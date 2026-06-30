France vs Sweden Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today: Predictions for World Cup 2026

⚡ LINEUPS OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED TODAY · FRANCE 4-2-3-1: MAIGNAN, KOUNDE, SALIBA, UPAMECANO, DIGNE, TCHOUAMENI, RABIOT, DEMBELE, OLISE, BARCOLA, MBAPPE — EXACTLY AS WIDELY PREDICTED, NO SURPRISES · SWEDEN: SVENSSON STARTS OVER BERNHARDSSON AND KARLSTROM, AYARI AND BERGVALL BOTH FEATURE TOGETHER · ZETTERSTROM CONTINUES IN GOAL OVER NORDFELDT, AS EXPECTED SINCE THE JAPAN MATCH · THURAM OUT (CALF) · ISAK HIEN OUT FOR THE TOURNAMENT (HAMSTRING)

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Confirmed ~3:34 PM ET Today 🇫🇷 France vs Sweden 🇸🇪 · Today · 5PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ · FOX France to Qualify -1200 · Sweden +660 · BTTS Yes -150 · France O2.5 Team Goals -132 → R16 vs Paraguay

⚠️ The Real Surprise: Svensson, Not the Goalkeeper Several pre-match previews flagged Jacob Widell Zetterström as Sweden's likely starting goalkeeper after he replaced Nordfeldt against Japan — that part of the confirmed XI lines up with expectations. The genuine surprise is further forward: multiple outlets had predicted Alexander Bernhardsson and/or Jesper Karlström occupying the right side of Sweden's midfield. The confirmed XI instead shows Daniel Svensson in that role, with Karlström and Bernhardsson both starting on the bench. France's XI, by contrast, confirmed exactly as the large majority of previews expected — no surprises on that side at all.

🇫🇷 France — Confirmed Starting XI

✅ Confirmed Formation: 4-2-3-1, Exactly as Predicted Didier Deschamps makes no surprises here. The confirmed XI is the same group that beat Norway 4-1 in the group finale, with Lucas Digne preferred at left-back over Theo Hernandez and Bradley Barcola again starting ahead of Désiré Doué on the left of the front four. William Saliba starts despite the back discomfort that saw him rested against Norway, and Marcus Thuram remains out with the calf injury that has kept him sidelined.

🇫🇷 FRANCE · CONFIRMED 4-2-3-1 · DESCHAMPS 10 Mbappé ⭐ ST · Captain · 4 WC goals · -180 AT 12 Barcola ✅ LAM · +165 AT 11 Olise CAM · +145 AT 7 Dembélé ⭐ RAM · Hat-trick last out · +125 AT 14 Rabiot DM · +350 AT 8 Tchouaméni DM · +700 AT 3 Digne LB · over T.Hernandez 4 Upamecano CB · +800 AT 17 Saliba ✅ CB · Confirmed return 5 Kounde RB · +1000 AT 16 Maignan GK Squad members not in today's XI Désiré Doué · Théo Hernández · N'Golo Kanté · Manu Koné · Warren Zaïre-Emery · Ibrahima Konaté · Maxence Lacroix · Malo Gusto · Marcus Thuram ❌ (ruled out, calf)

🇫🇷 France Confirmed XI — Roles, Notes & Betting Impact 16 Mike Maignan GK Confirmed as predicted · Faces a Sweden side that's scored 7 goals in 3 group games 5 Jules Koundé RB Confirmed as predicted · Overlapping outlet on the right, +1000 anytime ✅ William Saliba CB · Confirmed return Starts despite the back discomfort that saw him rested against Norway. Aerial set-piece option, +1000 anytime 4 Dayot Upamecano CB Confirmed as predicted · Set-piece aerial threat, +800 anytime 3 Lucas Digne LB Confirmed as predicted, ahead of Théo Hernández · Faces Sweden's right side 8 Aurélien Tchouaméni DM Confirmed as predicted · Long-range threat, +700 anytime 14 Adrien Rabiot DM Confirmed as predicted, starts ahead of a doubtful N'Golo Kanté · Late-arriving runner, +350 anytime ⭐ Ousmane Dembélé RAM Confirmed as predicted · Hat-trick vs Norway last out, 4 WC goals · Anytime +125, FGS +500 11 Michael Olise CAM Confirmed as predicted · Half-space creator and finisher, +145 anytime ✅ Bradley Barcola LAM · Confirmed starter Wins the rotation battle with Désiré Doué for the second straight game · +165 anytime 🔥 Kylian Mbappé ST · Captain · Confirmed Confirmed as expected, no fitness concerns · 4 WC goals · Anytime -180, FGS +230, all props confirmed accurate now lineup is official

🇸🇪 Sweden — Confirmed Starting XI

⚠️ Confirmed Formation: 3-4-1-2, With a Selection Surprise on the Right Graham Potter's confirmed XI keeps Jacob Widell Zetterström in goal — continuity from his performance against Japan, and exactly what better-informed previews expected. The same back three of Lagerbielke, Lindelöf and Gudmundsson returns, reshuffled around the loss of Isak Hien for the rest of the tournament. The real selection news is in midfield: Daniel Svensson starts on the right of a four-man band alongside Ayari, Bergvall and Stroud — meaning both Alexander Bernhardsson and Jesper Karlström, who several previews had occupying that exact slot, start on the bench instead. Anthony Elanga plays in a free role just behind strike partners Isak and Gyökeres.

🇸🇪 SWEDEN · CONFIRMED 3-4-1-2 · POTTER 9 Isak ⭐ FW · +280 AT 17 Gyökeres ⭐ FW · +280 AT 11 Elanga Free role · +600 AT 8 Svensson ⚠️ Over Bernhardsson/Karlstrom 18 Ayari +850 AT 7 Bergvall +950 AT 24 Stroud +1500 AT 2 Lagerbielke CB · +2200 AT 3 Lindelöf © CB · Captain · +2200 AT 5 Gudmundsson CB · +2200 AT 1 Zetterström GK · Continues from Japan match Confirmed substitutes Viktor Johansson (GK) · Kristoffer Nordfeldt (GK) ⚠️ · Alexander Bernhardsson ⚠️ · Jesper Karlström ⚠️ · Taha Ali · Hjalmar Ekdal · Herman Johansson · Gustaf Nilsson · Benjamin Nygren · Ken Sema · Eric Smith · Carl Starfelt · Mattias Svanberg · Besfort Zeneli

🇸🇪 Sweden Confirmed XI — 3-4-1-2 · Roles & Betting Notes 1 Jacob Widell Zetterström GK Continues in goal after replacing Nordfeldt against Japan — expected, not a surprise. Faces a French attack averaging 3.33 goals/game in the group stage 2 Gustaf Lagerbielke CB Confirmed as predicted, part of the reshuffled back three covering for Isak Hien © Victor Lindelöf CB · Captain · Confirmed Confirmed as predicted, captaining the side at centre-back · The senior voice in a reshuffled defense missing Isak Hien for the tournament 5 Gabriel Gudmundsson CB Confirmed as predicted · Faces Dembélé and Olise's underlapping runs from France's right ⚠️ Daniel Svensson MF · Confirmed starter, not widely predicted The headline selection news of the day. Several previews had Alexander Bernhardsson or Jesper Karlström occupying this right-sided role — Svensson gets the nod instead, with both alternates starting on the bench 18 Yasin Ayari MF · Confirmed Confirmed starting alongside Bergvall, resolving earlier speculation that one would replace the other — both feature · +850 anytime 7 Lucas Bergvall MF · Confirmed Confirmed as predicted · Tottenham teenager in the engine room alongside Ayari · +950 anytime 24 Elliot Stroud MF · Confirmed Confirmed as predicted on the left of the midfield band · +1500 anytime 11 Anthony Elanga Free role · Confirmed Confirmed in the advanced free role behind the strike pair rather than out wide · 2 group-stage goals · +600 anytime ⭐ Alexander Isak FW · Confirmed Confirmed as predicted · 1 goal + 3 assists in the group stage · Anytime +280 ⭐ Viktor Gyökeres FW · Confirmed Confirmed as predicted · 1 goal + 2 assists in the group stage, in excellent club form · Anytime +280

📋 Key Absence Note: Isak Hien Confusingly similar names: Isak Hien is Sweden's Atalanta centre-back, ruled out for the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury suffered against Japan — not Alexander Isak, the forward, who is confirmed starting today. Hien's absence is the direct cause of today's reshuffled back three around Lindelöf, Lagerbielke and Gudmundsson.

