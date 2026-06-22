Argentina vs Austria Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026

Argentina vs Austria Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Monday Group J | FanDuel
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🏟️ TODAY 1:00 PM ET · AT&T STADIUM · ARLINGTON · FOX / TELEMUNDO
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group J · Matchday 2 · Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Argentina vs Austria: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Messi -105 (CBS explicit · one goal = sole all-time WC record · Posch OUT, Laimer at makeshift RB) · Álvarez ~+175 (confirmed starter · replaces Lautaro) · Almada +400 · Mac Allister ~+600 · Sabitzer ~+550 (scored first in 5 of last 10 Austria · primary FK taker). All odds FanDuel Sportsbook.
Monday June 22, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm XI at kickoff · Must be 21+
🇦🇷
Argentina ML
-185
Draw
+310
Over 2.5
-108
🇦🇹
Austria ML
+550
🔄 Key Team News — Changes That Affect Every Scorer Bet
🔄 Argentina: 4-3-3 · Álvarez starts as CF (Lautaro to bench — poor vs Algeria, subbed HT) ·
🔴 Posch (AUT RB) — OUT (broken jaw) · Laimer (midfielder) at makeshift RB, faces Messi ·
🆕 Chukwuemeka (Chelsea) at No.10 ·
🟡 Tagliafico (ARG LB) — calf doubt · Medina likely ·
🌟 Messi -105 anytime FD · one goal = sole all-time WC record
⭐ Messi -105 · CBS + FOX confirmed · one goal = all-time WC record · vs Laimer (makeshift RB)Álvarez ~+175 (starts) · Almada +400 · Mac Allister ~+600 · Sabitzer ~+550 (AUT · scored first in 5 of last 10)
🇦🇷 Argentina Anytime Goalscorer Picks
⭐ PRIMARY · CBS + FOX SPORTS FANDUEL · ONE GOAL = SOLE ALL-TIME WC RECORD · VS LAIMER OOP RB
Lionel Messi · RW (4-3-3)
16 WC goals = Klose · hat-trick vs Algeria · 5 shots (4 SoT) · Argentina PK + FK taker · faces Laimer (OOP) at RB not specialist Posch
Anytime · FanDuel
-105
$10 → $19.52
First Goal
+290
2+ Goals
+550
CBS Sports EXPLICIT (FanDuel): "Messi is -105 as an anytime goal scorer and +290 as the first goal scorer" — confirmed board as of June 22 · Lineups.com: "Best Bet: Messi Anytime -105 · scored in 5 straight WC matches"FOX Sports FanDuel: "Lionel Messi is -105 to score against Austria" · CBS SportsLine Green: "The fact that Messi is still available at plus money after his hat trick against Algeria is notable — he's the best of all time at picking locks and finding a way through."🔑 KEY: Posch OUT (broken jaw) → Laimer at makeshift RB. Midfielder at fullback vs Messi = structural mismatch that elevates his scoring ceiling above what -105 implies.
Messi at -105 on FanDuel is plus-money for the greatest player in football history chasing the most famous individual record in sport. CBS Sports explicitly confirms the FanDuel board: -105 anytime, +290 first goal. The Posch injury is the key update: Austria's first-choice right-back is absent with a broken jaw, replaced by Laimer — a midfielder who doesn't naturally track wide attacking players or anticipate Messi's drifting right-half-space patterns. Against a high defensive line run by an out-of-position midfielder, Messi's 5 shots (4 SoT) volume from vs Algeria could actually increase. He's Argentina's primary penalty taker — every foul in the box is a Messi anytime goal. $10 at -105 returns $19.52.
Record context: CBS SportsLine Green: "Messi is the best of all time at picking locks — the oddsmakers are setting this number with Austria's superior defense in mind." At -105 on FanDuel vs Betfair's -1200 for the same bet, FanDuel's price is the most generous in any licensed US market. At +290 for first goalscorer — the most dramatic individual moment in football history if it lands — $10 returns $39.
CF today · set piece taker (RotoWire) · PK second in line · channel running · box presence
Anytime · FD est.
~+175
$10→$27.50
Oddschecker
31/20
SI: "Lautaro Martínez struggled against Algeria and was substituted shortly after halftime, so Julián Álvarez could come into the starting XI." RotoWire confirms Álvarez in 4-3-3 as CF.Sportscasting: "Julian Alvarez warrants a mention at approximately +200 to +250 anytime scorer — his box presence and work rate in Argentina's front three make him a legitimate threat." Oddschecker: 31/20 (+155). CBS Green: "Even if Messi isn't firing, they can call upon Álvarez."RotoWire penalties: "Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez." He's second/third penalty option + set piece target. 4 career WC goals including in the 2022 WC final. Atletico Madrid form: goals in 7 of last 10 appearances.
Álvarez at ~+175 is the value secondary pick. With Lautaro on the bench, he's Argentina's starting CF — the player Messi's through balls find centrally. In 2022 he was one of the tournament's standout performers with 4 WC goals. His movement (dropping deep, spinning in behind, arriving late from left of centre) is Austria's biggest defensive challenge from a CF who isn't Messi. Alaba and Lienhart are strong centrally but Álvarez's work rate and running creates space for Messi and arrival chances for himself. $10 at ~+175 returns $27.50.
🎯 Value: Thiago Almada ~+400 · LW in 4-3-3 · Set Piece Taker (RotoWire)
LW in ARG 4-3-3 · confirmed starter · corners/FKs taker · runs behind vs Laimer OOP · $10→$50
Anytime · FD
~+400
RotoWire set pieces: "Thiago Almada" listed as Argentina FK taker. Confirmed starting LW in 4-3-3 across most predicted XIs. Oddschecker 4/1 (+400).LW position means he runs into the space created by Posch's absence — Laimer is the makeshift RB on his side of the pitch. Every Almada driving run is against an out-of-position midfielder who lacks fullback defensive instincts.
