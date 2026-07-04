Canada vs Morocco Best Prop Bets Today: Most Likely Correct Score Bets, Odds World Cup

Full grid · Ranked picks · From Morocco's favorite to the longest of long shots · All odds FanDuel

⚡ KICKOFF TOMORROW 1PM ET · MOROCCO 1-0 (LISTED AS "0-1" SINCE CANADA IS HOME) LEADS THE BOARD AT +460, COMFORTABLY THE SHORTEST PRICE · DRAW 1-1 +550 IS NEXT · MOROCCO 2-0 AND 2-1 BOTH TIED AT +700 · CANADA'S BEST-CASE SCORE (1-0) IS ALL THE WAY BACK AT +1200 — LONGER THAN FOUR DIFFERENT MOROCCO WINS · 90 MIN + STOPPAGE ONLY, NEVER EXTRA TIME OR PENALTIES

Match Details · Kickoff Tomorrow 🇨🇦 Canada vs Morocco 🇲🇦 · 1PM ET · NRG Stadium, Houston · FOX Morocco To Advance -330 · Canada's first-ever World Cup Round of 16 appearance → QF vs FRA/PAR

⚠️ Critical Rule: 90 Minutes Only Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only. Extra time and penalty shootouts never count, regardless of how the match is actually decided. Given this is a knockout tie that could realistically go the distance — Morocco already needed penalties to beat the Netherlands — a scoreline that's level after 90 settles exactly as shown, no matter what happens afterward. Canada is listed first (home) in every combination below, Morocco second (away).

📖 Correct Score — Market Overview

This board leaves little doubt about which side the market expects to win, and by how much. Morocco to win 1-0 is priced at +460 — comfortably the shortest exact scoreline on the entire grid, and more than 100 points shorter than the next closest option. That single-goal margin lines up exactly with how several previews have described this tie: a tense, low-event knockout match decided by one moment of Moroccan quality against a well-organized Canadian defense.

What's most telling is how far back Canada's best-case scenario sits. Canada to win 1-0 is priced at +1200 — not just longer than the draw, but longer than four separate Morocco win combinations (0-1, 1-1, 0-2, and 1-2 all price shorter). In plain terms, the market thinks a Moroccan win by almost any reasonable margin is more likely than a clean Canadian victory, reflecting the genuine class gap between a co-host making history simply by being here and a side that reached a World Cup semifinal four years ago.

The draw isn't far behind Morocco's favorite score, though — 1-1 at +550 is the second-shortest price on the board, ahead of every other Morocco winning combination except the two shortest. That's a meaningful signal given how much shorter Morocco's -330 to-advance price is; the correct score grid is telling a slightly more competitive story than the headline moneyline might suggest.

🏆 Most Likely Correct Scores — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Shortest Price On The Board Morocco to Win 1-0 Matches multiple experts' explicit prediction for this exact scoreline — a single moment of Moroccan quality against a resolute but ultimately overmatched Canadian defense +460 $10→$56 ⭐ #2 · The Hedge, If You Want One Draw — 1-1 The board's second-shortest price, ahead of every Morocco win beyond the top spot — genuine coverage against the favorite in a match with real knockout unpredictability +550 $10→$65 ⭐ #3 · Comfortable Margin, Tied Shortest Morocco to Win 2-0 If Morocco's attacking talent (Saibari, Díaz, Hakimi) breaks through once, a second goal following isn't a stretch against tiring Canadian legs +700 $10→$80 ⭐ #4 · Accounts For A Canada Goal Morocco to Win 2-1 Tied with the 2-0 combo — Jonathan David getting on the board for Canada in an eventual Morocco win is a completely live scenario given his tournament-leading finishing so far +700 $10→$80 ⭐ #5 · The Total Stalemate Draw — 0-0 Canada's defensive discipline has been the hallmark of their entire run — a goalless stalemate through 90 is a real possibility if that holds up against Morocco's talent +900 $10→$100

📋 Full Correct Score Grid — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

🇨🇦 Canada Win Draw 🇲🇦 Morocco Win 1-0 +1200 1-1 +550 0-1 ⭐ +460 2-0 +3300 0-0 +900 0-2 +700 2-1 +1600 2-2 +1500 1-2 +700 3-0 +10000 3-3 +8000 0-3 +1500 3-1 +7500 — 1-3 +1600 3-2 +5500 — 2-3 +3000 — — 0-4 +3300 — — 1-4 +4000 — — 2-4 +8000 — — 3-4 +17500 — — 0-5 +10000 — — 1-5 +10000 — — 2-5 +20000 90 minutes plus stoppage time only · Canada listed first as home team · Some Canada-win combinations beyond 1-0 not offered by FanDuel in this data set

📊 Correct Score Strategy Summary Safest Play Morocco to win 1-0 (+460) The shortest price on the board by a clear margin, matching what multiple independent previews expect this tight knockout tie to look like. Best Value Draw 1-1 (+550) Priced shorter than every Morocco win beyond the top spot — a real hedge against the favorite that the market itself rates as genuinely live. Underdog Dart Canada to win 1-0 (+1200) A genuine long shot given four Morocco combinations are all priced shorter, but the cleanest way to back Canada's historic run continuing if you believe in the upset. Avoid Any combo at +3000 or longer Multi-goal margins for either side fight the "tight, single-goal knockout" read that dominates this entire board. Fun money only. ⚠️ Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — never extra time or penalties. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Canada vs Morocco Correct Score · Tomorrow · 1PM ET · NRG Stadium Houston Bet Correct Score on FanDuel Now Morocco 1-0 +460 · Draw 1-1 +550 · Morocco 2-0/2-1 +700

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only, never extra time or penalties · Canada 1-0 +1200 · Draw 0-0 +900 · Morocco 0-1 +460 · Canada 2-0 +3300 · Draw 1-1 +550 · Morocco 0-2 +700 · Canada 2-1 +1600 · Draw 2-2 +1500 · Morocco 1-2 +700 · Canada 3-0 +10000 · Draw 3-3 +8000 · Morocco 0-3 +1500 · Canada 3-1 +7500 · Morocco 1-3 +1600 · Canada 3-2 +5500 · Morocco 2-3 +3000 · Morocco 0-4 +3300 · Morocco 1-4 +4000 · Morocco 2-4 +8000 · Morocco 3-4 +17500 · Morocco 0-5 +10000 · Morocco 1-5 +10000 · Morocco 2-5 +20000 · Morocco To Advance -330 (reg+ET+pens) / Canada +250 · NRG Stadium, Houston TX · Tomorrow, Saturday July 4, kickoff 1:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces France/Paraguay winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER