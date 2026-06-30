Best Kylian Mbappe Prop Bets Today: France vs Sweden World Cup Predictions 2026
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Best Kylian Mbappé Prop Bets Today
Anytime goalscorer · Shots on target · First goalscorer · 2+ goals · All odds FanDuel
🌍 World Cup's Premier Weapon — Why Every Mbappé Prop Has Value
France enter today's Round of 32 tie as the heaviest favorite of the entire bracket — priced at -1200 to qualify against a Sweden side that survived as one of the eight best third-placed teams. At the center of that dominance is Kylian Mbappé, France's all-time leading scorer and captain, who already has four goals at this tournament and the pace to punish any defense. With William Saliba back marshaling the French defense and Marcus Thuram ruled out again with a calf issue, Mbappé remains the unquestioned focal point of an attack that's been nearly unstoppable through the group stage.
Sweden's defense is a genuine concern after losing Isak Hien for the rest of the tournament, forcing Victor Lindelöf to drop back from midfield into central defense and Lucas Bergvall to step into the vacated midfield role. That's two enforced changes to a backline now facing the most dangerous individual attacker left in the competition. Every Mbappé market today is live — the question is simply which one offers the best combination of safety and value.
⭐ Best Mbappé Props — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
Mbappé remains "the captain and France's all-time leading scorer, with four goals already and the pace to punish any defense." With Sweden's backline weakened by the loss of Hien and forced into reshuffling around Lindelöf, France's pattern of dominating territory and tempo early gives Mbappé excellent odds of being the one to break the deadlock first.
At +230, this offers significantly better leverage than the -210 anytime price below for what is functionally a very similar bet on his involvement. The combined difference between the two markets (-210 vs +230) reflects roughly how often he's expected to score at any point versus specifically first — and given how often France strike early against weaker opposition, this is the standout value play.
Mbappé has been described as the player "with the pace to punish any defense," and Sweden's backline — missing their best central defender, with Lindelöf forced out of position — is exactly the kind of matchup that bears that out. At -210, this is the safest single goalscorer bet on today's entire slate. It's not value, it's safety: back this if you want the most reliable outcome on the board, but consider pairing it with the FGS line above or the shots props below for blended returns.
FanDuel's full shots-on-target ladder for Mbappé today reveals just how dominant the market expects his shot volume to be: 1+ SOT sits at a near-lock -1250, 2+ SOT at -250, and even 3+ SOT — typically a significant shot volume threshold — is priced at a plus-money +125. This tells you the market expects Mbappé to register multiple shots on target as a matter of course against Sweden's reshuffled defense.
As a France team with the most dangerous attack left in the competition controls territory against a Sweden side missing a key defender, Mbappé's shot volume should comfortably clear 3 — making this the single best plus-money value play in the entire Mbappé prop market today.
This market covers Mbappé either scoring or assisting and is the shortest price on the entire combined board, ahead of Olise (-210), Dembélé (-200), Barcola (-165) and Doué (-160). At -370, it's not a value play, but it reflects how thoroughly involved Mbappé is in virtually every meaningful France attack. His standalone anytime assist price of +130 is also worth noting — if you think he's more likely to set up a teammate today than to finish himself, that's a live alternative angle worth exploring on its own.
📊 Mbappé Props Summary — Full Board
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer -210 incl. ET · first goalscorer +230 · 2+ goals +240 · hat-trick +850 · 1+ shots on target -1250 · 2+ SOT -250 · 3+ SOT +125 · 4+ SOT +360 · anytime assist +130 · to score or assist -370 · Ousmane Dembele anytime +115 · Michael Olise anytime +135 / to score or assist -210 · Desire Doue anytime +155 · Bradley Barcola anytime +155 · Alexander Isak anytime +260 · France to qualify -1200 / Sweden +660 (covers regulation, ET, penalties) · Both Teams to Score Yes -150 · France team total Over 2.5 goals -132 · France predicted 4-2-3-1: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola/Doue; Mbappe · William Saliba returns from rest · Marcus Thuram OUT (calf) · N'Golo Kante doubtful · Mbappe 4 WC goals this tournament, France's all-time leading scorer and captain · Sweden Isak Hien OUT for tournament (hamstring), Lindelof drops back to CB, Bergvall into midfield · France perfect 9pt group record, 10 goals scored 2 conceded · Winner faces Paraguay in Round of 16 · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford New Jersey · 5PM ET · FOX · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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