France vs Sweden World Cup Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal in Tonight's Match?

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 5PM ET · MBAPPE +230 FGS LEADER · DEMBELE +500 (HAT-TRICK LAST OUT) · OLISE +550 · BARCOLA +650 (CONFIRMED START) · GYOKERES +1100 · ISAK +1100 · RABIOT +1300 · TCHOUAMENI +2200 · UPAMECANO +2700 · NO GOALSCORER +2700 · FULL BOARD DOWN TO LAGERBIELKE/GUDMUNDSSON +7500 · FRANCE TO QUALIFY -1200 · BTTS YES -150 · SALIBA RETURNS, THURAM OUT

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇫🇷 France vs Sweden 🇸🇪 · Today 5PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ · FOX France to Qualify -1200 · Sweden +660 · BTTS Yes -150 · France O2.5 Team Goals -132 → R16 vs Paraguay

⚠️ Important: This Market Settles To "No Goalscorer" On 0-0 First Goalscorer is a single-winner market — only the player who scores the opening goal cashes, regardless of how many goals follow. If the match is 0-0 after 90 minutes plus stoppage time, this market does not void — it settles to the "No Goalscorer" selection at +2700 instead. The board covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Confirm the exact market wording on your bet slip before staking.

📖 First Goalscorer Market Overview

First Goalscorer pays a much bigger price than anytime goalscorer for the same player, because only one bet on the entire board can win. Mbappé tops this board at +230 — more than double his -180 anytime price — while Dembélé, Olise and Barcola all carry realistic first-goal cases behind him at +500, +550 and +650. Sweden's only credible route to the opening goal runs through their strike pair, Gyökeres and Isak, both priced identically at +1100.

France scored ten goals in three group games while conceding just two, and Dembélé's hat-trick against Norway in the group finale is the clearest reminder that the first goal doesn't have to come from Mbappé. Further down the board, France's defenders and midfielders — Rabiot (+1300), Tchouaméni (+2200), Upamecano (+2700) and Saliba (+3000) — all carry live first-goal prices, reflecting France's set-piece dominance against a Sweden defense now missing Isak Hien for the rest of the tournament. The board's biggest long shot, No Goalscorer at +2700, would require a genuinely goalless 90 minutes against a France side that's -7000 to score at all.

📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · First Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today 🇫🇷 France First Goalscorer 10 goals in 3 group games Player · Role FGS Kylian Mbappé ST · Captain 4 WC goals · Anytime -180 · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK +230 Ousmane Dembélé RAM Hat-trick vs Norway · Anytime +125 · ⭐ BEST VALUE +500 Michael Olise CAM Half-space creator and finisher · Anytime +145 +550 Bradley Barcola LAM ✅ Confirmed starting over Doué · Anytime +165 +650 Adrien Rabiot DM Late-arriving runner, set-piece threat +1300 Aurélien Tchouaméni DM Long-range threat, set-piece volume +2200 Dayot Upamecano CB Set-piece aerial threat +2700 William Saliba CB Confirmed return, aerial set-piece option +3000 Jules Koundé RB Overlapping runner from right back +3300 🇸🇪 Sweden First Goalscorer 7 goals in 3 group games Viktor Gyökeres FW 1 goal + 2 assists in group · Anytime +280 · ⭐ TOP SWEDEN PLAY +1100 Alexander Isak FW 1 goal + 3 assists in group · Anytime +280 · ⭐ TOP SWEDEN PLAY +1100 Anthony Elanga FW 2 goals in group stage, direct pace +2200 Yasin Ayari MF 2 goals in group stage +3000 Lucas Bergvall MF In line to start, midfield engine room +3500 Elliot Stroud MF Wide outlet in Sweden's midfield +5000 Gustaf Lagerbielke CB Starting in reshuffled 3-back +7500 Gabriel Gudmundsson CB Starting in reshuffled 3-back +7500 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs · Live today · Lindelof check FD, drops back to CB · No Goalscorer settles this market at +2700 if 0-0

