco's most productive attacker all tournament, unlike El Kaabi who shares this price from the bench +175 $10→$27.50 ⭐ Best Bet #4 · The Clean Sheet Read Both Teams to Score — No Now the favored side (was a dead-even coin flip before) — matches the correct score board's own lean toward a clean, single-goal Morocco win -122 $12.20→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Canada's Only Real Threat Jonathan David — Anytime Goalscorer Confirmed starter and Canada's clear talisman — if Canada find a goal against this Moroccan defense, he's the most likely source +360 $10→$46

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel Morocco to advance + Both Teams to Score No + Ismael Saibari anytime goal Builds on Morocco's growing favorite status, the correct score board's own lean toward a clean-sheet win, and Saibari's role as their standout attacker. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Canada vs Morocco · World Cup R16 · Tomorrow Morocco 1–0 Canada Saibari or Díaz finds the breakthrough against a resilient Canadian defense, and a clean sheet from Morocco's confirmed-strongest back four sees them through to the quarterfinal. Confidence HIGH The market's movement since our last look — Morocco shortening on every relevant line — reflects real confirmation that their strongest possible XI is intact, with Riad's fitness scare resolved positively. Canada's own path to victory hasn't changed (compact defense, transition through Davies and David), but the class gap is now being priced even more clearly.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Canada vs Morocco · Tomorrow · 1PM ET · FOX Bet Canada vs Morocco on FanDuel Saibari anytime +175 · Correct score 0-1 +460 · Morocco to advance -330

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Canada +470 / Draw +240 / Morocco -140 · 2 Up Early Payout: Canada +440 / Draw +240 / Morocco -145 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Canada +250 / Morocco -330 · Anytime Goalscorer: Saibari +175, El Kaabi +175, Diaz +240, Talbi +350, Ounahi +350, David +360, Larin +410, Oluwaseyi +420, El Khannouss +420 · To Score or Assist: Saibari +110, El Kaabi +110, Diaz +130, Ounahi +165, El Khannouss +160, Talbi +180 · Player 1+ SOT: Saibari -250, El Kaabi -230, Diaz -185, David -135, El Khannouss -125, Talbi -115 · First Goalscorer: El Kaabi +450, Saibari +490, Diaz +650, Talbi +900, Ounahi +900, No Goalscorer +950, David +1000 · Correct Score: Canada 1-0 +1200, 0-0 +900, 0-1 +460, 2-0 +3300, 1-1 +550, 0-2 +700, 2-1 +1600, 2-2 +1500, 1-2 +700, 3-0 +10000, 3-3 +8000, 0-3 +1500, 3-1 +7500, 1-3 +1600, 3-2 +5500, 2-3 +3000 · BTTS Yes -106 / No -122 · Chadi Riad upgraded to likely starter after early Round of 32 withdrawal · Issa Diop one yellow card from a quarterfinal suspension · Stephen Eustaquio confirmed Canada captain · Ismael Kone out for the tournament (broken leg) · NRG Stadium, Houston TX · Tomorrow, Saturday July 4, kickoff 1:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces France/Paraguay winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER