Dodgers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Athletics.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Athletics Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (55-30) vs. Athletics (40-45)

Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-172) | OAK: (+144)

LAD: (-172) | OAK: (+144) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-115) | OAK: +1.5 (-104)

LAD: -1.5 (-115) | OAK: +1.5 (-104) Total: 11 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 9-2, 2.71 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-7, 5.52 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Justin Wrobleski (9-2) versus the Athletics and Jeffrey Springs (3-7). Wrobleski's team is 9-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Wrobleski's team has a record of 10-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics are 9-8-0 ATS in Springs' 17 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Springs' starts this season, and they went 4-6 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.7%)

Dodgers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Athletics moneyline has the Dodgers as a -172 favorite, while the Athletics are a +144 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Athletics Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Dodgers are -115 to cover, while the Athletics are -104 to cover.

Dodgers vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Athletics on June 30 is 11. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 83 games this season and have come away with the win 54 times (65.1%) in those contests.

This year, the Dodgers have won 33 of 51 games when listed as at least -172 or better on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 40 of their 85 games with a total this season.

The Dodgers are 41-44-0 against the spread in their 85 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have won 48% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (24-26).

The Athletics have a record of 3-6 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (33.3%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 42 times this season for a 42-42-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have a 41-44-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.2% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.412) and total hits (87) this season. He's batting .297 batting average while slugging .546.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is seventh in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has an OPS of .869, fueled by an OBP of .379 and a team-best slugging percentage of .490 this season. He's batting .290.

Among qualified batters, he is 19th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Andy Pages is batting .269 with a .480 slugging percentage and 60 RBI this year.

Max Muncy is batting .265 with a .361 OBP and 37 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has an on-base percentage of .423, a slugging percentage of .521, and has 85 hits, all club-bests for the Athletics (while batting .279).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is second and he is 17th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .263 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Cortes is batting .273 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.

Jeff McNeil is batting .233 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.

Dodgers vs Athletics Head to Head

6/29/2026: 9-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

9-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/15/2025: 19-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

19-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/14/2025: 9-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

9-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/13/2025: 11-1 OAK (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

11-1 OAK (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/4/2024: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/3/2024: 10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/2/2024: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/3/2023: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 8/2/2023: 10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 8/1/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

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