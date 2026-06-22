MLB Props Today: Target These 3 Prop Bets on Monday

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Brady Singer Under 15.5 Outs Recorded (-142)

JJ Wetherholt 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI (-145)

Grant Holmes 5+ Strikeouts (+138)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Brewers vs. Reds, 7:11 p.m. ET

Brady Singer Outs Recorded Brady Singer Under 15.5 Jun 22 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Brady Singer has a difficult matchup today at home versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee ranks sixth in wOBA for the season, and this game is at Great American Ball Park, one of the best venues for offense in baseball. At home this season, Singer has been tagged for a .385 wOBA and an eye-popping 2.79 home runs per nine innings.

Over his last three home outings, Singer has recorded 15, 15 and 11 outs. Overall, he's gone over 15.5 outs in only one of his past six starts.

To make this even more appealing, the wind is blowing out to right today.

All in all, this is my favorite Monday prop bet.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals, 7:46 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs JJ Wetherholt -145 View more odds in Sportsbook

JJ Wetherholt is having a superb rookie season, and I like him tonight in a matchup with Merrill Kelly.

Wetherholt -- the No. 7 pick in the 2024 draft -- has 12 bombs with a .360 expected wOBA and eight steals. He's been on fire of late, amassing a .424 wOBA across his last 75 plate appearances. That's pushed him to the NL Rookie of the Year odds favorite (-155).

Against right-handed pitchers, Wetherholt owns a .362 wOBA, and that makes Kelly -- who is struggling to a 5.39 SIERA -- a good matchup for him.

Wetherholt has an astounding 23 H/R/RBI over his last 34 plate appearances, and hitting atop the lineup gives him several routes to cashing this prop.

Braves vs. Padres, 10:11 p.m. ET

Grant Holmes - Alt Strikeouts Grant Holmes - Alt Strikeouts Grant Holmes 5+ Strikeouts +118 View more odds in Sportsbook

Grant Holmes has just four combined Ks over his past two starts, but I think that's created some value on him in the strikeout market today in a friendly matchup with the San Diego Padres.

Holmes has proven he can miss bats at the MLB level, generating a 13.7% career swinging-strike rate. This season, his swinging-strike rate stands at 12.6%. He's been unlucky to not have more strikeouts on the year, and that was especially true two starts ago as he fanned only a pair of hitters despite a single-game swinging-strike rate of 14.9%.

San Diego is last in wOBA (.291) with the seventh-highest K rate (23.2%). Add in Petco Park, and this is a stellar matchup for Holmes.

Due to shoddy results, Holmes has thrown only 55 and 67 pitches over his last two starts, so he should be rested and ready to roll today. I like him to notch at least five punchouts and also don't mind six-plus Ks at +290.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.