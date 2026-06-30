Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the San Francisco Giants in MLB action on Tuesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (42-42) vs. San Francisco Giants (35-49)

Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and NBCS-BA

Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-112) | SF: (-104)

ARI: (-112) | SF: (-104) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-194) | SF: -1.5 (+160)

ARI: +1.5 (-194) | SF: -1.5 (+160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 5-7, 4.07 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Brandon Pfaadt and the Giants will counter with Landen Roupp (5-7, 4.07 ERA). Pfaadt did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. When Roupp starts, the Giants have gone 5-11-0 against the spread. The Giants have a 4-6 record in Roupp's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (58.5%)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs Giants moneyline has Arizona as a -112 favorite, while San Francisco is a -104 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Giants are +160 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Giants on June 30 is 9. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

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Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 22, or 61.1%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Arizona has come away with a win 22 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 34 of their 83 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 44-39-0 against the spread in their 83 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have won 19 of the 52 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (36.5%).

San Francisco has an 18-27 record (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Giants have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 82 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 37 of those games (37-40-5).

The Giants have a 36-46-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43.9% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has an OPS of .797, fueled by an OBP of .319 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season. He has a .263 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Marte will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with four home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Corbin Carroll has 83 hits and an OBP of .362, both of which lead the Diamondbacks this season. He's batting .276 and slugging .528.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging in MLB.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .246 with a .364 slugging percentage and 31 RBI this year.

Perdomo brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Ildemaro Vargas has seven home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has accumulated a .362 on-base percentage and a .450 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Giants. He's batting .326.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is third in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 33rd and he is 59th in slugging.

Arraez enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .378 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .321 with 19 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .353.

His batting average ranks fifth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Casey Schmitt leads the Giants with 86 hits.

Rafael Devers is hitting .240 with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Head to Head

6/29/2026: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/27/2026: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/26/2026: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/25/2026: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/20/2026: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/19/2026: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/18/2026: 12-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/17/2025: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/16/2025: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/15/2025: 8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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