World Cup Predictions Today: Will Messi, Haaland & Mbappe Each Score 2+ Goals Again?

⚠️ The Big Caveat: Severe Weather Warning in Philadelphia FanDuel Research (their own editorial team, explicitly): "France are heavy favorites, but the bigger storyline is the weather. Forecasts suggest this game could face significant delays due to severe storms, with lightning, high winds and even tornado warnings potentially impacting play. That uncertainty cools my interest in backing a Kylian Mbappé brace, as a stop-start game could disrupt the rhythm." Lincoln Financial Field is an outdoor stadium. Storm delays disrupt game flow, reduce total playing time, and create unpredictable conditions that make goal-volume props far riskier than normal. Check current weather conditions before placing any goals market bet on this game.

🎯 Verdict: The Football Case Is Strongest — But Weather Kills the Brace Bet Pass on the Mbappe brace per FanDuel Research. Anytime -220 and Olise +140 are the plays. The football case for Mbappe scoring twice is the strongest of the three stars on Monday — Iraq conceded four to Norway, couldn't create a shot in the final 27 minutes vs Norway, and France are -1500. CBS SportsLine Eimer: "Iraq has the brutal reality of having to go from playing an incredible attack, to playing somehow an even more incredible attack." Oddschecker: "Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer has hit in seven of his last seven outings." All of that is true. But FanDuel Research's own editorial team, writing on FanDuel.com, explicitly passes on the Mbappe brace for this match because of the weather. This is the most important single editorial note on the Monday slate. Check the weather at kickoff. If the storms clear, the brace becomes the best bet on the entire day. If they don't — pass and back Olise +140 anytime instead.

For the brace (football case) Iraq worst defence at WC26 · gave up 4 to Norway · France -1500 · Mbappe scored in 7 straight appearances · 14 WC goals at just 27 · France dominate from first whistle vs weaker sides. Against the brace (weather) ⚠️ Severe storms/lightning/tornado warnings. Outdoor stadium. FanDuel Research explicitly passes. Delays = disrupted game flow = unpredictable goal totals.

Value angle — Michael Olise anytime +140 (RotoWire explicit): "That is where the value sits, not on Kylian Mbappe at a short -165. Michael Olise starts, takes set pieces, and finds scoring positions constantly, and in a game France should dominate from the first whistle he will get his looks. At +140 he is a far better number than the headline name."