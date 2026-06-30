Best Kylian Mbappe Prop Bets Today: France vs Sweden World Cup Predictions 2026

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 5PM ET · MBAPPE ANYTIME -210 INCL. ET · FGS +230 · 2+ GOALS +240 · HAT-TRICK +850 · 1+ SOT -1250 · 2+ SOT -250 · 3+ SOT +125 · 4+ SOT +360 · ANYTIME ASSIST +130 · TO SCORE OR ASSIST -370 · 4 WC GOALS THIS TOURNAMENT · FRANCE TO QUALIFY -1200 (HEAVIEST FAVORITE OF THE ROUND) · SALIBA RETURNS, THURAM OUT

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇫🇷 France vs Sweden 🇸🇪 · Today 5PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ · FOX France to Qualify -1200 · Sweden +660 · BTTS Yes -150 · France O2.5 Team Goals -132 → R16 vs Paraguay

🌍 World Cup's Premier Weapon — Why Every Mbappé Prop Has Value

France enter today's Round of 32 tie as the heaviest favorite of the entire bracket — priced at -1200 to qualify against a Sweden side that survived as one of the eight best third-placed teams. At the center of that dominance is Kylian Mbappé, France's all-time leading scorer and captain, who already has four goals at this tournament and the pace to punish any defense. With William Saliba back marshaling the French defense and Marcus Thuram ruled out again with a calf issue, Mbappé remains the unquestioned focal point of an attack that's been nearly unstoppable through the group stage.

Sweden's defense is a genuine concern after losing Isak Hien for the rest of the tournament, forcing Victor Lindelöf to drop back from midfield into central defense and Lucas Bergvall to step into the vacated midfield role. That's two enforced changes to a backline now facing the most dangerous individual attacker left in the competition. Every Mbappé market today is live — the question is simply which one offers the best combination of safety and value.

⭐ Best Mbappé Props — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

⭐ Prop #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Best Leverage Kylian Mbappé — First Goalscorer All-time leading FRA scorer 4 WC goals this tournament Far better odds than anytime price +230 $10→$33 Mbappé remains "the captain and France's all-time leading scorer, with four goals already and the pace to punish any defense." With Sweden's backline weakened by the loss of Hien and forced into reshuffling around Lindelöf, France's pattern of dominating territory and tempo early gives Mbappé excellent odds of being the one to break the deadlock first. At +230, this offers significantly better leverage than the -210 anytime price below for what is functionally a very similar bet on his involvement. The combined difference between the two markets (-210 vs +230) reflects roughly how often he's expected to score at any point versus specifically first — and given how often France strike early against weaker opposition, this is the standout value play. Verdict · Confirmed +230, best leverage play · 2 units All-time leading France scorer, 4 WC goals already. Far better value than the short anytime price for a similar underlying read.

⭐ Prop #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Incl. Extra Time Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer 4 WC goals already this tournament Covers full match including ET -210 $21→$10 profit Mbappé has been described as the player "with the pace to punish any defense," and Sweden's backline — missing their best central defender, with Lindelöf forced out of position — is exactly the kind of matchup that bears that out. At -210, this is the safest single goalscorer bet on today's entire slate. It's not value, it's safety: back this if you want the most reliable outcome on the board, but consider pairing it with the FGS line above or the shots props below for blended returns. Verdict · Confirmed -210, safety play · 1-2 units Most reliable single outcome on the board today. Short price reflects the certainty given Sweden's weakened defense.

⭐ Prop #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Plus-Money Value Kylian Mbappé — 3+ Shots on Target Full shot-volume ladder confirmed live France control territory all tournament +125 $10→$22.50 1+ SOT: -1250 · 2+ SOT: -250 · 4+ SOT: +360 FanDuel's full shots-on-target ladder for Mbappé today reveals just how dominant the market expects his shot volume to be: 1+ SOT sits at a near-lock -1250, 2+ SOT at -250, and even 3+ SOT — typically a significant shot volume threshold — is priced at a plus-money +125. This tells you the market expects Mbappé to register multiple shots on target as a matter of course against Sweden's reshuffled defense. As a France team with the most dangerous attack left in the competition controls territory against a Sweden side missing a key defender, Mbappé's shot volume should comfortably clear 3 — making this the single best plus-money value play in the entire Mbappé prop market today. Verdict · Confirmed +125, best plus-money play · 2 units 1+ SOT priced at -1250 (near-lock). 3+ SOT at +125 is the smarter way to capture his shot volume at real value.

⭐ Prop #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Broadest Coverage Kylian Mbappé — To Score or Assist Anytime assist alone priced +130 Tops the score-or-assist board ahead of Olise (-210) -370 $37→$10 profit This market covers Mbappé either scoring or assisting and is the shortest price on the entire combined board, ahead of Olise (-210), Dembélé (-200), Barcola (-165) and Doué (-160). At -370, it's not a value play, but it reflects how thoroughly involved Mbappé is in virtually every meaningful France attack. His standalone anytime assist price of +130 is also worth noting — if you think he's more likely to set up a teammate today than to finish himself, that's a live alternative angle worth exploring on its own. Verdict · Confirmed -370, broadest coverage · 1 unit small stake Shortest combined price on the board. Best used as a small supplementary stake, not the headline play given the price.

📊 Mbappé Props Summary — Full Board

Kylian Mbappé · All Props · France vs Sweden · Today 5PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ First Goalscorer Best leverage vs anytime price +230 ⭐⭐⭐ 3+ Shots on Target Best plus-money value, 1+ SOT priced at -1250 +125 ⭐⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Safety play, most reliable single outcome -210 ⭐⭐ 2+ Goals Plausible blowout scenario given Sweden's weak D +240 ⭐ 2+ Shots on Target Solid floor, less value than 3+ line -250 ⭐ To Score or Assist Broadest coverage, shortest price on board -370

🎯 Mbappé Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Value Combo Mbappé FGS (+230) + Mbappé 3+ SOT (+125) — as separate singles Both legs lean into his volume and involvement at significantly better prices than the short anytime (-210) and 1+ SOT (-1250) lines. Back as independent singles for cleaner blended value. France Blowout Combo Mbappé 2+ Goals (+240) + France Over 2.5 Team Goals (-132) — check FD SGP builder Both legs describe a high-scoring France performance with Mbappé central to it. Natural pairing if you believe in a comfortable French win today. Full Match SGP Mbappé Anytime (-210) + France to Qualify (-1200) + BTTS Yes (-150) — check FD SGP builder Three correlated legs describing the most likely overall match outcome: France winning comfortably, Mbappé scoring, and Sweden's attacking talent getting on the board too. ⚠️ All goalscorer and shots markets include extra time. SGPs high-risk. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs Sweden · Today · Kickoff 5PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ Bet Mbappé Props on FanDuel Now FGS +230 · 3+ SOT +125 · Anytime -210 · 2+ Goals +240

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer -210 incl. ET · first goalscorer +230 · 2+ goals +240 · hat-trick +850 · 1+ shots on target -1250 · 2+ SOT -250 · 3+ SOT +125 · 4+ SOT +360 · anytime assist +130 · to score or assist -370 · Ousmane Dembele anytime +115 · Michael Olise anytime +135 / to score or assist -210 · Desire Doue anytime +155 · Bradley Barcola anytime +155 · Alexander Isak anytime +260 · France to qualify -1200 / Sweden +660 (covers regulation, ET, penalties) · Both Teams to Score Yes -150 · France team total Over 2.5 goals -132 · France predicted 4-2-3-1: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola/Doue; Mbappe · William Saliba returns from rest · Marcus Thuram OUT (calf) · N'Golo Kante doubtful · Mbappe 4 WC goals this tournament, France's all-time leading scorer and captain · Sweden Isak Hien OUT for tournament (hamstring), Lindelof drops back to CB, Bergvall into midfield · France perfect 9pt group record, 10 goals scored 2 conceded · Winner faces Paraguay in Round of 16 · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford New Jersey · 5PM ET · FOX · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER