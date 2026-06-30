World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

Yan Diomande to Score or Assist (+155)

Kylan Mbappe 1 or More Shot On Target Outside The Box (+135)

Ecuador To Qualify for the Next Round (+152)

Ecuador to Win to Nil (+403)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup roll on today.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's match?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Picks and Best Bets Today

Côte d'Ivoire vs Norway Prediction: 2-2 Draw

This should be entertaining. Norway's games have produced goals all tournament -- all three group matches featured five goals. They attack brilliantly but remain vulnerable defensively.

That suits YAN DIOMANDE, who is listed at a generous price TO SCORE OR ASSIST.

FanDuel includes Super Sub, adding further appeal. Diomande to score or assist without including extra time is +180 if you want to go that route.

Diomande has been one of the tournament's standout performers, registering an assist against Curaçao while averaging 3.72 chances created and 0.58 xA per 90. After averaging 0.73 goal involvements per 90 for RB Leipzig last season, he looks well placed to punish Norway's shaky defense.

France vs Sweden Prediction: 4-1 France

France have looked outstanding, winning all three games and scoring 10 goals. Sweden have been entertaining but wildly inconsistent, winning 5-1 against Tunisia before losing 5-1 to the Netherlands.

Rather than take the short odds on KYLIAN MBAPPÉ to score anytime, the price for him to have 1 OR MORE SHOT ON TARGET FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX looks the value play.

He's already scored twice from range at this World Cup and led Europe's top five leagues with nine long-range goals for Real Madrid last season. He also scored seven from outside the box the year before and five in his final PSG campaign.

Mexico vs Ecuador Prediction: 1-0 Ecuador

Mexico's perfect group record has earned them arguably the toughest third-placed opponent available.

Their usual altitude advantage is largely cancelled out by Ecuador, whose players are well accustomed to playing even higher. That makes the odds for Mexico to win a bit too short in my eyes.

Ecuador's form is stronger. They finished second in CONMEBOL qualifying, and their performances at the World Cup have been impressive against good teams in Côte d'Ivoire and most recently a full-strength Germany in a must-win game.

Mexico, by contrast, came through a weak group featuring Czechia, South Africa and South Korea, so their record deserves context.

The standout bet is ECUADOR TO QUALIFY FOR THE NEXT ROUND, while ECUADOR WIN TO NIL is worth a smaller play. Ecuador have conceded just 0.89 xGA per game and remain one of the tournament's toughest defensive sides.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have completed their group stage matches, winning Group D. Their Round of 32 match against Bosnia takes place at 8 p.m. ET on July 1.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +340 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +410 and Spain at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.