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Canada vs Morocco Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today: World Cup Predictions Round of 16

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Canada vs Morocco Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today: World Cup Predictions Round of 16
Canada vs Morocco: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today | World Cup 2026 Round of 16
📋
✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · TODAY · KICKOFF IN ~1 HOUR
Today, Saturday July 4 2026 · 1:00 PM ET · NRG Stadium, Houston · FOX

Canada vs Morocco: Confirmed Lineups & Formations

Official XIs · Davies benched · Riad out for Halhal · Betting impact

🚨 Davies NOT Starting · 🚨 Riad Out, Halhal In For Morocco
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ LINEUPS OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED TODAY · CANADA (4-4-2): CRÉPEAU, JOHNSTON, BOMBITO, DE FOUGEROLLES, LARYEA, BUCHANAN, EUSTÁQUIO, SIGUR, AHMED, DAVID, OLUWASEYI — ALPHONSO DAVIES CONFIRMED ON THE BENCH, NOT STARTING · MOROCCO (4-2-3-1): BOUNOU, HAKIMI, DIOP, HALHAL, MAZRAOUI, EL AYNAOUI, BOUADDI, DÍAZ, OUNAHI, EL KHANNOUSS, SAIBARI — CHADI RIAD NOT IN THE STARTING XI, REDOUANE HALHAL STARTS INSTEAD
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Confirmed Ahead of Kickoff Today
🇨🇦 Canada vs Morocco 🇲🇦 · Today · 1PM ET · NRG Stadium Houston · FOX
Morocco To Advance -330 · Canada +250
→ QF vs FRA/PAR
🚨
The Real Story: Two Confirmed Surprises
After days of buildup around whether Alphonso Davies would make his first start of the tournament, the confirmed XI shows him on the bench — Canada instead go with a settled group featuring a genuine surprise name, Niko Sigur, in central midfield. On Morocco's side, Chadi Riad's fitness had been upgraded to "anticipated to start" earlier today, but the confirmed lineup shows Redouane Halhal starting at centre-back instead, alongside a captain's-armband-wearing Achraf Hakimi coming off 120 minutes and a missed penalty in the Netherlands shootout.

🇨🇦 Canada — Confirmed Starting XI

🚨 Confirmed Formation: 4-4-2, Davies Benched

Jesse Marsch's confirmed XI is a real departure from the week's dominant storyline. Instead of starting Davies, Canada go with Luc De Fougerolles alongside Moïse Bombito at centre-back, Richie Laryea at left-back, and a surprise inclusion in Niko Sigur partnering Stephen Eustáquio centrally, with Tajon Buchanan and Ali Ahmed providing width. Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi form the front two, exactly as expected.

🇨🇦 CANADA · CONFIRMED 4-4-2 · MARSCH
14
David ⭐
ST · Anytime +360
11
Oluwaseyi
ST · Anytime +420
7
Buchanan
RM
10
Eustáquio ©
CM · Captain
?
Sigur ⚠️
CM · Surprise starter
17
Ahmed
LM
2
Johnston
RB
4
Bombito
CB
?
De Fougerolles
CB
3
Laryea ⚠️
LB · Over Davies
1
Crépeau
GK
Confirmed substitutes
Alphonso Davies 🚨 (widely expected starter) · Liam Millar · Joel Waterman · Jonathan Osorio · Promise David · Owen Goodman (GK) · Nathan Saliba · Mathieu Choinière · Jacob Shaffelburg · Derek Cornelius · Cyle Larin · Dayne St. Clair (GK) · Jayden Nelson · Alfie Jones

🇲🇦 Morocco — Confirmed Starting XI

🚨 Confirmed Formation: 4-2-3-1, Riad Out For Halhal

Mohamed Ouahbi's confirmed XI shows Redouane Halhal starting at centre-back alongside Issa Diop, with Chadi Riad — upgraded to "likely starter" earlier today after his fitness scare against the Netherlands — left out entirely. Achraf Hakimi, who played all 120 minutes and missed a penalty in that same shootout, retains the captain's armband and his spot at right-back. The rest of the attacking unit (Díaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss behind Saibari) is confirmed exactly as every preview expected.

