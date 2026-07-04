Paraguay vs France Prediction & Best Kylian Mbappé Prop Bets Today World Cup Round of 16

⚡ FRANCE -600 ML · -1800 TO ADVANCE · SCORED 3+ GOALS IN ALL 4 MATCHES, A WORLD CUP RECORD · MBAPPÉ TIED WITH MESSI AT 6 GOALS FOR THIS TOURNAMENT'S GOLDEN BOOT, ONE BEHIND MESSI'S ALL-TIME CAREER RECORD (18 VS 19) · SCORED IN EVERY MATCH THIS WORLD CUP · PARAGUAY UPSET GERMANY ON PENALTIES, RANKED #41 IN THE WORLD · KICKOFF 5PM ET TODAY

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇵🇾 Paraguay vs France 🇫🇷 · 5PM ET · Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia · FOX France To Advance -1800 · FIFA #1 vs #41 · Deschamps' final World Cup → QF vs CAN/MAR

📖 Match Preview

France have been the most dominant team in the tournament by a wide margin — a perfect 4-0-0, a tournament-high 13 goals scored, only 2 conceded, and 3-plus goals in every single match, a new World Cup record. Didier Deschamps, in what's expected to be his final tournament before stepping down, has already won 9 of his 11 career World Cup knockout ties as manager (the most of any coach ever) and hasn't lost a Round of 16 match since 1934. His attacking quartet of Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise have combined for enough goal involvements that France are the first side since Brazil in 2002 to have three players with 5-plus goal contributions at a single World Cup.

Paraguay are here on pure resilience. Ranked 41st in the world, they stunned four-time champions Germany on penalties in the Round of 32 — a 31-place ranking gap that's the fourth-largest overcome in a World Cup knockout tie since 1994 — with goalkeeper Orlando Gill posting the tournament's highest save tally along the way. Julio Enciso's goal in that game was Paraguay's first-ever in a World Cup knockout match, after five previous ties without one. Their blueprint is unchanged: sit deep, stay disciplined, and hope for a moment on the break or a shootout.

This is the third-ever World Cup meeting between these nations, and France has won both previous ones — 7-3 in 1958, and 1-0 in the 1998 Round of 16 with Deschamps himself captaining that side. Germany managed 73% possession against this same Paraguay defense and still couldn't find a winner in 120 minutes — but as multiple previews note, France's attack is considerably sharper in the final third than Germany's was.

🏆 Our Prediction · Paraguay vs France · World Cup R16 · Today France 3–0 Paraguay Mbappé and company eventually crack the deep block that held Germany, extending their record run of 3-plus-goal games to five straight. Confidence HIGH Paraguay's shootout heroics against Germany are real, but France carry more varied attacking threats than a Germany side that dominated territory without finishing. The pattern from history (1958, 1998) holds: Paraguay make France work, but France find a way through — likely well before it needs extra time this time.

📖 The Case For Mbappé Today

Mbappé has scored in every single match this tournament, with two-goal performances in three of his four appearances — most recently a brace against Sweden that included 13 shots on target across the tournament (3.3 per game). He's currently tied with Lionel Messi at 6 goals apiece atop this World Cup's Golden Boot race, and sits just one goal behind Messi's all-time career World Cup record of 19. A goal today either draws him level with that record or hands him the outright tournament scoring lead — real, tangible milestones with obvious motivating power. He's also bidding to become the first player ever to win back-to-back World Cup Golden Boots.

⚖️ The Case Against

Paraguay's defense has allowed just one goal in three matches and famously held Germany, a much higher-volume attacking side statistically, to nothing across 120 minutes. Mbappé's own history against deep, disciplined blocks is genuinely mixed — in 2022 he had two knockout games with two goals and two with none, showing this can go either way depending on how much space he's given. If France dominate territory but struggle to break the block early, Mbappé's individual numbers could be quieter even in a game France ultimately wins comfortably late.

📋 Kylian Mbappé — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Kylian Mbappé · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · Paraguay vs France Anytime Goalscorer 90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens -180 Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time -200 To Score 2 or More Goals 90 min + stoppage only +270 To Score a Hat-Trick He had one in last year's WC final +1000 First Goalscorer Single-winner market, bigger payout +210 To Score or Assist 90 min + stoppage only -300 To Score or Assist — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time -350 1+ Shots on Target Shortest price of any player in this match -2000 All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ Best Mbappé Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Foundation Play Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer -180 $18→$10 profit He's scored in literally every game this tournament. Against a heavy underdog that's already been picked apart territorially by a weaker attacking side (Germany), this is the board's clearest, best-supported pick. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Milestone Bet Mbappé — To Score 2 or More Goals +270 $10→$37 He's already done this in three of four games this tournament. A brace would simultaneously draw him level with Messi's all-time career record and take outright control of this tournament's Golden Boot race — real stakes behind a genuinely live number. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Bigger Payout Mbappé — First Goalscorer +210 $10→$31 A meaningfully bigger payout for the same basic thesis — if France's attack cracks Paraguay's block early, as Deschamps' side has done all tournament, Mbappé is the most likely author of the breakthrough. ⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Foundation/Coverage Play Mbappé — To Score or Assist -300 $30→$10 profit Even in a game where he's shut out individually, Mbappé's playmaking for Dembélé, Olise or Barcola remains live — this captures his broader offensive impact rather than pure finishing.

📊 Where Mbappé Sits Among France's Attack Mbappé's -180 anytime price is comfortably the shortest on the board — the next closest, Ousmane Dembélé, sits all the way out at +140. That gap reflects how much France's attack still runs through him as the focal point, even with Olise (5 tournament assists, one shy of Pelé's all-time single-tournament record of 6) and Dembélé (in career-best form) both firing alongside him.

🎯 Mbappé-Built Parlay Idea · FanDuel Mbappé to score or assist + France to advance + Mbappé 1+ shot on target Three legs that all describe the same core thesis: France's talisman heavily involved in a routine, dominant win. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties; the other two legs are 90-minute only. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Kylian Mbappé Props · Paraguay vs France · Today · 5PM ET Bet Kylian Mbappé Props on FanDuel Now Anytime -180 · To Score 2+ +270 · First Goalscorer +210

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Paraguay +1800 / Draw +600 / France -600 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Paraguay +1140 / France -1800 · Kylian Mbappé: anytime goalscorer -180 (90 min) / -200 (incl. ET) · to score 2+ goals +270 · to score a hat-trick +1000 · first goalscorer +210 · to score or assist -300 (90 min) / -350 (incl. ET) · 1+ shots on target -2000 · Other Anytime Goalscorer prices: Dembele +140, Olise +160, Barcola +170, Doue +175, Rabiot +360 · Mbappé has scored in every match this tournament, tied with Messi at 6 goals for the Golden Boot, one behind Messi's all-time career World Cup record of 18 vs 19 · France have scored 3+ goals in all 4 matches, a World Cup record · Olise has 5 tournament assists, one shy of Pele's all-time single-tournament record · Paraguay upset Germany on penalties in the Round of 32 · Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia PA · Today, Saturday July 4, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Canada/Morocco winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER