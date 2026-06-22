World Cup Predictions Today: Will Messi, Haaland & Mbappe Each Score 2+ Goals Again?
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World Cup Predictions Today: Will Messi, Haaland & Mbappe Each Score 2+ Goals Again?
Messi hat-trick vs Algeria · Mbappe brace vs Senegal · Haaland brace vs Iraq — seven goals combined in MD1. Now all three play again. FanDuel Sportsbook: Messi +105 anytime vs Austria · Mbappe -220 anytime vs Iraq (⚠️ severe storms Philadelphia) · Haaland -105 anytime / +600 2+ goals vs Senegal (FanDuel Research explicit). All odds FanDuel Sportsbook.
⚡ The Greatest Day of Group Stage Stars Since 1982
In Matchday 1, football witnessed something it has never seen before: Messi, Mbappe and Haaland — the three players who have defined the modern game — all scored two or more goals on the same day. Messi's hat-trick against Algeria tied Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup record at 16. Mbappe's brace against Senegal made him France's all-time top scorer at 58 international goals and took his World Cup tally to 14. Haaland, making his World Cup debut, scored twice against Iraq with 5 shots — more than he had completed passes (4). Seven goals combined from three players in one day. Now on Monday, all three play again. Can they do it twice?
Golden Boot odds: Messi +300 · Mbappe +300 · Haaland +1200 · Kane +300 (all FanDuel Sportsbook). Must be 21+.
🇦🇷 #1 — Messi vs Austria · 1:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium, Dallas (Indoor)
Anytime +105 is the bet. 2+ at +550 is a $5 dart. Austria (FIFA 21) is a genuine step up from Algeria — Alaba, Sabitzer, Seiwald give Rangnick's side real quality. But Stefan Posch, Austria's first-choice right-back, is out with a broken jaw. Konrad Laimer — a midfielder — fills in at right-back, directly opposite Messi. RotoWire: "Austria's high line is the reason it might not stay tight for long." A makeshift fullback running Austria's aggressive high press against the world's greatest player is a structural mismatch that elevates Messi's ceiling considerably. CBS Sports confirms FanDuel has Messi at +105 to score anytime and -110 to record 2+ shots on target — his shot volume props are better value than ever given the Laimer opportunity. Anytime at +105 is plus-money for the player who just scored a hat-trick, who is one goal from the all-time World Cup scoring record, and who is now facing an out-of-position defender. $10 at +105 returns $20.50.
Posch OUT → Laimer at RB (out of position). Austria's high defensive line. Messi motivation (all-time record at stake). PK taker. 5 shots vs Algeria. $5 → $32.50.
Austria is meaningfully better than Algeria. Alaba world-class in central defence. Sabitzer + Seiwald physical in midfield. Rangnick's press disrupts. Scorers rarely hat-trick back-to-back at major tournaments.
🇫🇷 #2 — Mbappe vs Iraq · 5:00 PM ET · Philadelphia ⚠️ Weather Warning
FanDuel Research (their own editorial team, explicitly): "France are heavy favorites, but the bigger storyline is the weather. Forecasts suggest this game could face significant delays due to severe storms, with lightning, high winds and even tornado warnings potentially impacting play. That uncertainty cools my interest in backing a Kylian Mbappé brace, as a stop-start game could disrupt the rhythm." Lincoln Financial Field is an outdoor stadium. Storm delays disrupt game flow, reduce total playing time, and create unpredictable conditions that make goal-volume props far riskier than normal. Check current weather conditions before placing any goals market bet on this game.
Pass on the Mbappe brace per FanDuel Research. Anytime -220 and Olise +140 are the plays. The football case for Mbappe scoring twice is the strongest of the three stars on Monday — Iraq conceded four to Norway, couldn't create a shot in the final 27 minutes vs Norway, and France are -1500. CBS SportsLine Eimer: "Iraq has the brutal reality of having to go from playing an incredible attack, to playing somehow an even more incredible attack." Oddschecker: "Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer has hit in seven of his last seven outings." All of that is true. But FanDuel Research's own editorial team, writing on FanDuel.com, explicitly passes on the Mbappe brace for this match because of the weather. This is the most important single editorial note on the Monday slate. Check the weather at kickoff. If the storms clear, the brace becomes the best bet on the entire day. If they don't — pass and back Olise +140 anytime instead.
