MLB Best Bets Today: 5 Best NRFI Bets (No Run First Inning) Monday June 22, 2026

MLB Best Bets Today: 5 Best NRFI Bets Monday June 22, 2026 | FanDuel Sportsbook
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⚾ MLB · MONDAY JUNE 22, 2026 · ALL ODDS VIA FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
NRFI · No Run First Inning · Bet settles after 6 outs · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook
MLB Best Bets Today: 5 Best NRFI Bets — Monday June 22
Cole (2.57 ERA) vs Valdez · Hunter Brown (1.10 ERA!!) · Imanaga vs Senga with Cubs 23-11 NRFI · Woodruff + Brewers 46-29 · Rasmussen vs Wacha at Tropicana. Five clean NRFI setups from Monday's 13-game slate. All odds FanDuel Sportsbook. Must be 21+.
Monday June 22, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineups pre-game · Must be 21+
⚾ NRFI = No Run First Inning · wins if neither team scores in the 1st · settles after just 6 outsKey factors: SP quality · walk rate · K rate · team NRFI records · ballpark · top-of-lineup tendenciesNRFI odds typically range -110 to -145 · check FanDuel live board for exact prices before wagering
⚾ Monday's NRFI Overview — 13 Games, Five Strong Setups
Monday's 13-game MLB slate is headlined by a pair of strong pitching matchups that create clean NRFI opportunities. The formula: find starters with low walk rates, high strikeout rates, and solid first-inning ERA — then pair them with opposing lineups that don't score early. No run needs to cross the plate in either half of the first inning — just six outs. That's a bet that settles in about 15 minutes. Today's five picks span the best pitcher-versus-lineup matchups on the board, anchored by Gerrit Cole's return to elite form and Hunter Brown's jaw-dropping 1.10 ERA. All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook — check the live board for exact prices before placing any bet.
📊 2026 NRFI Team Records — Context for Today's Picks (OddsShark)
🏆 San Diego 25-8 NRFI (best MLB) — not playing today⚾ Chicago Cubs 23-11 NRFI — playing today vs Mets ← best active todayBrewers 46-29 record · strong NRFI profile · playing today vs Reds⚠️ Houston 10-25 NRFI (worst MLB) — but Hunter Brown starts today (1.10 ERA) · back the pitcher, not the team record
Source: OddsShark 2026 NRFI Betting Trends. Cubs 23-11 is the strongest active NRFI team record for any participant in today's games.
⚾ NRFI Pick #1 — Tigers vs Yankees · 6:10 PM ET · Comerica Park, Detroit
⭐ ANCHOR PICK · COLE 2.57 ERA · 89th PERCENTILE HARD-HIT PREVENTION · CAREER 1.84 ERA VS DETROIT
Tigers vs Yankees NRFI
Gerrit Cole (2-1, 2.57 ERA) vs Framber Valdez (3-5, 4.09 ERA) · Comerica Park · 6:10 PM ET
Est. NRFI · FD
~-120
check FD live board
Gerrit Cole 2026 (Baseball Savant confirmed): 2.57 ERA · .258 xwOBA · 5.6% barrel rate · 88.4 mph avg exit velocity · 89th percentile hard-hit prevention · back from Tommy John surgery, three quality starts in five outings this season.Career vs Tigers (SI/Pinstripe Alley confirmed): Cole owns a 1.84 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 83.0 career innings against Detroit. He has dominated this lineup at every stop in his career. Tigers missing Javier Báez and Gleyber Torres to IL this series.Framber Valdez (CBS Sports / Pinstripe Alley): Coming off best start of 2026 — six innings, one unearned run vs his old Astros team. 4.09 ERA overall but career 7.22 ERA vs Yankees. Yankees lineups missing Judge, Stanton, Trent Grisham — short-handed offense limits first-inning traffic risk for Valdez.Comerica Park: Pitcher-friendly environment. DK Network analysis describes this game as a "close, contested grind" — tight games with elite starters produce scoreless first innings at a higher rate than high-total blowouts. Game total: 8 (CBS Sports).
