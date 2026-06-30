Marlins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Miami Marlins are among the MLB squads in action on Tuesday, versus the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Marlins vs Rockies Game Info

Miami Marlins (45-40) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-52)

Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Marlins.TV

Marlins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-136) | COL: (+116)

MIA: (-136) | COL: (+116) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+110) | COL: +1.5 (-132)

MIA: -1.5 (+110) | COL: +1.5 (-132) Total: 11 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Marlins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 3-6, 4.41 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 0-1, 6.37 ERA

The Marlins will give the nod to Eury Perez (3-6, 4.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Tanner Gordon (0-1, 6.37 ERA). Pérez's team is 7-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Perez's team has won 80% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-1). Gordon has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies failed to cover in both opportunities. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for two Gordon starts this season -- they lost both.

Marlins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (63%)

Marlins vs Rockies Moneyline

Miami is a -136 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +116 underdog at home.

Marlins vs Rockies Spread

The Marlins are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (+110 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -132 to cover.

Marlins vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 11 has been set for Marlins-Rockies on June 30, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Marlins have come away with 26 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Miami has a record of 11-4 when favored by -136 or more this year.

The Marlins' games have gone over the total in 44 of their 84 opportunities.

The Marlins have an against the spread mark of 45-39-0 in 84 games with a line this season.

The Rockies are 33-50 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Colorado has a record of 30-47 (39%).

The Rockies have played in 84 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-43-2).

The Rockies have put together a 45-39-0 record ATS this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez leads Miami with 111 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .486. He's batting .333 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has 92 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .377. He's batting .297 and slugging .426.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Edwards has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .325 with a double, a triple, three walks and four RBIs.

Jakob Marsee has 56 hits this season and has a slash line of .193/.313/.293.

Javier Sanoja has two home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has a .488 slugging percentage, which paces the Rockies. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average places him 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 31st in slugging.

Rumfield enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .421 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Hunter Goodman has 74 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .245 while slugging .546 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 96th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Jake McCarthy is batting .306 with 16 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 14 walks.

Troy Johnston has a .378 OBP to lead his team.

Marlins vs Rockies Head to Head

6/29/2026: 10-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/29/2026: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 3/28/2026: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 3/27/2026: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/18/2025: 9-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

9-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/16/2025: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/4/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/3/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/2/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/29/2024: 12-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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