Iraq worst defence at WC26 · gave up 4 to Norway · France -1500 · Mbappe scored in 7 straight appearances · 14 WC goals at just 27 · France dominate from first whistle vs weaker sides.
⚠️ Severe storms/lightning/tornado warnings. Outdoor stadium. FanDuel Research explicitly passes. Delays = disrupted game flow = unpredictable goal totals.
🇳🇴 #3 — Haaland vs Senegal · 8:00 PM ET · MetLife Stadium, E. Rutherford
Haaland anytime -105 is the clean pick. The 2+ goals at +600 is the standout speculative play of the Monday slate. FanDuel Research (on FanDuel.com, explicitly): "We'll also have a small play on Haaland 2+ goals at 6/1. Senegal were exposed repeatedly once they fell behind against France, and with them likely needing to push for a result, Haaland should find plenty of space in transition. His international record is absurd: 57 goals in 51 caps. After scoring twice against Iraq, he'll be eager to keep rolling. Fun stat: against Iraq, Haaland had more shots (5) than completed passes (4)." CBS SportsLine Green (FanDuel): "Erling Haaland to score (+115)" is his explicit Norway vs Senegal best bet. FOX Sports confirms the FanDuel anytime price at -105. The structural argument: Senegal, having lost to France, are under pressure to earn points — they need to attack tonight. When Senegal push forward, they concede transition space. Haaland, operating at 10-yard average shot distance (Norway's first group game stat), is the most lethal transition finisher in the world. Norway's penalty taker. Odegaard's creative supply. Rain at MetLife is expected but this is standard outdoor weather — not the severe storm concern of Philadelphia, with no delay risk reported. $10 at +600 returns $70.00.
Senegal must attack (lost MD1) = transition space. 57 goals in 51 caps. PK taker. Odegaard supply. 5 shots from inside 10 yards vs Iraq. FanDuel Research explicit. No weather risk at MetLife. $10→$70.
Senegal are not Iraq. Koulibaly (Naples/Al-Hilal) and Niakhate (Nottingham Forest) are elite CBs. Mane and Jackson mean this won't be a one-way game. CBS Sports: Iraq was "the clear weakest team in a tough Group I" — Senegal are meaningfully better.
📋 Monday Star Slate — Full Summary & Verdict
2+ verdict: Possible, not primary. Anytime +105 (plus money for a hat-tricker chasing history against a makeshift RB) is the correct primary bet. The 2+ at +550 is a $5 dart on the Laimer mismatch and record narrative. CBS confirms FanDuel: Messi +105 anytime · -110 for 2+ SoT.
2+ verdict: Best football case, worst weather. The brace argument without weather is the strongest of the three. But FanDuel Research explicitly passes on the Mbappe brace citing severe storms, lightning and tornado warnings at Philadelphia's outdoor stadium. Check weather at kickoff. If clear: the brace is the best bet of the day. If not: Olise +140 anytime is the value play.
2+ verdict: Best value brace bet of the day. FanDuel Research explicitly takes a small play at +600. Senegal needs points → attacks → creates transition space for Haaland. 57 goals in 51 caps. PK taker. Rain at MetLife is standard outdoor weather, not a storm delay risk. $10→$70. FanDuel's own editorial team's explicit speculative pick.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Approximate — check FanDuel live board. Must be 21+.
All three scoring 2+ on the same day again? In MD1 they combined for 7 goals. For a repeat tonight, three independent conditions need to line up simultaneously. The combined probability is in the very low single digits — but Monday's slate is the most star-loaded day of football since the 1982 World Cup group stage. Recommended approach: back all three in the anytime market as your core plays, sprinkle $5 brace darts on Messi (+550) and Haaland (+600), and check Philadelphia weather before committing to any Mbappe goals market.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · ⚠️ Check weather for France vs Iraq (outdoor Philadelphia) · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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