Why this is the anchor NRFI: Cole returning from TJ surgery and posting a 2.57 ERA with near-elite contact suppression metrics is the cleanest single-pitcher profile on Monday's entire slate. His 1.84 career ERA against Detroit is extraordinary — he simply doesn't let this lineup beat him. On the other side, Valdez faces a depleted Yankees lineup (no Judge, no Stanton, no Grisham). SBR's NRFI model prioritizes barrel rate and hard-hit prevention above all else — Cole ranks 89th percentile in that category. The first-inning probability of a clean frame from Cole against a weakened Tigers lineup is high. This is the most confident bet of the five.
⚾ NRFI Pick #2 — Astros at Blue Jays · 7:07 PM ET · Rogers Centre, Toronto
⭐ ELITE ARM · HUNTER BROWN 1.10 ERA · 24 Ks · BIEBER MLB DEBUT 2026 · CAUTIOUS APPROACH EXPECTED
Astros at Blue Jays NRFI
Hunter Brown (1-0, 1.10 ERA, 24 Ks) vs Shane Bieber (2026 MLB debut, returning from elbow) · Rogers Centre · 7:07 PM ET
Est. NRFI · FD
~-125
check FD live board
Hunter Brown (MLB.com confirmed): 1-0, 1.10 ERA, 24 strikeouts in 2026. FanDuel Research confirms him as today's Astros probable. A 1.10 ERA is near-historic for a starter — his strikeout rate (FanDuel Research: 8.5 per game) means the top of Toronto's lineup faces genuine punch-out risk in the first frame. Against a Blue Jays lineup seeing him fresh, Brown has every advantage including first-time exposure.Shane Bieber (FOX Sports confirmed): Making his 2026 MLB debut after right elbow inflammation. Final rehab start: 5 scoreless innings with Triple-A Buffalo, sitting 91-92 mph. A debut pitcher returning from injury takes a methodical, careful first-inning approach — no big swings, working counts down carefully, managing pitch count. Bieber won't try to overpower Houston's lineup from pitch one in a debut start.Houston NRFI caveat: OddsShark notes Astros are 10-25 NRFI overall (worst MLB). However, that record is driven by pitching staff instability throughout 2026 — Hunter Brown's 1.10 ERA is the extreme outlier. Methodology: back the individual pitcher's profile, not the team's season-long NRFI record. Brown is a different animal from the broader Astros rotation.
Why this is Pick #2: Hunter Brown at 1.10 ERA is one of the most dominant active pitching lines in baseball. Against a Blue Jays lineup facing him for the first time in 2026, he has surprise factor plus elite run-prevention. Bieber's debut-day caution — managing pitch count, working carefully — creates a methodical first half-inning that limits traffic. The combination of an elite arm plus a measured debutant makes this a high-probability NRFI. The only risk is Rogers Centre's slight hitter-friendly factor, mitigated by Brown's K rate.
⚾ NRFI Pick #3 — Cubs at Mets · 7:10 PM ET · Citi Field, New York
⭐ CUBS 23-11 NRFI · BEST ACTIVE NRFI TEAM TODAY · IMANAGA ROTATION ANCHOR
Cubs at Mets NRFI
Shota Imanaga (4-6, 4.26 ERA, 84 SO) vs Kodai Senga (0-5, 9.00 ERA) · Citi Field · 7:10 PM ET
Est. NRFI · FD
~-118
check FD live board
Chicago Cubs 23-11 NRFI (OddsShark) — the best NRFI record of any team playing today. OddsShark: "The Cubs sit at 23-11 NRFI despite losing Cade Horton to season-ending surgery... Shota Imanaga has been the anchor of this staff." The Cubs offense averages just 0.35 first-inning R/G — second lowest in MLB, meaning they're one of the safest NRFI teams even when they're the road team.Shota Imanaga (MLB.com): 4-6, 4.26 ERA, 84 Ks — the Cubs' rotation anchor. His Japanese pitching background means exceptional command and low walk rates. OddsShark: "Imanaga has been the anchor, posting a 2.45 ERA through his first four starts with improved velocity." Low walk rate = no free runners in the first inning. Athlon Sports featured this matchup specifically for Monday's NRFI slate.Kodai Senga (MLB.com): 0-5, 9.00 ERA — a genuine risk factor for the Mets side of this NRFI. However, Senga's 9.00 ERA issues have often manifested as sustained traffic in middle innings rather than explosive first-inning starts. The NRFI angle focuses on the Cubs' half being clean (Imanaga's command) and hoping Senga doesn't give up a first-inning run to a Chicago offense that doesn't score early anyway (0.35 R/G).
Why this is Pick #3: The Cubs' 23-11 NRFI record — the strongest of any team playing today — provides the structural backbone. Imanaga's command suppresses first-inning traffic on the Cubs' side. The risk is Senga's 9.00 ERA creating early Mets runs — that's a genuine flag, and it's why this is Pick #3 rather than #1. But the Cubs' own first-inning restraint (one of the best in baseball) means they're unlikely to score early even against a struggling Senga. Citi Field plays neutral. Athlon Sports specifically called this matchup for Monday's NRFI considerations.
⚾ NRFI Pick #4 — Brewers at Reds · 7:10 PM ET · Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati
⭐ WOODRUFF + BEST NL TEAM · BREWERS 46-29 · REDS SINGER 5.32 ERA · RISK: GABP HITTER-FRIENDLY
Brewers at Reds NRFI
Brandon Woodruff vs Brady Singer (3-6, 5.32 ERA) · Great American Ball Park · Milwaukee -162 · 7:10 PM ET
Est. NRFI · FD
~-130
check FD live board
Brandon Woodruff (FanDuel Research confirmed as Brewers probable): Starting for the 46-29 Brewers — the best team in the National League by record. Woodruff is a veteran control pitcher known for low walk rates and quality first-inning command. Milwaukee at -162 odds (FanDuel Research confirmed) reflects the quality gap. The Brewers' overall NRFI profile benefits from Woodruff's control and a low-traffic pitching approach that doesn't put runners on for free.Brady Singer (MLB.com): 3-6, 5.32 ERA in 2026 — the worst ERA of any confirmed starter in today's five picks. Athlon Sports featured Brewers-Reds on Monday's NRFI preview. Singer's elevated ERA and command concerns increase the risk on the Reds' side of this NRFI. The Brewers lineup, while potent, doesn't typically open swinging in the first inning against any starter.Risk factor — Great American Ball Park: One of the more hitter-friendly parks in the NL. GABP's elevated run environment is the main flag on this pick. Singer's command issues combined with a hitter-friendly park create residual first-inning scoring risk on the Reds' side. This is why GABP-based NRFIs carry slightly shorter odds than comparable matchups in neutral parks — the market is correctly pricing in the park risk.
Why this is Pick #4: The Brewers (46-29, best NL record) sending Woodruff against a struggling Brady Singer (5.32 ERA) structurally favors the first inning staying clean on Woodruff's side. The risk is GABP's hitter-friendly environment and Singer's ERA — both legitimate. Milwaukee is -162 for a reason: this is a quality mismatch. The NRFI captures the first-inning probability of that mismatch showing up early. Fourth-highest confidence, still a solid play at approximately -130.
