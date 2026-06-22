MLB Best Bets Today: 5 Best NRFI Bets (No Run First Inning) Monday June 22, 2026

Chicago Cubs 23-11 NRFI (OddsShark) — the best NRFI record of any team playing today. OddsShark: "The Cubs sit at 23-11 NRFI despite losing Cade Horton to season-ending surgery... Shota Imanaga has been the anchor of this staff." The Cubs offense averages just 0.35 first-inning R/G — second lowest in MLB, meaning they're one of the safest NRFI teams even when they're the road team. Shota Imanaga (MLB.com): 4-6, 4.26 ERA, 84 Ks — the Cubs' rotation anchor. His Japanese pitching background means exceptional command and low walk rates. OddsShark: "Imanaga has been the anchor, posting a 2.45 ERA through his first four starts with improved velocity." Low walk rate = no free runners in the first inning. Athlon Sports featured this matchup specifically for Monday's NRFI slate. Kodai Senga (MLB.com): 0-5, 9.00 ERA — a genuine risk factor for the Mets side of this NRFI. However, Senga's 9.00 ERA issues have often manifested as sustained traffic in middle innings rather than explosive first-inning starts. The NRFI angle focuses on the Cubs' half being clean (Imanaga's command) and hoping Senga doesn't give up a first-inning run to a Chicago offense that doesn't score early anyway (0.35 R/G).

Why this is Pick #3: The Cubs' 23-11 NRFI record — the strongest of any team playing today — provides the structural backbone. Imanaga's command suppresses first-inning traffic on the Cubs' side. The risk is Senga's 9.00 ERA creating early Mets runs — that's a genuine flag, and it's why this is Pick #3 rather than #1. But the Cubs' own first-inning restraint (one of the best in baseball) means they're unlikely to score early even against a struggling Senga. Citi Field plays neutral. Athlon Sports specifically called this matchup for Monday's NRFI considerations.