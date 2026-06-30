Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Angels Game Info

Seattle Mariners (43-43) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-50)

Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and ABTV

Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-188) | LAA: (+158)

SEA: (-188) | LAA: (+158) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152)

SEA: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 6-6, 4.26 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 8-4, 3.41 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bryan Woo (6-6) for the Mariners and Jose Soriano (8-4) for the Angels. Woo's team is 8-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Woo's team has won 53.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-7). The Angels have gone 12-5-0 ATS in Soriano's 17 starts with a set spread. The Angels are 5-3 in Soriano's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (57.9%)

Mariners vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +158 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -188 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Angels Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Angels. The Mariners are +126 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -152.

Mariners vs Angels Over/Under

Mariners versus Angels, on June 30, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 39 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 4-1 when favored by -188 or more this year.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 40 of their 85 opportunities.

The Mariners are 31-54-0 against the spread in their 85 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have won 26 of the 65 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (40%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 2-7 (22.2%).

In the 85 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-44-2).

The Angels have collected a 46-39-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.1% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.422) thanks to 29 extra-base hits. He has a .254 batting average and an on-base percentage of .317.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 79th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 80th in slugging.

Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .289 with a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Randy Arozarena leads the Mariners in OBP (.369) and total hits (80) this season. He's batting .280 while slugging .437.

His batting average ranks 32nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 26th, and his slugging percentage 68th.

Josh Naylor is batting .254 with a .367 slugging percentage and 34 RBI this year.

Cole Young is batting .260 with a .321 OBP and 40 RBI for Seattle this season.

Young enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two home runs and three RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto is hitting .226 with 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 130th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell paces his team with a .398 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .249 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, 140th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .262 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks.

Jorge Soler has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .223.

Mariners vs Angels Head to Head

6/29/2026: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/5/2026: 8-7 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-7 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/4/2026: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/3/2026: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/14/2025: 11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/13/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/12/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/11/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/27/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/26/2025: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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