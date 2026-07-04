France vs. Paraguay Prediction Today: World Cup Predictions, Picks and Best Bets (July 4)

France vs Paraguay Picks in Summary

France Under 2.5 Goals (-130)

The Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup begins today, with France and Paraguay meeting up at 5 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

France vs Paraguay Prediction World Cup Today

One of the main storylines of the tournament thus far has been just how ridiculously good France have been. They actually opened with a pretty blah, scoreless first half against Senegal. Since then, it's been absolute fireworks, with France scoring 13 goals from that point on.

Despite that, I'm backing France to go under 2.5 goals.

Some of my reasoning has to do with natural regression. France is so good and so talented, and their attack looks as dangerous as any national team attack I can remember in recent history -- so fluid and relentless. They look like an elite club side. But with all that said, it's just really hard to keep scoring three-plus goals every game at this level.

The other part of this is Paraguay is a solid defensive team. The 4-1 loss to the US is starting to look like an anomaly. Since then, Paraguay have kept two clean sheets and then held Germany to one goal over 120 minutes in the Round of 32. That's in line with their CONMEBOL qualifying track record where they were very strong defensively, allowing only 10 goals in 18 matches.

The form France are in, they could easily put three or four past Paraguay, but I'm intrigued by these odds on Paraguay to keep France under 2.5 goals.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have advanced to the Round of 16. They face Belgium in Seattle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +185 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Argentina at +410 and Spain at +650.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.