Argentina vs Austria Confirmed Lineups & Formations: Predictions World Cup 2026 Group J

📋 Confirmed Austria XI Notes — Five Surprises

⚡ BIGGEST SURPRISE: Stefan Posch IS PLAYING with a special protective mask (broken jaw) Opta Analyst: "Stefan Posch – who has had a special mask made after breaking his jaw against Jordan." Starts at CB not RB — Laimer stays at RB facing Messi. ⚡ Paul Wanner starts at CAM (not Chukwuemeka) — PSV Eindhoven youngster gets the nod ⚡ Michael Gregoritsch as CF (not Kalajdzic/Arnautovic) — 13 goal contributions for Augsburg · both on bench ⚡ Kevin Danso at CB (not Lienhart) · David Alaba shifts CB → LB · Mwene to bench ✅ Laimer at RB confirmed · Seiwald + X.Schlager double pivot · Sabitzer LM · Schmid RM

Rangnick's rationale: Posch with a mask plays CB (not RB), giving Austria an experienced CB pairing (Posch-Danso). Wanner over Chukwuemeka is a youth gamble — PSV's technically gifted presser gets his biggest match. Gregoritsch over Kalajdzic/Arnautovic is a pace-and-energy decision: 13 goal contributions this season, high pressing CF suited to Rangnick's system. Marcel Sabitzer earns his 100th cap today.

Set pieces (RotoWire): Corners/FKs — Sabitzer (4), Alaba, Schmid, Wanner, Wimmer, Grillitsch