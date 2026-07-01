Cubs vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Padres Game Info

Chicago Cubs (48-38) vs. San Diego Padres (43-41)

Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and Padres.TV

Cubs vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-154) | SD: (+130)

CHC: (-154) | SD: (+130) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+128) | SD: +1.5 (-154)

CHC: -1.5 (+128) | SD: +1.5 (-154) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Cubs vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 5-5, 4.80 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Padres) - 5-3, 3.81 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Colin Rea (5-5) to the mound, while Walker Buehler (5-3) will take the ball for the Padres. Rea's team is 3-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rea's team has a record of 3-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Padres have gone 12-4-0 ATS in Buehler's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Padres have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Buehler's starts this season, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (58.5%)

Cubs vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -154 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Padres are -154 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +128.

Cubs vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 11.5 runs has been set for the Cubs-Padres contest on July 1, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Padres Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 32 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 15-7 when favored by -154 or more this year.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 45 of 84 chances this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 35-49-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have won 22 of the 47 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (46.8%).

San Diego has a 2-9 record (winning just 18.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Padres have played in 84 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-46-1).

The Padres are 46-38-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 92 hits and an OBP of .373, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .515. He's batting .284.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 25th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Crow-Armstrong has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .176 with a home run, seven walks and an RBI.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .243 with 21 doubles, four home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .340 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is 98th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 140th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Hoerner brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with an RBI.

Dansby Swanson is batting .203 with a .395 slugging percentage and 49 RBI this year.

Swanson enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs.

Michael Busch is batting .233 with a .368 OBP and 46 RBI for Chicago this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .345 on-base percentage and a .383 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Padres. He's batting .284.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage is 53rd, and he is 115th in slugging.

Tatis hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .292 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs.

Manny Machado has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 37 walks while batting .189. He's slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .274.

He is currently 153rd in batting average, 148th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Gavin Sheets paces the Padres with 56 hits.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .234 with five doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks.

Cubs vs Padres Head to Head

6/30/2026: 9-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/29/2026: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/29/2026: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/28/2026: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/27/2026: 9-7 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-7 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/2/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/1/2025: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/30/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/16/2025: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/15/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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