🇲🇦 MOROCCO · CONFIRMED 4-2-3-1 · OUAHBI
19
Saibari ⭐
ST · Confirmed · Anytime +175
10
Díaz
Anytime +240
8
Ounahi
Anytime +350
14
El Khannouss
Anytime +420
17
El Aynaoui
DM
4
Bouaddi
DM
2
Hakimi ©
RB · Captain, 120 min last time
5
Diop ⚠️
CB · One card from suspension
?
Halhal 🚨
CB · In for Riad
3
Mazraoui
LB
1
Bounou
GK
Confirmed not starting
Chadi Riad 🚨 (upgraded to "likely starter" earlier today) · Ayoub El Kaabi · check FD for full bench list
📋 A Note On This Confirmation

This lineup comes from a single very recent source (roughly 11 minutes old at time of writing) rather than several independently cross-checked outlets. Both surprises — Davies benched, Riad out for Halhal — are specific and internally consistent rather than generic template errors, but with kickoff about an hour away, it's worth a final glance at FanDuel's own live lineup graphic before betting anything built around either headline change.

📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side

🇨🇦 Canada
Stat
Morocco 🇲🇦
4-4-2
Formation
4-2-3-1
Jesse Marsch
Manager
Mohamed Ouahbi
Crépeau
GK
Bounou
Johnston · Bombito · De Fougerolles · Laryea ⚠️
Def
Hakimi © · Diop ⚠️ · Halhal 🚨 · Mazraoui
Buchanan · Eustáquio © · Sigur ⚠️ · Ahmed
Mid
El Aynaoui · Bouaddi
Attack
Díaz · Ounahi · El Khannouss
David · Oluwaseyi
Forwards / Lone ST
Saibari
Davies benched — a genuine shock
Notable
Riad out, Halhal in — a late change
💡 Lineup Betting Impact — Now Confirmed
🚨 DAVIES — fade completely, he's starting on the bench
Any prop or narrative angle built on Davies starting is dead. Any Canada attacking exposure should stay with David and Oluwaseyi, or shift to a Davies-as-super-sub second-half angle if you still want exposure.
✅ SAIBARI & DÍAZ — confirmed as expected
Both confirmed exactly as predicted. Their goalscorer prices remain the correct read on Morocco's most reliable attacking threats.
⚠️ HALHAL AT CB — a genuine defensive question mark for Morocco
A backup centre-back stepping in for a defense that's otherwise been "untouched" all tournament is a real change worth knowing about, even if it doesn't clearly favor either side of the totals markets.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Canada vs Morocco · Today · Kickoff 1PM ET · NRG Stadium Houston
Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now
Saibari AT +175 · Morocco To Advance -330
Bet Now

Confirmed lineups · Canada (4-4-2): Maxime Crépeau; Alistair Johnston, Moïse Bombito, Luc De Fougerolles, Richie Laryea; Tajon Buchanan, Stephen Eustáquio (captain), Niko Sigur, Ali Ahmed; Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi · Substitutes: Alphonso Davies, Liam Millar, Joel Waterman, Jonathan Osorio, Promise David, Owen Goodman, Nathan Saliba, Mathieu Choiniere, Jacob Shaffelburg, Derek Cornelius, Cyle Larin, Dayne St. Clair, Jayden Nelson, Alfie Jones · Morocco (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi (captain), Issa Diop, Redouane Halhal, Noussair Mazraoui; Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi; Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Ismael Saibari · Selection surprises: Alphonso Davies left out of the starting XI entirely despite being widely expected to make his first start; Chadi Riad also left out after being upgraded to a likely starter earlier today, with Redouane Halhal starting at centre-back instead · This lineup was confirmed via a single recent source close to kickoff — recommend a final check against FanDuel's live lineup graphic · NRG Stadium, Houston TX · Today, Saturday July 4, kickoff 1:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces France/Paraguay winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Confirmed starting lineups, Davies not starting for Canada. Predictions for Canada vs Morocco round of 16. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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