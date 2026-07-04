Canada vs Morocco Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today: World Cup Predictions Round of 16
Subscribe to our newsletter
Canada vs Morocco: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Official XIs · Davies benched · Riad out for Halhal · Betting impact
🇨🇦 Canada — Confirmed Starting XI
Jesse Marsch's confirmed XI is a real departure from the week's dominant storyline. Instead of starting Davies, Canada go with Luc De Fougerolles alongside Moïse Bombito at centre-back, Richie Laryea at left-back, and a surprise inclusion in Niko Sigur partnering Stephen Eustáquio centrally, with Tajon Buchanan and Ali Ahmed providing width. Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi form the front two, exactly as expected.
🇲🇦 Morocco — Confirmed Starting XI
Mohamed Ouahbi's confirmed XI shows Redouane Halhal starting at centre-back alongside Issa Diop, with Chadi Riad — upgraded to "likely starter" earlier today after his fitness scare against the Netherlands — left out entirely. Achraf Hakimi, who played all 120 minutes and missed a penalty in that same shootout, retains the captain's armband and his spot at right-back. The rest of the attacking unit (Díaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss behind Saibari) is confirmed exactly as every preview expected.
This lineup comes from a single very recent source (roughly 11 minutes old at time of writing) rather than several independently cross-checked outlets. Both surprises — Davies benched, Riad out for Halhal — are specific and internally consistent rather than generic template errors, but with kickoff about an hour away, it's worth a final glance at FanDuel's own live lineup graphic before betting anything built around either headline change.
📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side
Confirmed lineups · Canada (4-4-2): Maxime Crépeau; Alistair Johnston, Moïse Bombito, Luc De Fougerolles, Richie Laryea; Tajon Buchanan, Stephen Eustáquio (captain), Niko Sigur, Ali Ahmed; Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi · Substitutes: Alphonso Davies, Liam Millar, Joel Waterman, Jonathan Osorio, Promise David, Owen Goodman, Nathan Saliba, Mathieu Choiniere, Jacob Shaffelburg, Derek Cornelius, Cyle Larin, Dayne St. Clair, Jayden Nelson, Alfie Jones · Morocco (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi (captain), Issa Diop, Redouane Halhal, Noussair Mazraoui; Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi; Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Ismael Saibari · Selection surprises: Alphonso Davies left out of the starting XI entirely despite being widely expected to make his first start; Chadi Riad also left out after being upgraded to a likely starter earlier today, with Redouane Halhal starting at centre-back instead · This lineup was confirmed via a single recent source close to kickoff — recommend a final check against FanDuel's live lineup graphic · NRG Stadium, Houston TX · Today, Saturday July 4, kickoff 1:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces France/Paraguay winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Confirmed starting lineups, Davies not starting for Canada. Predictions for Canada vs Morocco round of 16. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.