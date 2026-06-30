World Cup Predictions Today: Mexico vs. Ecuador Picks, Best Bets and Props (June 30)

Mexico vs. Ecuador Picks in Summary

Draw +190

The Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup continues today as Mexico vs Ecuador tangle at 9 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Mexico vs Ecuador Prediction World Cup Today

I'm expecting a low-event, low-scoring game as Mexico hosts Ecuador, leading me to back a draw at +190 odds.

Ecuador have been a very defensive-minded side through three matches, scoring only two total goals but also conceding just twice. Mexico have been more potent going forward, netting six goals, but they've been lights out on D, keeping a clean sheet in all three group matches. All in all, I think both sides will have a tough time generating chances.

While I nearly wrote up under 2.5 goals, that line is listed at -225 odds, so I'd rather roll the dice on the match being a draw through regulation as I think we could get a 0-0 or 1-1 scoreline through 90 minutes.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have completed their group stage matches, winning Group D. Their Round of 32 match against Bosnia takes place at 8 p.m. ET on July 1.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +340 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +410 and Spain at +600.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.