⚾ NRFI Pick #5 — Royals at Rays · 7:40 PM ET · Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg
⭐ RASMUSSEN 5.9 K/GAME · WACHA VET COMMAND · TROPICANA FIELD — MLB'S BEST NRFI PARK FACTOR
Royals at Rays NRFI
Michael Wacha vs Drew Rasmussen (5.9 K/game) · Tropicana Field · Tampa Bay favored · 7:40 PM ET
Est. NRFI · FD
~-118
check FD live board
Drew Rasmussen (FanDuel Research strikeout props, June 16 confirmed): "Drew Rasmussen: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances in 2026." A 5.9 K/game rate means the top of Kansas City's lineup faces genuine strikeout risk in the first inning. Rasmussen has been one of the Rays' more reliable starters — consistent enough to keep early traffic manageable. Athlon Sports highlighted Royals-Rays for Monday's NRFI slate preview.Michael Wacha (FanDuel Research confirmed as Royals probable): The veteran righty is one of the most reliable low-walk-rate starters in the league. Wacha's command-oriented approach limits the free passes that create first-inning chaos — he forces the Rays lineup to beat him with hits, not walks. A 7:40 PM game against the Rays in Tampa means a quieter atmosphere early, which historically suits methodical starters like Wacha.Tropicana Field park factor: The Trop is consistently one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in all of baseball — domed environment, artificial surface, and consistently cool temperatures suppress scoring relative to outdoor parks. OddsShark NRFI analysis consistently notes Tropicana Field as a favorable NRFI environment. Dimers confirms Tampa Bay as the favorite in this matchup, adding institutional confidence to the Rays' side.
Why this is Pick #5: Tropicana Field's pitcher-friendly environment is one of the most reliable NRFI park factors in baseball. Rasmussen (5.9 K/game) is a consistent strikeout pitcher whose first-three-outs profile is clean. Wacha's veteran command limits the free passes that create first-inning chaos. Athlon Sports specifically named this matchup for Monday. Strong structural case built around park factor plus veteran arms on both sides. Fifth-highest confidence — still a quality play, especially as part of a multi-game NRFI day.
📋 NRFI Best Bets Today — Ranked Summary · Monday June 22
Matchup · Time · Key Pitchers
Est. NRFI FD
⭐ #1 — Tigers vs Yankees · 6:10 PM ET · Comerica Park
Gerrit Cole (2.57 ERA, 89th pct hard-hit, career 1.84 ERA vs DET) vs Valdez (4.09 ERA, coming off quality start) · Yankees without Judge/Stanton
~-120
⭐ #2 — Astros at Blue Jays · 7:07 PM ET · Rogers Centre
Hunter Brown (1.10 ERA!!, 24 Ks, elite form) vs Bieber (2026 MLB debut, cautious approach expected, 91-92 mph in rehab)
~-125
⭐ #3 — Cubs at Mets · 7:10 PM ET · Citi Field
Imanaga (rotation anchor, low walk rate) vs Senga (9.00 ERA, risk) · Cubs 23-11 NRFI (best active today) · CHC 0.35 first-inning R/G (2nd MLB)
~-118
#4 — Brewers at Reds · 7:10 PM ET · Great American Ball Park
Woodruff (quality veteran, low walk rate) vs Singer (5.32 ERA) · Brewers 46-29 (best NL record) · Risk: GABP hitter-friendly park
~-130
#5 — Royals at Rays · 7:40 PM ET · Tropicana Field
Rasmussen (5.9 K/game, solid command) vs Wacha (vet, low walks) · Tropicana Field (MLB's best NRFI park factor) · Tampa Bay favored
~-118
All NRFI odds estimated — exact FanDuel prices vary. Check FanDuel live board before wagering. Prices move with lineup news and weather. NRFI settles after 6 outs. Must be 21+.
📋 NRFI Betting Strategy — What Matters Most
The four key NRFI factors in order of importance: (1) Starting pitcher quality — FIP, strikeout rate, barrel rate, and walk rate are the primary inputs. A low-walk, high-strikeout pitcher is the strongest single NRFI indicator. (2) Team NRFI records — both season-long and recent form. A team averaging 0.18 first-inning runs per game (like San Diego) is dramatically safer than one averaging 0.45+. (3) Top-of-lineup matchups — the 1-2-3 hitters face the pitcher in the first inning. Injury status and platoon splits matter. (4) Park factor — domed stadiums (Tropicana), pitcher-friendly environments (Comerica), and marine parks suppress first-inning scoring.
Today's 5-pick parlay (all NRFIs combined) would pay approximately +2000-3000 on FanDuel depending on exact prices. Main stakes recommended individually on picks #1 (Cole/Comerica) and #2 (Hunter Brown debut). Small entertainment parlay on all five at $5 total.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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