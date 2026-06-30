Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30
Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.
Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Angels Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (43-43) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-50)
- Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2026
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: Mariners.TV and ABTV
Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SEA: (-188) | LAA: (+158)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 6-6, 4.26 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 8-4, 3.41 ERA
The probable pitchers are Bryan Woo (6-6) for the Mariners and Jose Soriano (8-4) for the Angels. Woo's team is 8-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Woo's team has won 53.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-7). The Angels have gone 12-5-0 ATS in Soriano's 17 starts with a set spread. The Angels are 5-3 in Soriano's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (57.9%)
Mariners vs Angels Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the underdog, +158 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -188 favorite at home.
Mariners vs Angels Spread
- The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Angels. The Mariners are +126 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -152.
Mariners vs Angels Over/Under
- Mariners versus Angels, on June 30, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!
Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Mariners have come away with 39 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Seattle has a record of 4-1 when favored by -188 or more this year.
- The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 40 of their 85 opportunities.
- The Mariners are 31-54-0 against the spread in their 85 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Angels have won 26 of the 65 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (40%).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 2-7 (22.2%).
- In the 85 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-44-2).
- The Angels have collected a 46-39-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.1% of the time).
Mariners Player Leaders
- Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.422) thanks to 29 extra-base hits. He has a .254 batting average and an on-base percentage of .317.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 79th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 80th in slugging.
- Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .289 with a home run, three walks and five RBIs.
- Randy Arozarena leads the Mariners in OBP (.369) and total hits (80) this season. He's batting .280 while slugging .437.
- His batting average ranks 32nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 26th, and his slugging percentage 68th.
- Josh Naylor is batting .254 with a .367 slugging percentage and 34 RBI this year.
- Cole Young is batting .260 with a .321 OBP and 40 RBI for Seattle this season.
- Young enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two home runs and three RBIs.
Angels Player Leaders
- Zach Neto is hitting .226 with 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 130th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.
- Jo Adell paces his team with a .398 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .249 with an on-base percentage of .293.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, 140th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.
- Nolan Schanuel is hitting .262 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Jorge Soler has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .223.
Mariners vs Angels Head to Head
- 6/29/2026: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 4/5/2026: 8-7 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 4/4/2026: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 4/3/2026: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 9/14/2025: 11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 9/13/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 9/12/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 9/11/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 7/27/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 7/26/2025: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
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