Canada vs Morocco Best Prop Bets Today: Most Likely Correct Score Bets, Odds World Cup
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Canada vs Morocco: Most Likely Correct Score Bets
Full grid · Ranked picks · From Morocco's favorite to the longest of long shots · All odds FanDuel
📖 Correct Score — Market Overview
This board leaves little doubt about which side the market expects to win, and by how much. Morocco to win 1-0 is priced at +460 — comfortably the shortest exact scoreline on the entire grid, and more than 100 points shorter than the next closest option. That single-goal margin lines up exactly with how several previews have described this tie: a tense, low-event knockout match decided by one moment of Moroccan quality against a well-organized Canadian defense.
What's most telling is how far back Canada's best-case scenario sits. Canada to win 1-0 is priced at +1200 — not just longer than the draw, but longer than four separate Morocco win combinations (0-1, 1-1, 0-2, and 1-2 all price shorter). In plain terms, the market thinks a Moroccan win by almost any reasonable margin is more likely than a clean Canadian victory, reflecting the genuine class gap between a co-host making history simply by being here and a side that reached a World Cup semifinal four years ago.
The draw isn't far behind Morocco's favorite score, though — 1-1 at +550 is the second-shortest price on the board, ahead of every other Morocco winning combination except the two shortest. That's a meaningful signal given how much shorter Morocco's -330 to-advance price is; the correct score grid is telling a slightly more competitive story than the headline moneyline might suggest.
🏆 Most Likely Correct Scores — Ranked
📋 Full Correct Score Grid — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only, never extra time or penalties · Canada 1-0 +1200 · Draw 0-0 +900 · Morocco 0-1 +460 · Canada 2-0 +3300 · Draw 1-1 +550 · Morocco 0-2 +700 · Canada 2-1 +1600 · Draw 2-2 +1500 · Morocco 1-2 +700 · Canada 3-0 +10000 · Draw 3-3 +8000 · Morocco 0-3 +1500 · Canada 3-1 +7500 · Morocco 1-3 +1600 · Canada 3-2 +5500 · Morocco 2-3 +3000 · Morocco 0-4 +3300 · Morocco 1-4 +4000 · Morocco 2-4 +8000 · Morocco 3-4 +17500 · Morocco 0-5 +10000 · Morocco 1-5 +10000 · Morocco 2-5 +20000 · Morocco To Advance -330 (reg+ET+pens) / Canada +250 · NRG Stadium, Houston TX · Tomorrow, Saturday July 4, kickoff 1:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces France/Paraguay winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Best Correct Score bets today for Canada vs Morocco World Cup match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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