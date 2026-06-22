Argentina vs Austria Confirmed Lineups & Formations: Predictions World Cup 2026 Group J

Argentina vs Austria Confirmed Lineups & Formations — World Cup 2026 Group J | FanDuel
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✅ CONFIRMED OFFICIAL XIs · TODAY 1:00 PM ET · AT&T STADIUM · ARLINGTON · FOX / TELEMUNDO
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group J · Matchday 2 · Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Argentina vs Austria: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
🇦🇷 Argentina 4-3-3: Lautaro STARTS (not Álvarez as predicted) · Almada LW ·
🇦🇹 Austria 4-2-3-1: Posch starts with protective mask (broken jaw) · Wanner at CAM (not Chukwuemeka) · Gregoritsch as CF (not Kalajdzic/Arnautovic) · Alaba at LB.
FanDuel: Argentina ML -185 · Messi anytime -105. All odds FanDuel Sportsbook.
Monday June 22, 2026 · Official XIs confirmed pre-kickoff · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇦🇷
Argentina ML
-185
Draw
+310
Messi anytime
-105
🇦🇹
Austria ML
+550
⚡ Confirmed Lineup Surprises vs Pre-Match Predictions
🇦🇷 Lautaro Martínez STARTS — Scaloni backs his man despite poor Algeria performance · Julián Álvarez on bench ·
🇦🇹 Stefan Posch PLAYS with special protective mask (broken jaw) — everyone predicted him out ·
🇦🇹 Paul Wanner starts at CAM (not Chukwuemeka) ·
🇦🇹 Michael Gregoritsch as CF (not Kalajdzic or Arnautovic) ·
🇦🇹 Kevin Danso partners Posch at CB · David Alaba moves to LB ·
🇦🇹 Laimer stays at RB — Messi still faces a midfielder at fullback
🇦🇷 Argentina — Confirmed Starting XI & Formation
CONFIRMED · 🇦🇷 ARGENTINA · 4-3-3 · LIONEL SCALONI · WORLD CHAMPIONS
Official team sheet submitted to FIFA ✅
ALMADA
LW · #16
Atletico · FK taker
LAUTARO M. ⭐
CF · #22 · STARTS
Surprise start · Inter Milan
MESSI 🌟 #10
RW · Captain · Inter Miami
16 WC goals · 1 from record
DE PAUL
CM · #7 · Atletico
MAC ALLISTER
CM · #20 · Liverpool
FERNANDEZ
CM · #24 · Chelsea
MOLINA
RB · #26 · Atletico
C. ROMERO
CB · #13 · Spurs
L. MARTINEZ
CB · #6 · Man Utd
MEDINA
LB · #25 · Marseille
E. MARTINEZ
GK · #23 · Aston Villa
📋 Confirmed Argentina XI Notes
⚡ SURPRISE: Lautaro Martínez STARTS as CF — not Álvarez (bench)Scaloni backs Lautaro despite poor Algeria performance (subbed HT) — trust in his No.9✅ Almada starts LW · Medina at LB (Tagliafico calf = bench)✅ Midfield unchanged: De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez✅ Messi #10 RW · one goal from sole all-time WC record · PK taker✅ Molina at RB · Romero + L.Martínez CB pairing
Why Lautaro over Álvarez: Scaloni's decision signals manager loyalty to his designated No.9. Lautaro starts as the central striker in the 4-3-3 with Messi right and Almada left. Álvarez (4 WC goals, 2022 WC hero) provides a powerful impact option from the bench in the second half.
Set pieces (RotoWire): Penalties — Messi (primary), Lautaro, Álvarez · Corners/FKs — Messi (2), Álvarez, De Paul, Mac Allister, Almada, Molina, Nico Paz, Lo Celso
💰 Argentina Lineup Betting Impact — FanDuel Sportsbook
✅ Messi anytime -105 (CBS FD) — UNCHANGED · Confirmed starter · 16 WC goals · 1 from sole record⚡ Lautaro anytime — confirmed starter · check FD board for updated price (was +148 as predicted, now locks in)⚠️ Álvarez anytime — was ~+175 as predicted starter · now BENCH · odds shift significantly · impact sub onlyAlmada anytime ~+400 — CONFIRMED LW starter · FK taker · runs vs Austria's right flank
The Lautaro confirmation means his anytime odds consolidate. Álvarez moves to bench, pushing his anytime odds outward. The 4-3-3 with Lautaro as central striker changes the scoring pattern vs a Álvarez 4-3-3 — Lautaro is more of a box-striker, Álvarez a dynamic presser. Both can score; only Lautaro is starting today.
🇦🇹 Austria — Confirmed Starting XI & Formation
CONFIRMED · 🇦🇹 AUSTRIA · 4-2-3-1 · RALF RANGNICK · FIRST WC SINCE 1998
Official team sheet confirmed ✅ · @oefb1904 official tweet
GREGORITSCH ⚡
CF · Surprise start · Augsburg
Not Kalajdzic or Arnautovic
SCHMID
RM · #18 · Werder
WANNER ⚡
CAM · #— · PSV
SABITZER ⭐
LM · #9 · BVB
SEIWALD
DM · RB Leipzig
X. SCHLAGER
DM · #4 · Bayern
LAIMER ⚡
RB · stays at RB
POSCH ⚡😷
CB · plays w/ mask
DANSO ⚡
CB · Spurs
ALABA ⭐
LB · #8 · Real Madrid
A. SCHLAGER
GK · #1
📋 Confirmed Austria XI Notes — Five Surprises
⚡ BIGGEST SURPRISE: Stefan Posch IS PLAYING with a special protective mask (broken jaw)Opta Analyst: "Stefan Posch – who has had a special mask made after breaking his jaw against Jordan." Starts at CB not RB — Laimer stays at RB facing Messi.⚡ Paul Wanner starts at CAM (not Chukwuemeka) — PSV Eindhoven youngster gets the nod⚡ Michael Gregoritsch as CF (not Kalajdzic/Arnautovic) — 13 goal contributions for Augsburg · both on bench⚡ Kevin Danso at CB (not Lienhart) · David Alaba shifts CB → LB · Mwene to bench✅ Laimer at RB confirmed · Seiwald + X.Schlager double pivot · Sabitzer LM · Schmid RM
Rangnick's rationale: Posch with a mask plays CB (not RB), giving Austria an experienced CB pairing (Posch-Danso). Wanner over Chukwuemeka is a youth gamble — PSV's technically gifted presser gets his biggest match. Gregoritsch over Kalajdzic/Arnautovic is a pace-and-energy decision: 13 goal contributions this season, high pressing CF suited to Rangnick's system. Marcel Sabitzer earns his 100th cap today.
💰 Austria Lineup Betting Impact — FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ Posch at CB with mask — Laimer STILL at RB. Messi still faces a midfielder at fullback. The -105 anytime structural case is completely intact.Gregoritsch CF anytime ~+900+ first goal · Arnautovic/Kalajdzic both on bench as impact subs · Sabitzer ~+550 CONFIRMED starterWanner at CAM (not Chukwuemeka) — check FD live board for updated Wanner price · Chukwuemeka bench
Posch's presence at CB (not RB) is the key insight: Laimer remains at makeshift fullback exactly as predicted, so the Messi -105 anytime on FanDuel is still fully supported. Sabitzer confirmed at LM — his anytime and first-goal props are live. Check FD board for Gregoritsch (CF, ~+900+) and Wanner (CAM, ~+600+) if playing long shots.
📊 Match Context & Key Tactical Matchups
🔑 1. Messi vs Laimer (RB) — The Unchanged Mismatch · Messi Anytime -105
Despite Posch wearing a mask and starting, he plays CB — not RB. Laimer is still at right-back opposite Messi. Rangnick's decision to keep Laimer at RB means the structural mismatch that underpins Messi's -105 anytime on FanDuel is completely intact. Laimer is a dynamic midfielder by trade — his defensive positioning, tracking of Messi's right half-space runs, and ability to read dribbling patterns are all weaker than a specialist fullback. The Messi -105 anytime remains the primary prop pick.
2. Lautaro vs Posch/Danso CB Pairing — New Partnership Under Pressure
Posch (mask, broken jaw) and Danso (Spurs) form a CB pairing that hasn't played together in this tournament. Posch is playing through pain with protective equipment — his concentration and aerial ability may be slightly impacted. Lautaro's penalty-box movement (crashing the near post, arriving from deep) tests this new partnership's communication immediately. A CB pairing under communication stress is vulnerable to Argentina's combination play through the middle.
3. Wanner (PSV, 19) at CAM vs Mac Allister/Fernandez — Youth Gamble
Paul Wanner (PSV, 19) gets the No.10 role over Chukwuemeka and Wimmer. He's technically gifted and presses effectively in Rangnick's system. But he faces Enzo Fernandez and Mac Allister — two Champions League-calibre central midfielders at the peak of their powers. The youth gamble at No.10 could produce brilliance or be overrun. Gregoritsch up front as pressing CF mirrors this gamble with energy over experience.
4. Almada (LW) vs Laimer (RB)/Posch (CB) — Argentina's Wide Route to Goal
On Argentina's left side, Almada runs directly against Austria's most compromised flank — Laimer at RB (a midfielder) and Posch at CB (playing through injury). Almada's direct driving runs from LW probe this exact weakness. A confirmed FK taker (RotoWire), his set-piece delivery also creates goals from dead balls. Almada's ~+400 anytime on FanDuel covers Argentina's best wide-area scoring route.
📋 Match Details & FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Argentina ML
-185
Messi anytime
-105
Over 2.5
-108
Draw
+310
Austria ML
+550
Kick-off
1:00 PM ET · Monday June 22
Venue
AT&T Stadium · Arlington, TX · Indoor 21°C
TV
FOX · Telemundo · Peacock
Referee
Amin Mohamed Omar (Egypt)
The Stakes
Winner qualifies Round of 16 · Messi one goal from sole all-time WC record · First-ever competitive meeting
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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