France vs Sweden World Cup Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal in Tonight's Match?
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France vs Sweden: First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today
Full FGS board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel
📖 First Goalscorer Market Overview
First Goalscorer pays a much bigger price than anytime goalscorer for the same player, because only one bet on the entire board can win. Mbappé tops this board at +230 — more than double his -180 anytime price — while Dembélé, Olise and Barcola all carry realistic first-goal cases behind him at +500, +550 and +650. Sweden's only credible route to the opening goal runs through their strike pair, Gyökeres and Isak, both priced identically at +1100.
France scored ten goals in three group games while conceding just two, and Dembélé's hat-trick against Norway in the group finale is the clearest reminder that the first goal doesn't have to come from Mbappé. Further down the board, France's defenders and midfielders — Rabiot (+1300), Tchouaméni (+2200), Upamecano (+2700) and Saliba (+3000) — all carry live first-goal prices, reflecting France's set-piece dominance against a Sweden defense now missing Isak Hien for the rest of the tournament. The board's biggest long shot, No Goalscorer at +2700, would require a genuinely goalless 90 minutes against a France side that's -7000 to score at all.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
⭐ First Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
Mbappé is the obvious anchor on this board. He's already scored four times this tournament and remains the focal point of every France attack — the player Sweden's reshuffled back line, now missing Isak Hien for the tournament, will be most worried about from kickoff.
First Goalscorer pays more than double his anytime price (+230 vs -180) for exactly the same player, simply because only one bet on the board can cash. For the player most likely to touch the ball in a scoring position first, that ratio is fair, not soft.
Dembélé hit a first-half hat-trick against Norway in the group stage finale, locking him at four World Cup goals — exactly level with Mbappé. His goals tend to come early when he gets isolated one-on-one against a full-back, and Sweden's back three will be defending in an unfamiliar shape from kickoff.
At +500, this is comfortably the best blend of safety and value on the board — shorter than Olise (+550) and Barcola (+650), while matching Mbappé's tournament tally at well over double his price. Remember this market is 90 minutes only, so France's pattern of scoring early in regulation only strengthens the case.
Olise occupies the most advanced central role behind Mbappé, and France's setup is built around him overloading the half-spaces, creating chances for himself and his teammates alike. His +550 price slots in right behind Dembélé as the third-shortest FGS price on the board, confirming his standing as a genuine first-goal threat rather than a pure creator.
If Sweden score first, it's almost certainly through Gyökeres or Isak finishing a quick transition before France's press resets — Sweden are going to spend most of the match without the ball, and a fast break is their only realistic route to the opening goal. Both forwards produced a goal and multiple assists across the group stage. Backing both as separate singles gives full coverage of Sweden's only credible path to the first goal, rather than guessing which one gets there first.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
Bradley Barcola (+650) has won the rotation battle on France's left and starts ahead of Doué today — a genuine fourth scoring option, not a pure dart. Further down the board, Rabiot (+1300), Tchouaméni (+2200), Upamecano (+2700) and Saliba (+3000) are all live, reflecting France's set-piece dominance and how often these games open up late against tiring opposition. And don't ignore No Goalscorer at +2700 — it's a true long shot given France's near-certain price to score at least once, but it's the one ticket on this board that pays if neither side breaks through inside 90 minutes.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · First goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count, settles to No Goalscorer if 0-0 (does not void) · Kylian Mbappe +230 (anytime -180) · Ousmane Dembele +500 (anytime +125) · Michael Olise +550 (anytime +145) · Bradley Barcola +650 (anytime +165) · Adrien Rabiot +1300 · Aurelien Tchouameni +2200 · Dayot Upamecano +2700 · William Saliba +3000 · Jules Kounde +3300 · Viktor Gyokeres +1100 (anytime +280) · Alexander Isak +1100 (anytime +280) · Anthony Elanga +2200 · Yasin Ayari +3000 · Lucas Bergvall +3500 · Elliot Stroud +5000 · Gustaf Lagerbielke +7500 · Gabriel Gudmundsson +7500 · Victor Lindelof check FD · No Goalscorer +2700 · France to qualify -1200 / Sweden +660 (separate market, covers regulation, ET, penalties) · Both Teams to Score Yes -150 · France team total Over 2.5 goals -132 · France predicted 4-2-3-1: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola/Doue; Mbappe · William Saliba returns from rest · Marcus Thuram OUT (calf) · France perfect 9pt group record, 10 goals scored 2 conceded · Sweden 7 goals scored 8 conceded · Isak Hien OUT for tournament (hamstring, Sweden CB — not forward Alexander Isak), Lindelof drops back to CB, Bergvall into midfield · Winner faces Paraguay in Round of 16 · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford New Jersey · 5PM ET · FOX · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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