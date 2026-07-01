England vs DR Congo Prediction: Picks, Preview, Lineups & Best Bets World Cup 2026

⚡ KEY LINES: ENG -370 ML · -800 TO ADVANCE · BTTS NO -220 · O1.5 -320 / U2.5 +110-ISH · KANE ANYTIME -135 · ENGLAND 2-0 CORRECT SCORE +450 · WISSA HAS SCORED 75% OF DRC'S GOALS · OPTA: 73.9% ENGLAND WIN PROBABILITY IN REGULATION

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Tomorrow · 12:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta · FOX 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs 🇨🇩 DR Congo Group L Winners Group K 3rd · Best 3rd-Place Team FD Moneyline (90 min) ENG -370 DRC +1300 · Draw +420 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) ENG -800 · DRC +520 FD ODDS: BTTS No -220 BTTS Yes +168 O1.5 -320 U1.5 +245 O2.5 -102 U2.5 -120

Bracket Path Winner plays the Mexico/Ecuador winner in the Round of 16 → R16 if advance

📖 Match Preview

Thomas Tuchel's England topped Group L unbeaten — a 4-2 win over Croatia, a scrappy 0-0 draw with Ghana, and a harder-than-expected 2-0 win over Panama. The Three Lions are unbeaten in 11 competitive fixtures under Tuchel (10 wins, 1 draw), one of the best starts by any England manager in history. But the group stage also exposed a real issue: England have looked fluent against sides willing to play, and laboured against a well-organized low block.

That's precisely the challenge DR Congo present. Sébastien Desabre's side finished third in Group K behind Colombia and Portugal — a 1-1 draw with Portugal, a 1-0 loss to Colombia, and a spirited 3-1 comeback win over Uzbekistan after falling behind early — and advanced as the highest-ranked of the tournament's eight best third-placed finishers. This is the Leopards' first-ever World Cup appearance beyond the group stage, and they've built their run on a resolute, well-drilled defense that already held Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal to a draw.

Their route to a goal here likely runs through one man: Yoane Wissa has scored three of DR Congo's four tournament goals — 75% of their output — averaging a goal every 90 minutes despite an injury-hit club season at Newcastle. England, meanwhile, have Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham combining for five goals in the group stage, and it's their quality in the final third that most previews expect to eventually unlock a deep Congolese block.

This is the first-ever meeting between these two nations, so there's no head-to-head history to lean on. Opta's model gives England a 73.9% win probability inside regulation, DR Congo just 11.3%, with a 14.8% chance this goes to extra time or penalties — numbers that line up with the "clear favorite, but not a laugher" framing running through most previews.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England ❌ Reece James — hamstring, missed Panama win ❌ Jarell Quansah — ankle injury, deputized for James then went off ✅ Djed Spence — expected to start at right-back ✅ Declan Rice — set to return to the starting XI ✅ Harry Kane — focal point, -135 anytime favorite ✅ Bellingham · Saka · Rashford — expected to start 🇨🇩 DR Congo ✅ No injuries or suspensions reported ✅ Yoane Wissa — 3 of DRC's 4 tournament goals ✅ Cédric Bakambu — strike partner up top ✅ Brian Cipenga — 6 dribbles vs Uzbekistan on WC debut ✅ Aaron Wan-Bissaka — part of the back five ✅ Fully fit squad available for selection

📋 Predicted Lineups

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England · 4-2-3-1 GK Jordan Pickford DEF Djed Spence · Ezri Konsa · Marc Guehi · Callum O'Reilly MID Elliot Anderson · Declan Rice ATT Bukayo Saka · Jude Bellingham · Marcus Rashford LONE ST Harry Kane ⭐ Notable subs: Anthony Gordon · Noni Madueke · Morgan Rogers 🇨🇩 DR Congo · 5-3-2 GK Lionel Mpasi DEF (5) Aaron Wan-Bissaka · Chancel Mbemba · Axel Tuanzebe · Nathanaël Kapuadi · Arthur Masuaku MID Charles Pickel Mukau · Bryan Moutoussamy · Samuel Kayembe ATT Yoane Wissa ⭐ · Cédric Bakambu Notable subs: Brian Cipenga · full-strength squad available

🎯 Tactical Preview DR Congo's back five is built to frustrate, and they've already shown they can hold a strong side scoreless for long stretches against Portugal. England's clearest route through is out wide — Saka and Rashford isolating Wan-Bissaka and Masuaku one-on-one — with set pieces as a reliable secondary route given Rice's delivery and Kane's movement in the box. DR Congo did score from a corner against Portugal, so this battle cuts both ways. If DR Congo are to threaten, it's almost entirely through Wissa, who's scored three-quarters of their tournament goals. England's central defenders, Konsa and Guehi, will need to track his movement closely rather than assume a low block means a quiet afternoon at the back.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Group Stage Form All-time meetings First-ever meeting England unbeaten run under Tuchel 11 games (W10 D1) England group stage possession rank 3rd overall (65.3%) Kane + Bellingham group stage goals 5 combined Wissa's share of DR Congo's goals 75% (3 of 4) DR Congo group stage possession rank 38th overall (38.5%) Opta win probability (regulation) ENG 73.9% · DRC 11.3% · ET/Pens 14.8%

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play England To Advance Opta gives England a 73.9% win probability in regulation alone, before even factoring in extra time · DR Congo's first-ever knockout match, against a side unbeaten in 11 under Tuchel · Very expensive at this price — pair with props below for better value -800 $80→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer Comfortably the shortest price on the entire board · Set pieces are England's reliable secondary route through a low block, and Kane's movement in the box is central to that plan -135 $13.50→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #3 · The Clean Sheet Read Both Teams To Score — No DR Congo's entire attacking output runs through Wissa, and England's central pairing of Konsa and Guehi haven't been seriously tested yet · Multiple previews independently land on the same "England win to nil" read -220 $22→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Cleanest Scoreline Correct Score — England 2-0 Matches the exact scoreline multiple independent previews landed on for this game · Combines the "England win to nil" read with the Over 1.5 total goals lean into one bigger-payout bet +450 $10→$55 ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Value Goalscorer Jude Bellingham — Anytime Goalscorer Combined for 5 goals with Kane across the group stage · A genuine big-moment player against exactly the kind of stubborn, low-block opponent he's shown he can unlock +270 $10→$37

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel England to advance + Both Teams to Score No + Harry Kane anytime goal Builds on England's clear favorite status, DR Congo's single-outlet attack, and Kane's clean-sheet-friendly role as the focal point of a set-piece-heavy gameplan. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · England vs DR Congo · World Cup R32 · Tomorrow England 2–0 DR Congo A grind rather than a rout — England eventually break the block through Kane or a set piece, add a second late, and keep DR Congo's lone threat, Wissa, quiet. Advance to face Mexico or Ecuador. Confidence MEDIUM-HIGH England are the right side, but -800 to advance is a poor return for the risk of a slow, frustrating afternoon against a well-drilled low block — exactly the profile that gave the Three Lions trouble against Ghana. Kane anytime at -135 and the England 2-0 correct score at +450 both express the same view with better payout potential. Both Teams to Score No at -220 is the market's clearest signal: stop Wissa, and DR Congo have little else to offer.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · England vs DR Congo · Tomorrow · 12PM ET · FOX Bet England vs DR Congo on FanDuel Kane anytime -135 · England 2-0 +450 · BTTS No -220

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): England -370 / Draw +420 / DR Congo +1300 · 2 Up Early Payout: England -380 / Draw +420 / DR Congo +1200 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): England -800 / DR Congo +520 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Kane -135, Rashford +210, Madueke +230, Gordon +230, Saka +240, Bellingham +270 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Kane -155, Rashford +195, Saka +210, Gordon +210, Madueke +210, Bellingham +250 · To Score or Assist: Kane -180, Rashford -115, Madueke -110, Gordon +100, Rogers +110, Saka +115 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): Kane -210, Rashford -135, Madueke -125, Gordon -115, Rogers -105, Saka +100 · Player 1+ SOT: Kane -650, Rashford -250, Madueke -210, Rogers -210, Gordon -200, Saka -200 · Correct Score: England 1-0 +410, 0-0 +1100, 0-1 +2500, 2-0 +450, 1-1 +900, 0-2 +8000, 2-1 +750, 2-2 +2700, 1-2 +4000, 3-0 +700, 3-3 +15000, 1-3 +17500, 3-1 +1200, 2-3 +10000, 3-2 +3500 · BTTS Yes +168 / No -220 · O/U 1.5: -320 / +245 · O/U 2.5: -102 / -120 · England predicted 4-2-3-1: Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane · DR Congo predicted 5-3-2: Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Kapuadi, Masuaku; Mukau, Moutoussamy, Kayembe; Wissa, Bakambu · Reece James and Jarell Quansah both out (hamstring/ankle), Spence to start at RB · No injuries reported for DR Congo · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Tomorrow 12PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Mexico/Ecuador winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER