England vs DR Congo Prediction: Picks, Preview, Lineups & Best Bets World Cup 2026
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England vs DR Congo: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
World Cup 2026 Round of 32 · Preview · Team News · Goalscorer Props · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
Thomas Tuchel's England topped Group L unbeaten — a 4-2 win over Croatia, a scrappy 0-0 draw with Ghana, and a harder-than-expected 2-0 win over Panama. The Three Lions are unbeaten in 11 competitive fixtures under Tuchel (10 wins, 1 draw), one of the best starts by any England manager in history. But the group stage also exposed a real issue: England have looked fluent against sides willing to play, and laboured against a well-organized low block.
That's precisely the challenge DR Congo present. Sébastien Desabre's side finished third in Group K behind Colombia and Portugal — a 1-1 draw with Portugal, a 1-0 loss to Colombia, and a spirited 3-1 comeback win over Uzbekistan after falling behind early — and advanced as the highest-ranked of the tournament's eight best third-placed finishers. This is the Leopards' first-ever World Cup appearance beyond the group stage, and they've built their run on a resolute, well-drilled defense that already held Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal to a draw.
Their route to a goal here likely runs through one man: Yoane Wissa has scored three of DR Congo's four tournament goals — 75% of their output — averaging a goal every 90 minutes despite an injury-hit club season at Newcastle. England, meanwhile, have Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham combining for five goals in the group stage, and it's their quality in the final third that most previews expect to eventually unlock a deep Congolese block.
This is the first-ever meeting between these two nations, so there's no head-to-head history to lean on. Opta's model gives England a 73.9% win probability inside regulation, DR Congo just 11.3%, with a 14.8% chance this goes to extra time or penalties — numbers that line up with the "clear favorite, but not a laugher" framing running through most previews.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
DR Congo's back five is built to frustrate, and they've already shown they can hold a strong side scoreless for long stretches against Portugal. England's clearest route through is out wide — Saka and Rashford isolating Wan-Bissaka and Masuaku one-on-one — with set pieces as a reliable secondary route given Rice's delivery and Kane's movement in the box. DR Congo did score from a corner against Portugal, so this battle cuts both ways.
If DR Congo are to threaten, it's almost entirely through Wissa, who's scored three-quarters of their tournament goals. England's central defenders, Konsa and Guehi, will need to track his movement closely rather than assume a low block means a quiet afternoon at the back.
📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): England -370 / Draw +420 / DR Congo +1300 · 2 Up Early Payout: England -380 / Draw +420 / DR Congo +1200 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): England -800 / DR Congo +520 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Kane -135, Rashford +210, Madueke +230, Gordon +230, Saka +240, Bellingham +270 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Kane -155, Rashford +195, Saka +210, Gordon +210, Madueke +210, Bellingham +250 · To Score or Assist: Kane -180, Rashford -115, Madueke -110, Gordon +100, Rogers +110, Saka +115 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): Kane -210, Rashford -135, Madueke -125, Gordon -115, Rogers -105, Saka +100 · Player 1+ SOT: Kane -650, Rashford -250, Madueke -210, Rogers -210, Gordon -200, Saka -200 · Correct Score: England 1-0 +410, 0-0 +1100, 0-1 +2500, 2-0 +450, 1-1 +900, 0-2 +8000, 2-1 +750, 2-2 +2700, 1-2 +4000, 3-0 +700, 3-3 +15000, 1-3 +17500, 3-1 +1200, 2-3 +10000, 3-2 +3500 · BTTS Yes +168 / No -220 · O/U 1.5: -320 / +245 · O/U 2.5: -102 / -120 · England predicted 4-2-3-1: Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane · DR Congo predicted 5-3-2: Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Kapuadi, Masuaku; Mukau, Moutoussamy, Kayembe; Wissa, Bakambu · Reece James and Jarell Quansah both out (hamstring/ankle), Spence to start at RB · No injuries reported for DR Congo · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Tomorrow 12PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Mexico/Ecuador winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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