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England vs DR Congo Prediction: Picks, Preview, Lineups & Best Bets World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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England vs DR Congo Prediction: Picks, Preview, Lineups & Best Bets World Cup 2026
England vs DR Congo: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets | World Cup 2026 Round of 32
🦁
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Tomorrow, Wednesday July 1 · 12:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium · Atlanta GA · FOX

England vs DR Congo: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets

World Cup 2026 Round of 32 · Preview · Team News · Goalscorer Props · FanDuel odds

ENG -370 ML · -800 To Advance · DRC +1300 · Draw +420 · Winner Faces Mexico/Ecuador in R16
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KEY LINES: ENG -370 ML · -800 TO ADVANCE · BTTS NO -220 · O1.5 -320 / U2.5 +110-ISH · KANE ANYTIME -135 · ENGLAND 2-0 CORRECT SCORE +450 · WISSA HAS SCORED 75% OF DRC'S GOALS · OPTA: 73.9% ENGLAND WIN PROBABILITY IN REGULATION
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Tomorrow · 12:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta · FOX
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England
vs 🇨🇩 DR Congo
Group L Winners Group K 3rd · Best 3rd-Place Team
FD Moneyline (90 min)
ENG -370
DRC +1300 · Draw +420
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
ENG -800 · DRC +520
FD ODDS:
BTTS No -220
BTTS Yes +168
O1.5 -320
U1.5 +245
O2.5 -102
U2.5 -120
Bracket Path
Winner plays the Mexico/Ecuador winner in the Round of 16
→ R16 if advance

📖 Match Preview

Thomas Tuchel's England topped Group L unbeaten — a 4-2 win over Croatia, a scrappy 0-0 draw with Ghana, and a harder-than-expected 2-0 win over Panama. The Three Lions are unbeaten in 11 competitive fixtures under Tuchel (10 wins, 1 draw), one of the best starts by any England manager in history. But the group stage also exposed a real issue: England have looked fluent against sides willing to play, and laboured against a well-organized low block.

That's precisely the challenge DR Congo present. Sébastien Desabre's side finished third in Group K behind Colombia and Portugal — a 1-1 draw with Portugal, a 1-0 loss to Colombia, and a spirited 3-1 comeback win over Uzbekistan after falling behind early — and advanced as the highest-ranked of the tournament's eight best third-placed finishers. This is the Leopards' first-ever World Cup appearance beyond the group stage, and they've built their run on a resolute, well-drilled defense that already held Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal to a draw.

Their route to a goal here likely runs through one man: Yoane Wissa has scored three of DR Congo's four tournament goals — 75% of their output — averaging a goal every 90 minutes despite an injury-hit club season at Newcastle. England, meanwhile, have Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham combining for five goals in the group stage, and it's their quality in the final third that most previews expect to eventually unlock a deep Congolese block.

This is the first-ever meeting between these two nations, so there's no head-to-head history to lean on. Opta's model gives England a 73.9% win probability inside regulation, DR Congo just 11.3%, with a 14.8% chance this goes to extra time or penalties — numbers that line up with the "clear favorite, but not a laugher" framing running through most previews.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England
Reece James — hamstring, missed Panama win
Jarell Quansah — ankle injury, deputized for James then went off
Djed Spence — expected to start at right-back
Declan Rice — set to return to the starting XI
Harry Kane — focal point, -135 anytime favorite
✅ Bellingham · Saka · Rashford — expected to start
🇨🇩 DR Congo
✅ No injuries or suspensions reported
Yoane Wissa — 3 of DRC's 4 tournament goals
Cédric Bakambu — strike partner up top
Brian Cipenga — 6 dribbles vs Uzbekistan on WC debut
Aaron Wan-Bissaka — part of the back five
✅ Fully fit squad available for selection

📋 Predicted Lineups

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England · 4-2-3-1
GK
Jordan Pickford
DEF
Djed Spence · Ezri Konsa · Marc Guehi · Callum O'Reilly
MID
Elliot Anderson · Declan Rice
ATT
Bukayo Saka · Jude Bellingham · Marcus Rashford
LONE ST
Harry Kane ⭐
Notable subs: Anthony Gordon · Noni Madueke · Morgan Rogers
🇨🇩 DR Congo · 5-3-2
GK
Lionel Mpasi
DEF (5)
Aaron Wan-Bissaka · Chancel Mbemba · Axel Tuanzebe · Nathanaël Kapuadi · Arthur Masuaku
MID
Charles Pickel Mukau · Bryan Moutoussamy · Samuel Kayembe
ATT
Yoane Wissa ⭐ · Cédric Bakambu
Notable subs: Brian Cipenga · full-strength squad available
🎯 Tactical Preview

DR Congo's back five is built to frustrate, and they've already shown they can hold a strong side scoreless for long stretches against Portugal. England's clearest route through is out wide — Saka and Rashford isolating Wan-Bissaka and Masuaku one-on-one — with set pieces as a reliable secondary route given Rice's delivery and Kane's movement in the box. DR Congo did score from a corner against Portugal, so this battle cuts both ways.