⭐ First Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Safest FGS Play Kylian Mbappé — First Goalscorer 4 WC goals this tournament Captain, starting ST Anytime -180 for comparison +230 $10→$33 Mbappé is the obvious anchor on this board. He's already scored four times this tournament and remains the focal point of every France attack — the player Sweden's reshuffled back line, now missing Isak Hien for the tournament, will be most worried about from kickoff. First Goalscorer pays more than double his anytime price (+230 vs -180) for exactly the same player, simply because only one bet on the board can cash. For the player most likely to touch the ball in a scoring position first, that ratio is fair, not soft. Verdict · Confirmed +230, safest route to the opening goal · 2 units Captain, starting striker, most central touchpoint in the France attack. The anchor play on this board. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Best Value on the Board Ousmane Dembélé — First Goalscorer Hat-trick vs Norway last group game 4 WC goals, level with Mbappé Shortest non-Mbappé FGS price +500 $10→$60 Dembélé hit a first-half hat-trick against Norway in the group stage finale, locking him at four World Cup goals — exactly level with Mbappé. His goals tend to come early when he gets isolated one-on-one against a full-back, and Sweden's back three will be defending in an unfamiliar shape from kickoff. At +500, this is comfortably the best blend of safety and value on the board — shorter than Olise (+550) and Barcola (+650), while matching Mbappé's tournament tally at well over double his price. Remember this market is 90 minutes only, so France's pattern of scoring early in regulation only strengthens the case. Verdict · Confirmed +500, best value on the board · 2 units Hat-trick last match, level with Mbappé on tournament goals, at more than double the price. The standout value play of the match. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Half-Space Creator Michael Olise — First Goalscorer Third-shortest FGS price on the board Dual goal/creator threat in the half-spaces +550 $10→$65 Olise occupies the most advanced central role behind Mbappé, and France's setup is built around him overloading the half-spaces, creating chances for himself and his teammates alike. His +550 price slots in right behind Dembélé as the third-shortest FGS price on the board, confirming his standing as a genuine first-goal threat rather than a pure creator. Verdict · Confirmed +550, strong third pick · 1-2 units Third-shortest FGS price on the board. Genuine dual goal-and-creator threat in France's most dangerous attacking zone. ⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Sweden's Strike Pair Viktor Gyökeres & Alexander Isak — First Goalscorer Gyökeres: 1G + 2A in group Isak: 1G + 3A in group Identical pricing — genuine co-leading pair +1100 Both priced identically If Sweden score first, it's almost certainly through Gyökeres or Isak finishing a quick transition before France's press resets — Sweden are going to spend most of the match without the ball, and a fast break is their only realistic route to the opening goal. Both forwards produced a goal and multiple assists across the group stage. Backing both as separate singles gives full coverage of Sweden's only credible path to the first goal, rather than guessing which one gets there first. Verdict · Confirmed +1100 each, identical pricing · 1 unit each Genuine co-leading Sweden strike pair. Back both as separate singles for full coverage of Sweden's only realistic first-goal route.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

First Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · France vs Sweden · Today 5PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Kylian Mbappé 4 WC goals, captain · safest FGS play · 2 units +230 ⭐⭐⭐ Ousmane Dembélé Hat-trick last out, 4 WC goals · best value on the board · 2 units +500 ⭐⭐ Michael Olise Third-shortest price, dual goal/creator threat · 1-2 units +550 ⭐⭐ Gyökeres & Isak (each) Co-leading Sweden strike pair, identical pricing · 1 unit each +1100

🎲 Longshot Watch: France's Depth Chart & The 0-0 Hedge Bradley Barcola (+650) has won the rotation battle on France's left and starts ahead of Doué today — a genuine fourth scoring option, not a pure dart. Further down the board, Rabiot (+1300), Tchouaméni (+2200), Upamecano (+2700) and Saliba (+3000) are all live, reflecting France's set-piece dominance and how often these games open up late against tiring opposition. And don't ignore No Goalscorer at +2700 — it's a true long shot given France's near-certain price to score at least once, but it's the one ticket on this board that pays if neither side breaks through inside 90 minutes.

🎯 First Goalscorer Combo Ideas · FanDuel Core Combo Mbappé FGS (+230) + Dembélé FGS (+500) — as separate singles France's two most credible routes to the opening goal, both with 4 WC goals already. $20 total stake covers the board's two safest plays. Cross-Market Combo Mbappé FGS (+230) + Both Teams to Score Yes (-150) — as separate singles Backs France to open the scoring through their captain while also expecting Sweden to find the net — a comfortable France win with goals at both ends, which is the market's expected scoreline shape. Full Match SGP Dembélé FGS (+500) + France to Qualify (-1200) + France Over 2.5 Team Goals (-132) — check FD SGP builder Three correlated legs describing a comfortable, high-scoring France win opened by Dembélé — a natural three-leg combination today. ⚠️ First Goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Settles to No Goalscorer (+2700) if 0-0, does not void. Confirm lineups before betting. SGPs high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs Sweden First Goalscorer · Today · Kickoff 5PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ Bet First Goalscorer on FanDuel Now Mbappe +230 · Dembele +500 · Olise +550 · Barcola +650 · Gyokeres/Isak +1100

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · First goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count, settles to No Goalscorer if 0-0 (does not void) · Kylian Mbappe +230 (anytime -180) · Ousmane Dembele +500 (anytime +125) · Michael Olise +550 (anytime +145) · Bradley Barcola +650 (anytime +165) · Adrien Rabiot +1300 · Aurelien Tchouameni +2200 · Dayot Upamecano +2700 · William Saliba +3000 · Jules Kounde +3300 · Viktor Gyokeres +1100 (anytime +280) · Alexander Isak +1100 (anytime +280) · Anthony Elanga +2200 · Yasin Ayari +3000 · Lucas Bergvall +3500 · Elliot Stroud +5000 · Gustaf Lagerbielke +7500 · Gabriel Gudmundsson +7500 · Victor Lindelof check FD · No Goalscorer +2700 · France to qualify -1200 / Sweden +660 (separate market, covers regulation, ET, penalties) · Both Teams to Score Yes -150 · France team total Over 2.5 goals -132 · France predicted 4-2-3-1: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola/Doue; Mbappe · William Saliba returns from rest · Marcus Thuram OUT (calf) · France perfect 9pt group record, 10 goals scored 2 conceded · Sweden 7 goals scored 8 conceded · Isak Hien OUT for tournament (hamstring, Sweden CB — not forward Alexander Isak), Lindelof drops back to CB, Bergvall into midfield · Winner faces Paraguay in Round of 16 · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford New Jersey · 5PM ET · FOX · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER