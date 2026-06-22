Argentina vs Austria Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026

Racing Post EXPLICIT: "Mac Allister put in a bright performance against Algeria and is worth backing to have at least two shots on matchday two. He was one of only three players on the pitch to have over 1.5 attempts at goal. Messi's second goal came when he tucked away the rebound after Mac Allister's strike had been saved. Mac Allister averaged 1.8 shots/90 for Liverpool in the PL and 2.3 in the UCL." RotoWire set pieces: "Alexis Mac Allister" listed as FK taker. Oddschecker: 6/1 (+600). Late box arrivals and shooting from 20-25 yards created Messi's second Algeria goal. Against Chukwuemeka (inexperienced No.10) in Austria's midfield, Mac Allister's driving runs into space will have room to operate.

Mac Allister at ~+600 is the longshot with genuine editorial backing. Racing Post explicitly recommended him for shot volume on MD2. He generates ~2 shots per 90 in top competition — unusually high for a defensive midfielder — and created the Messi rebound goal vs Algeria with a drive that tested the keeper. $10 at +600 returns $70.