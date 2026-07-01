World Cup Predictions: USA vs. Bosnia Prediction, Picks, Best Bets and Props (July 1)

USA vs. Bosnia Picks in Summary

US First-Half Moneyline (-130)

The Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup continues tomorrow as the United States faces Bosnia at 8 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

US vs Bosnia Prediction World Cup

Mauricio Pochettino has brought an aggressive, high-energy brand of soccer to this USMNT, and they've overwhelmed teams early in matches.

Against Paraguay in their opener, the Americans scored three first-half goals in a masterful performance in what was maybe the best 45 minutes of soccer in US history. Versus Australia, the US netted a pair of first-half goals, and they even scored a first-half goal against Turkey despite sitting several key players.

My assumption is that we'll see Christian Pulisic in the starting lineup for this one, and Pulisic makes a huge difference for the USMNT -- both in and out of possession. Against the ball, Pulisic is a good presser who can help the Americans win possession in favorable areas. With the ball, his dribbling and creative ability can unsettle the defense, which he did time and time again against Paraguay in his lone start of the World Cup.

There's also the home crowd element. The Americans' energetic style and the raucous home atmospheres worked hand in hand early in matches in group play, and it should be an electric occasion at Levi's Stadium on Thursday.

While Bosnia won't be a pushover, they aren't all that great either. They notched an impressive draw at Canada on Matchday 1 but followed it up with a 4-1 loss to Switzerland before besting a poor Qatar side 3-1 last time out. This will be Bosnia's biggest challenge yet in this tourney, and I think the US will jump on them early.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have completed their group stage matches, winning Group D. Their Round of 32 match against Bosnia takes place today at 8 p.m. ET.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +340 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +410 and Spain at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.