Almada at ~+400 is the mid-range Argentine value. He plays LW against Austria's weakened right flank (Laimer OOP at RB). His direct running from the left into the penalty area — against a player not built for that defensive assignment — creates late-arriving goal opportunities. Set piece taker status means corners and direct free kicks bring him into shooting range. $10 at +400 returns $50.
💎 Longshot: Alexis Mac Allister ~+600 · Racing Post Explicit Shot Volume Pick
CM · Liverpool · set up Messi's 2nd goal vs Algeria · 2.3 shots/90 UCL · Racing Post: "should get more opportunities against Austria" · $10→$70
Anytime · FD
~+600
Racing Post EXPLICIT: "Mac Allister put in a bright performance against Algeria and is worth backing to have at least two shots on matchday two. He was one of only three players on the pitch to have over 1.5 attempts at goal. Messi's second goal came when he tucked away the rebound after Mac Allister's strike had been saved. Mac Allister averaged 1.8 shots/90 for Liverpool in the PL and 2.3 in the UCL."RotoWire set pieces: "Alexis Mac Allister" listed as FK taker. Oddschecker: 6/1 (+600). Late box arrivals and shooting from 20-25 yards created Messi's second Algeria goal. Against Chukwuemeka (inexperienced No.10) in Austria's midfield, Mac Allister's driving runs into space will have room to operate.
Mac Allister at ~+600 is the longshot with genuine editorial backing. Racing Post explicitly recommended him for shot volume on MD2. He generates ~2 shots per 90 in top competition — unusually high for a defensive midfielder — and created the Messi rebound goal vs Algeria with a drive that tested the keeper. $10 at +600 returns $70.
📋 Other Argentina Scorer Options
Enzo Fernandez · CM · Chelsea · occasional late box arrivals · set piece taker~+500
Lautaro Martinez · bench (was starting +148 · now likely sub) · confirm XI before wagering · odds shift significantly if not starting~+250+
Rodrigo De Paul · CM · Atletico · long-range threat · set piece taker · occasional box arrivals~+500+
Confirm official XI before wagering. Lautaro odds shift significantly if not starting. All approximate.
🇦🇹 Austria Anytime Goalscorer Picks
⭐ AUSTRIAN PRIMARY · SCORED FIRST IN 5 OF LAST 10 AUT GAMES · #1 SET PIECE TAKER (RotoWire: 4 corners/FKs)
Marcel Sabitzer · LM · Manchester United
Austria's primary FK + corner taker · SoT in 7 of last 9 matches · LM drives forward into box
Anytime · FD
~+550
$10→$65
Oddschecker
11/2
Racing Post EXPLICIT STAT: "Marcel Sabitzer has scored the first goal in five of Austria's last ten games" — the single most compelling Austrian scorer stat for this match. Primary set piece taker: 4 corners/FKs per RotoWire.Oddschecker: "Marcel Sabitzer has managed a shot on target in seven of his last nine matches. The Austrian midfielder frequently tests goalkeepers from range." Oddschecker: 11/2 (+550) equivalent. Man Utd form — consistent shot volume at Premier League level.Scoring route: Sabitzer arrives late from LM into the box. Austria's high press generates counter-attacks and transition opportunities — Sabitzer's late arrivals into penalty area space is the most plausible Austrian scorer pattern. Primary FK taker means any Austrian set piece is a Sabitzer shot or set-up.
Sabitzer at ~+550 is the primary Austrian scorer pick with the strongest editorial stat behind it. The Racing Post's data — scored the first goal in five of Austria's last ten matches — is remarkable for a midfielder and elevates his anytime case beyond what the odds suggest. He's the #1 FK and corner taker for Austria (4 per game, RotoWire), generating set-piece shots every time Austria win a dead ball. At Man Utd he's maintained consistent SoT volume (7 of last 9 matches). $10 at +550 returns $65.
Austria CF: Arnautovic / Kalajdzic ~+400 (confirm starter at kickoff)
Arnautovic scored vs Jordan (PK from bench) · SoT in 3 of last 4 · Kalajdzic physical presence · $10→$50
CF anytime FD
~+400
Oddschecker: "Marko Arnautovic has hit the target in three of his last four appearances. He remains Austria's primary goalscoring outlet." Racing Post: "Arnautovic could start." Both CF options sit ~4/1 (+400). Argentina's defensive record (zero Algeria SoT conceded) means any Austrian CF scoring is a longshot against Romero and L.Martinez — but Austria's early high press creates transition scenarios where the CF can get a chance. Arnautovic scored from the penalty spot vs Jordan if Austria were somehow to get a penalty.
Other Austria Options · Chukwuemeka (No.10 · ~+600+) · Schmid (RM · ~+400) · Alaba (CB · aerial sets · ~+700+)
Chukwuemeka (Chelsea CAM) at No.10 is an interesting dark horse at +600+ — his technical quality at Premier League level is genuine, but first major WC appearance. Oddschecker doesn't list him explicitly suggesting odds are long. Schmid at RM is approximately the same as Arnautovic/Kalajdzic at ~4/1. Alaba's set-piece arrivals from CB give him an occasional aerial threat at ~+700+.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook
Player · Team · Role
Anytime · FD
🌟 Lionel Messi · ARG RW (CBS + FOX FD · ALL SOURCES · #1)
16 WC goals = Klose · hat-trick vs Algeria · PK taker · vs Laimer OOP · $10→$19.52
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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