Argentina vs Austria Predictions: Who Will Score the First Goal in Today's World Cup Match

Confirmed starting CF today. SI: "Lautaro struggled against Algeria and was substituted shortly after halftime, so Álvarez could come into the starting XI." RotoWire confirms Álvarez as CF in 4-3-3. 4 WC career goals including in the 2022 WC semi-final vs Croatia (first goal of the match). His aggressive early pressing as a high CF creates first-goal opportunities before the opposition's defensive shape is settled. RotoWire penalties: "Messi, Lautaro, Álvarez" — second/third penalty option. Any early penalty not taken by Messi is an Álvarez first-goal opportunity. Combined Messi+Álvarez first-goal strategy: $10 each ($20 total) covers Argentina's two most dangerous first-goal routes.

Álvarez at ~+420 is the value first-goal pick. As the starting CF in the 4-3-3, he's the player most likely to receive early central passes in scoring positions. His aggressive pressing — characteristic under Simeone at Atletico — creates first-goal chances in the opening 20 minutes before Austria's defensive shape organises around Messi. In 2022 he scored the first goal of key WC matches from exactly this profile. $10 at ~+420 returns $52.