If DR Congo are to threaten, it's almost entirely through Wissa, who's scored three-quarters of their tournament goals. England's central defenders, Konsa and Guehi, will need to track his movement closely rather than assume a low block means a quiet afternoon at the back.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Group Stage Form
All-time meetings
First-ever meeting
England unbeaten run under Tuchel
11 games (W10 D1)
England group stage possession rank
3rd overall (65.3%)
Kane + Bellingham group stage goals
5 combined
Wissa's share of DR Congo's goals
75% (3 of 4)
DR Congo group stage possession rank
38th overall (38.5%)
Opta win probability (regulation)
ENG 73.9% · DRC 11.3% · ET/Pens 14.8%

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
England To Advance
Opta gives England a 73.9% win probability in regulation alone, before even factoring in extra time · DR Congo's first-ever knockout match, against a side unbeaten in 11 under Tuchel · Very expensive at this price — pair with props below for better value
-800
$80→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite
Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer
Comfortably the shortest price on the entire board · Set pieces are England's reliable secondary route through a low block, and Kane's movement in the box is central to that plan
-135
$13.50→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #3 · The Clean Sheet Read
Both Teams To Score — No
DR Congo's entire attacking output runs through Wissa, and England's central pairing of Konsa and Guehi haven't been seriously tested yet · Multiple previews independently land on the same "England win to nil" read
-220
$22→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Cleanest Scoreline
Correct Score — England 2-0
Matches the exact scoreline multiple independent previews landed on for this game · Combines the "England win to nil" read with the Over 1.5 total goals lean into one bigger-payout bet
+450
$10→$55
⭐ Best Bet #5 · Value Goalscorer
Jude Bellingham — Anytime Goalscorer
Combined for 5 goals with Kane across the group stage · A genuine big-moment player against exactly the kind of stubborn, low-block opponent he's shown he can unlock
+270
$10→$37
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
England to advance + Both Teams to Score No + Harry Kane anytime goal
Builds on England's clear favorite status, DR Congo's single-outlet attack, and Kane's clean-sheet-friendly role as the focal point of a set-piece-heavy gameplan. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · England vs DR Congo · World Cup R32 · Tomorrow
England 2–0 DR Congo
A grind rather than a rout — England eventually break the block through Kane or a set piece, add a second late, and keep DR Congo's lone threat, Wissa, quiet. Advance to face Mexico or Ecuador.
Confidence
MEDIUM-HIGH
England are the right side, but -800 to advance is a poor return for the risk of a slow, frustrating afternoon against a well-drilled low block — exactly the profile that gave the Three Lions trouble against Ghana. Kane anytime at -135 and the England 2-0 correct score at +450 both express the same view with better payout potential. Both Teams to Score No at -220 is the market's clearest signal: stop Wissa, and DR Congo have little else to offer.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · England vs DR Congo · Tomorrow · 12PM ET · FOX
Bet England vs DR Congo on FanDuel
Kane anytime -135 · England 2-0 +450 · BTTS No -220
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): England -370 / Draw +420 / DR Congo +1300 · 2 Up Early Payout: England -380 / Draw +420 / DR Congo +1200 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): England -800 / DR Congo +520 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Kane -135, Rashford +210, Madueke +230, Gordon +230, Saka +240, Bellingham +270 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Kane -155, Rashford +195, Saka +210, Gordon +210, Madueke +210, Bellingham +250 · To Score or Assist: Kane -180, Rashford -115, Madueke -110, Gordon +100, Rogers +110, Saka +115 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): Kane -210, Rashford -135, Madueke -125, Gordon -115, Rogers -105, Saka +100 · Player 1+ SOT: Kane -650, Rashford -250, Madueke -210, Rogers -210, Gordon -200, Saka -200 · Correct Score: England 1-0 +410, 0-0 +1100, 0-1 +2500, 2-0 +450, 1-1 +900, 0-2 +8000, 2-1 +750, 2-2 +2700, 1-2 +4000, 3-0 +700, 3-3 +15000, 1-3 +17500, 3-1 +1200, 2-3 +10000, 3-2 +3500 · BTTS Yes +168 / No -220 · O/U 1.5: -320 / +245 · O/U 2.5: -102 / -120 · England predicted 4-2-3-1: Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane · DR Congo predicted 5-3-2: Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Kapuadi, Masuaku; Mukau, Moutoussamy, Kayembe; Wissa, Bakambu · Reece James and Jarell Quansah both out (hamstring/ankle), Spence to start at RB · No injuries reported for DR Congo · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Tomorrow 12PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Mexico/Ecuador winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Bet on the England vs DR Congo World Cup match on FanDuel. New customers can get 250/1 odds on your $1 Team USA to Reach the Round of 16 Wager. You can get up to $250 in CASH if your $1 bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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