Lineups officially confirmed today via club/federation team sheets · Cross-referenced Football Italia/Yardbarker, World Soccer Talk, Goal.com match centre · Confirmed roughly 1hr 25min before kickoff

⚔️ Key Individual Match-Ups Today

🔥 The Main Event Lindelöf + Lagerbielke + Gudmundsson vs Mbappé Sweden's reshuffled back three, already without Isak Hien for the tournament, now has to account for the most reliable goalscorer left in the Round of 32. Mbappé sits at -180 anytime and +230 first goalscorer — both prices reflect how often this exact matchup has gone France's way in the group stage, where they conceded just two goals across three games while scoring ten. Critical 🎯 Midfield Battle Ayari + Bergvall + Svensson + Stroud vs Tchouaméni + Rabiot Sweden's four-man midfield band outnumbers France's double pivot two-to-one on paper, which is exactly why Svensson's inclusion over Bernhardsson and Karlström matters — Potter has gone with a more physically direct option on the right to help win second balls against Tchouaméni and Rabiot, rather than a more creative alternative. Game-defining ⚡ Counter-Attack Key Isak + Gyökeres + Elanga vs Digne + Koundé Sweden are likely to see very little of the ball today, so their best route to a goal is a fast break through Isak and Gyökeres with Elanga arriving from a free role behind them. France's full-backs, Digne and Koundé, will both be pushed high given France's expected territorial dominance — exactly the kind of space Sweden's front three would look to exploit in transition. Watch closely

📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side

🇫🇷 France Stat Sweden 🇸🇪 4-2-3-1 ✅ Formation 3-4-1-2 ⚠️ Didier Deschamps Manager Graham Potter Maignan GK Zetterström Kounde · Saliba · Upamecano · Digne Def Lagerbielke · Lindelöf · Gudmundsson Tchouaméni · Rabiot Mid Svensson ⚠️ · Ayari · Bergvall · Stroud Dembélé · Olise · Barcola Attack Elanga (free) · Isak · Gyökeres Mbappé Lone ST — Thuram ❌ (calf), Doué not selected Notable absences Bernhardsson + Karlström both benched

💡 Lineup Betting Impact — Now Confirmed ✅ FRANCE FRONT FOUR — every prop confirmed accurate Mbappé, Dembélé, Olise and Barcola are all confirmed starting exactly as projected. Anytime and first goalscorer prices set ahead of this news remain fully supported by the official team sheet — no adjustment needed. ⚠️ SVENSSON — limited goalscorer upside, but a real tactical tell Svensson isn't a goalscoring threat himself, but his inclusion over the more attack-minded Bernhardsson signals Potter prioritizing defensive solidity and physicality in midfield over creativity — consistent with a team expecting to defend for long spells. Worth factoring into live in-play reads if Sweden look to chase the game late and bring on a more attacking option. ✅ ISAK & GYÖKERES — confirmed strike pair, props valid Both confirmed starting up front exactly as predicted, with Elanga in the free role behind them rather than out wide. Anytime +280 each remains fully supported — this remains the most credible Sweden goalscorer combination on the board. ✅ SALIBA — confirmed return strengthens BTTS Under case Saliba starting despite the back issue that saw him rested last time out is a positive signal for France's defensive solidity, even with Sweden's BTTS Yes priced at -150 reflecting genuine respect for Isak and Gyökeres.

FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs Sweden · Today · Kickoff 5PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now Mbappe AT -180 · Dembele AT +125 · BTTS -150 · France to Qualify -1200

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Confirmed lineups · France (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe · Squad members not in today's XI: Designe Doue, Theo Hernandez, N'Golo Kante, Manu Kone, Warren Zaire-Emery, Ibrahima Konate, Maxence Lacroix, Malo Gusto · Marcus Thuram ruled out (calf) · Sweden (3-4-1-2): Jacob Widell Zetterstrom; Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelof, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Daniel Svensson, Yasin Ayari, Lucas Bergvall, Elliot Stroud; Anthony Elanga; Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres · Substitutes: Viktor Johansson, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Alexander Bernhardsson, Jesper Karlstrom, Taha Ali, Hjalmar Ekdal, Herman Johansson, Gustaf Nilsson, Benjamin Nygren, Ken Sema, Eric Smith, Carl Starfelt, Mattias Svanberg, Besfort Zeneli · Isak Hien OUT for tournament (hamstring, Sweden CB — not forward Alexander Isak) · Selection surprise: Svensson starts over Bernhardsson and Karlstrom · France confirmed exactly as predicted, no surprises · FanDuel: France to qualify -1200 / Sweden +660 · BTTS Yes -150 · France O2.5 team goals -132 · Mbappe anytime -180 / first goalscorer +230 · Dembele anytime +125 / first goalscorer +500 · Olise anytime +145 · Barcola anytime +165 · Isak anytime +280 · Gyokeres anytime +280 · Winner faces Paraguay in Round of 16 · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford New Jersey · 5PM ET · FOX · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER