World Cup Predictions Today: Norway vs. Ivory Coast Picks, Best Bets and Props (June 30)

Norway vs Ivory Coast Picks in Summary

Under 2.5 Goals (-110)

The Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup continues today as Norway battles Ivory Coast 1 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Norway vs Ivory Coast World Cup Prediction Today

Norway and Erling Haaland have gotten a lot of headlines this tourney, but I think Ivory Coast is going to make this a tough game.

Ivory Coast have been very strong defensively, letting up only two goals in group play. Both of those goals were late goals by a strong Germany side after Ivory Coast had frustrated them for most of the game. Add in that Ivory Coast have netted only four goals themselves, and they're certainly an under-friendly team.

Norway have played a vastly different style, scoring eight goals and conceding seven in group play. They scored seven goals in the two matches in which star striker Haaland started, and he's been his usual self in front of goal, converting his chances at a high rate.

But things tend to tighten up in the knockout rounds, and given Ivory Coast's style of play, I think clear chances will be few and far between in this one, pushing me toward the under.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have completed their group stage matches, winning Group D. Their Round of 32 match against Bosnia takes place at 8 p.m. ET on July 1.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +340 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +410 and Spain at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.