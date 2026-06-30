France vs Sweden Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today: Predictions for World Cup 2026

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✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · TODAY · KICKOFF 5PM ET
Today, Tuesday June 30 2026 · 5:00 PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ · FOX
France vs Sweden: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Official XIs · The Svensson selection surprise · Player roles · Betting impact
⚠️ SWE Surprise: Svensson Starts Over Bernhardsson & Karlstrom · FRA 4-2-3-1 Confirmed Exactly As Predicted
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⚡ LINEUPS OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED TODAY · FRANCE 4-2-3-1: MAIGNAN, KOUNDE, SALIBA, UPAMECANO, DIGNE, TCHOUAMENI, RABIOT, DEMBELE, OLISE, BARCOLA, MBAPPE — EXACTLY AS WIDELY PREDICTED, NO SURPRISES · SWEDEN: SVENSSON STARTS OVER BERNHARDSSON AND KARLSTROM, AYARI AND BERGVALL BOTH FEATURE TOGETHER · ZETTERSTROM CONTINUES IN GOAL OVER NORDFELDT, AS EXPECTED SINCE THE JAPAN MATCH · THURAM OUT (CALF) · ISAK HIEN OUT FOR THE TOURNAMENT (HAMSTRING)
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Confirmed ~3:34 PM ET Today
🇫🇷 France vs Sweden 🇸🇪 · Today · 5PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ · FOX
France to Qualify -1200 · Sweden +660 · BTTS Yes -150 · France O2.5 Team Goals -132
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The Real Surprise: Svensson, Not the Goalkeeper
Several pre-match previews flagged Jacob Widell Zetterström as Sweden's likely starting goalkeeper after he replaced Nordfeldt against Japan — that part of the confirmed XI lines up with expectations. The genuine surprise is further forward: multiple outlets had predicted Alexander Bernhardsson and/or Jesper Karlström occupying the right side of Sweden's midfield. The confirmed XI instead shows Daniel Svensson in that role, with Karlström and Bernhardsson both starting on the bench. France's XI, by contrast, confirmed exactly as the large majority of previews expected — no surprises on that side at all.
🇫🇷 France — Confirmed Starting XI
✅ Confirmed Formation: 4-2-3-1, Exactly as Predicted
Didier Deschamps makes no surprises here. The confirmed XI is the same group that beat Norway 4-1 in the group finale, with Lucas Digne preferred at left-back over Theo Hernandez and Bradley Barcola again starting ahead of Désiré Doué on the left of the front four. William Saliba starts despite the back discomfort that saw him rested against Norway, and Marcus Thuram remains out with the calf injury that has kept him sidelined.
🇫🇷 FRANCE · CONFIRMED 4-2-3-1 · DESCHAMPS
10
Mbappé ⭐
ST · Captain · 4 WC goals · -180 AT
12
Barcola ✅
LAM · +165 AT
7
Dembélé ⭐
RAM · Hat-trick last out · +125 AT
8
Tchouaméni
DM · +700 AT
3
Digne
LB · over T.Hernandez
17
Saliba ✅
CB · Confirmed return
Squad members not in today's XI
Désiré Doué · Théo Hernández · N'Golo Kanté · Manu Koné · Warren Zaïre-Emery · Ibrahima Konaté · Maxence Lacroix · Malo Gusto · Marcus Thuram ❌ (ruled out, calf)
🇫🇷 France Confirmed XI — Roles, Notes & Betting Impact
16
Mike Maignan GK
Confirmed as predicted · Faces a Sweden side that's scored 7 goals in 3 group games
5
Jules Koundé RB
Confirmed as predicted · Overlapping outlet on the right, +1000 anytime
✅
William Saliba CB · Confirmed return
Starts despite the back discomfort that saw him rested against Norway. Aerial set-piece option, +1000 anytime
4
Dayot Upamecano CB
Confirmed as predicted · Set-piece aerial threat, +800 anytime
3
Lucas Digne LB
Confirmed as predicted, ahead of Théo Hernández · Faces Sweden's right side
8
Aurélien Tchouaméni DM
Confirmed as predicted · Long-range threat, +700 anytime
14
Adrien Rabiot DM
Confirmed as predicted, starts ahead of a doubtful N'Golo Kanté · Late-arriving runner, +350 anytime
⭐
Ousmane Dembélé RAM
Confirmed as predicted · Hat-trick vs Norway last out, 4 WC goals · Anytime +125, FGS +500
11
Michael Olise CAM
Confirmed as predicted · Half-space creator and finisher, +145 anytime
✅
Bradley Barcola LAM · Confirmed starter
Wins the rotation battle with Désiré Doué for the second straight game · +165 anytime
🔥
Kylian Mbappé ST · Captain · Confirmed
Confirmed as expected, no fitness concerns · 4 WC goals · Anytime -180, FGS +230, all props confirmed accurate now lineup is official
🇸🇪 Sweden — Confirmed Starting XI
⚠️ Confirmed Formation: 3-4-1-2, With a Selection Surprise on the Right
Graham Potter's confirmed XI keeps Jacob Widell Zetterström in goal — continuity from his performance against Japan, and exactly what better-informed previews expected. The same back three of Lagerbielke, Lindelöf and Gudmundsson returns, reshuffled around the loss of Isak Hien for the rest of the tournament. The real selection news is in midfield: Daniel Svensson starts on the right of a four-man band alongside Ayari, Bergvall and Stroud — meaning both Alexander Bernhardsson and Jesper Karlström, who several previews had occupying that exact slot, start on the bench instead. Anthony Elanga plays in a free role just behind strike partners Isak and Gyökeres.
🇸🇪 SWEDEN · CONFIRMED 3-4-1-2 · POTTER
17
Gyökeres ⭐
FW · +280 AT
11
Elanga
Free role · +600 AT
8
Svensson ⚠️
Over Bernhardsson/Karlstrom
2
Lagerbielke
CB · +2200 AT
3
Lindelöf ©
CB · Captain · +2200 AT
5
Gudmundsson
CB · +2200 AT
1
Zetterström
GK · Continues from Japan match
Confirmed substitutes
Viktor Johansson (GK) · Kristoffer Nordfeldt (GK) ⚠️ · Alexander Bernhardsson ⚠️ · Jesper Karlström ⚠️ · Taha Ali · Hjalmar Ekdal · Herman Johansson · Gustaf Nilsson · Benjamin Nygren · Ken Sema · Eric Smith · Carl Starfelt · Mattias Svanberg · Besfort Zeneli
🇸🇪 Sweden Confirmed XI — 3-4-1-2 · Roles & Betting Notes
1
Jacob Widell Zetterström GK
Continues in goal after replacing Nordfeldt against Japan — expected, not a surprise. Faces a French attack averaging 3.33 goals/game in the group stage
2
Gustaf Lagerbielke CB
Confirmed as predicted, part of the reshuffled back three covering for Isak Hien
©
Victor Lindelöf CB · Captain · Confirmed
Confirmed as predicted, captaining the side at centre-back · The senior voice in a reshuffled defense missing Isak Hien for the tournament
5
Gabriel Gudmundsson CB
Confirmed as predicted · Faces Dembélé and Olise's underlapping runs from France's right
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Daniel Svensson MF · Confirmed starter, not widely predicted
The headline selection news of the day. Several previews had Alexander Bernhardsson or Jesper Karlström occupying this right-sided role — Svensson gets the nod instead, with both alternates starting on the bench
18
Yasin Ayari MF · Confirmed
Confirmed starting alongside Bergvall, resolving earlier speculation that one would replace the other — both feature · +850 anytime
7
Lucas Bergvall MF · Confirmed
Confirmed as predicted · Tottenham teenager in the engine room alongside Ayari · +950 anytime
24
Elliot Stroud MF · Confirmed
Confirmed as predicted on the left of the midfield band · +1500 anytime
11
Anthony Elanga Free role · Confirmed
Confirmed in the advanced free role behind the strike pair rather than out wide · 2 group-stage goals · +600 anytime
⭐
Alexander Isak FW · Confirmed
Confirmed as predicted · 1 goal + 3 assists in the group stage · Anytime +280
⭐
Viktor Gyökeres FW · Confirmed
Confirmed as predicted · 1 goal + 2 assists in the group stage, in excellent club form · Anytime +280
📋 Key Absence Note: Isak Hien
Confusingly similar names: Isak Hien is Sweden's Atalanta centre-back, ruled out for the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury suffered against Japan — not Alexander Isak, the forward, who is confirmed starting today. Hien's absence is the direct cause of today's reshuffled back three around Lindelöf, Lagerbielke and Gudmundsson.
Lineups officially confirmed today via club/federation team sheets · Cross-referenced Football Italia/Yardbarker, World Soccer Talk, Goal.com match centre · Confirmed roughly 1hr 25min before kickoff
⚔️ Key Individual Match-Ups Today
🔥 The Main Event
Lindelöf + Lagerbielke + Gudmundsson vs Mbappé
Sweden's reshuffled back three, already without Isak Hien for the tournament, now has to account for the most reliable goalscorer left in the Round of 32. Mbappé sits at -180 anytime and +230 first goalscorer — both prices reflect how often this exact matchup has gone France's way in the group stage, where they conceded just two goals across three games while scoring ten.
Critical
🎯 Midfield Battle
Ayari + Bergvall + Svensson + Stroud vs Tchouaméni + Rabiot
Sweden's four-man midfield band outnumbers France's double pivot two-to-one on paper, which is exactly why Svensson's inclusion over Bernhardsson and Karlström matters — Potter has gone with a more physically direct option on the right to help win second balls against Tchouaméni and Rabiot, rather than a more creative alternative.
Game-defining
⚡ Counter-Attack Key
Isak + Gyökeres + Elanga vs Digne + Koundé
Sweden are likely to see very little of the ball today, so their best route to a goal is a fast break through Isak and Gyökeres with Elanga arriving from a free role behind them. France's full-backs, Digne and Koundé, will both be pushed high given France's expected territorial dominance — exactly the kind of space Sweden's front three would look to exploit in transition.
Watch closely
📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side
4-2-3-1 ✅
Formation
3-4-1-2 ⚠️
Didier Deschamps
Manager
Graham Potter
Kounde · Saliba · Upamecano · Digne
Def
Lagerbielke · Lindelöf · Gudmundsson
Tchouaméni · Rabiot
Mid
Svensson ⚠️ · Ayari · Bergvall · Stroud
Dembélé · Olise · Barcola
Attack
Elanga (free) · Isak · Gyökeres
Thuram ❌ (calf), Doué not selected
Notable absences
Bernhardsson + Karlström both benched
💡 Lineup Betting Impact — Now Confirmed
✅ FRANCE FRONT FOUR — every prop confirmed accurate
Mbappé, Dembélé, Olise and Barcola are all confirmed starting exactly as projected. Anytime and first goalscorer prices set ahead of this news remain fully supported by the official team sheet — no adjustment needed.
⚠️ SVENSSON — limited goalscorer upside, but a real tactical tell
Svensson isn't a goalscoring threat himself, but his inclusion over the more attack-minded Bernhardsson signals Potter prioritizing defensive solidity and physicality in midfield over creativity — consistent with a team expecting to defend for long spells. Worth factoring into live in-play reads if Sweden look to chase the game late and bring on a more attacking option.
✅ ISAK & GYÖKERES — confirmed strike pair, props valid
Both confirmed starting up front exactly as predicted, with Elanga in the free role behind them rather than out wide. Anytime +280 each remains fully supported — this remains the most credible Sweden goalscorer combination on the board.
✅ SALIBA — confirmed return strengthens BTTS Under case
Saliba starting despite the back issue that saw him rested last time out is a positive signal for France's defensive solidity, even with Sweden's BTTS Yes priced at -150 reflecting genuine respect for Isak and Gyökeres.
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs Sweden · Today · Kickoff 5PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ
Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now
Mbappe AT -180 · Dembele AT +125 · BTTS -150 · France to Qualify -1200
Confirmed lineups · France (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe · Squad members not in today's XI: Designe Doue, Theo Hernandez, N'Golo Kante, Manu Kone, Warren Zaire-Emery, Ibrahima Konate, Maxence Lacroix, Malo Gusto · Marcus Thuram ruled out (calf) · Sweden (3-4-1-2): Jacob Widell Zetterstrom; Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelof, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Daniel Svensson, Yasin Ayari, Lucas Bergvall, Elliot Stroud; Anthony Elanga; Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres · Substitutes: Viktor Johansson, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Alexander Bernhardsson, Jesper Karlstrom, Taha Ali, Hjalmar Ekdal, Herman Johansson, Gustaf Nilsson, Benjamin Nygren, Ken Sema, Eric Smith, Carl Starfelt, Mattias Svanberg, Besfort Zeneli · Isak Hien OUT for tournament (hamstring, Sweden CB — not forward Alexander Isak) · Selection surprise: Svensson starts over Bernhardsson and Karlstrom · France confirmed exactly as predicted, no surprises · FanDuel: France to qualify -1200 / Sweden +660 · BTTS Yes -150 · France O2.5 team goals -132 · Mbappe anytime -180 / first goalscorer +230 · Dembele anytime +125 / first goalscorer +500 · Olise anytime +145 · Barcola anytime +165 · Isak anytime +280 · Gyokeres anytime +280 · Winner faces Paraguay in Round of 16 · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford New Jersey · 5PM ET · FOX · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER