France vs Sweden Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup 2026

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 5PM ET · MBAPPE -180 (REG TIME ONLY) · DEMBELE +125 (HAT-TRICK LAST OUT) · OLISE +145 · BARCOLA +165 · ISAK +280 · GYOKERES +280 · RABIOT +350 · ELANGA +600 · TCHOUAMENI +700 · UPAMECANO +800 · FULL BOARD DOWN TO LINDELOF/LAGERBIELKE/GUDMUNDSSON +2200 · FRANCE TO QUALIFY -1200 · BTTS YES -150 · SALIBA RETURNS, THURAM OUT

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇫🇷 France vs Sweden 🇸🇪 · Today 5PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ · FOX France to Qualify -1200 · Sweden +660 · BTTS Yes -150 · France O2.5 Team Goals -132 → R16 vs Paraguay

⚠️ Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only Unlike some of the other markets on today's board, this specific anytime goalscorer market applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. If this match is level after 90 and goes to ET, goals scored in the additional 30 minutes will not settle this particular market. Factor that into your staking given France's status as heavy favorites to win comfortably inside regulation.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This is one of the deepest goalscorer boards of the entire Round of 32 — 18 different players carry a live price, stretching all the way from Mbappé's -180 down to longshots like Victor Lindelöf, Gustaf Lagerbielke and Gabriel Gudmundsson at +2200. That depth tells you two things: France's attacking talent is spread across the entire team (five different French attackers under +350), and even Sweden's centre-backs are live outside bets given how often France are expected to dominate set pieces and territory.

France scored ten goals in three group games while conceding just two, and Dembélé's hat-trick against Norway in the group finale remains the clearest reminder that Mbappé isn't the only route to a French goal today. Notably, three of France's defensive and midfield players — Rabiot (+350), Tchouaméni (+700) and even Upamecano (+800) and Saliba (+1000) — carry live prices, reflecting France's set-piece dominance against a Sweden defense missing Isak Hien for the rest of the tournament. On the Sweden side, Isak and Gyökeres are both priced identically at +280, confirming their status as a genuine co-leading strike partnership.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today 🇫🇷 France Scorers 10 goals in 3 group games Player · Role Anytime Kylian Mbappé ST · Captain 4 WC goals · All-time leading France scorer · Clear favorite · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK -180 Ousmane Dembélé RAM Hat-trick vs Norway · 4 WC goals · ⭐ BEST VALUE +125 Michael Olise CAM Half-space creator and finisher +145 Bradley Barcola LAM In contention for the starting left-side spot today +165 Adrien Rabiot DM Late-arriving runner, real set-piece threat +350 Aurélien Tchouaméni DM Long-range threat, set-piece volume +700 Dayot Upamecano CB Set-piece aerial threat +800 William Saliba CB Returns today, aerial set-piece option +1000 Jules Koundé RB Overlapping runner from right back +1000 🇸🇪 Sweden Scorers 7 goals in 3 group games Alexander Isak FW 1 goal + 3 assists in group · ⭐ TOP SWEDEN PLAY +280 Viktor Gyökeres FW 1 goal + 2 assists in group, elite club form +280 Anthony Elanga FW 2 goals in group stage, direct pace +600 Yasin Ayari MF 2 goals in group stage +850 Lucas Bergvall MF Tottenham teen, moves into midfield engine room today +950 Elliot Stroud LM Wide outlet in Sweden's midfield +1500 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs · Live today · Lindelof, Lagerbielke, Gudmundsson all +2200

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Best Value on the Board Ousmane Dembélé — Anytime Goalscorer Hat-trick vs Norway last group game 4 WC goals, level with Mbappé Shortest non-Mbappé price +125 $10→$22.50 Dembélé hit a first-half hat-trick against Norway in the group stage finale, locking him at four World Cup goals — exactly level with Mbappé. His role on the right side puts him in a direct matchup against a Sweden left side that now has to account for an extra man shift given Lindelöf's positional move from midfield to central defense. At +125, this is comfortably the best blend of safety and value on the entire board — shorter than Olise (+145) and Barcola (+165), while matching Mbappé's tournament tally at far better odds than his -180 price. Remember this market is 90 minutes only, so France's pattern of scoring early and often in regulation only strengthens the case. Verdict · Confirmed +125, best value on the board · 2 units Hat-trick last match, level with Mbappé on tournament goals, at plus-money odds. The standout play of the entire match. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · 90 Min Only Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer 4 WC goals this tournament All-time leading France scorer, captain Clear favorite on the goalscorer board -180 $18→$10 profit Mbappé remains France's all-time leading scorer and captain, with four goals already this tournament and the pace to punish any defense. Against a Sweden backline now missing their best central defender (Isak Hien, ruled out for the tournament) and forced to reshuffle around Lindelöf dropping back from midfield, Mbappé's -180 price reflects justified confidence rather than overpricing. Note this market settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage only — own goals don't count either. Given France's status as a -1200 favorite to qualify and a -132 favorite to clear 2.5 team goals, the bulk of the action should come inside regulation anyway, supporting this price. Verdict · Confirmed -180, safety play · 1-2 units Most reliable single outcome on the board. 90-minute window aligns with France's expected pace of scoring. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Half-Space Creator Michael Olise — Anytime Goalscorer Third-shortest price on the entire board Dual goal/creator threat in the half-spaces +145 $10→$24.50 Olise occupies the most advanced central attacking role behind Mbappé, and France's tactical setup is specifically designed to use him overloading the half-spaces, creating isolation opportunities for himself and teammates alike. His +145 price slots in right behind Dembélé as the third-shortest on the board, confirming his standing as a genuine secondary scoring threat rather than a pure creator. Verdict · Confirmed +145, strong secondary pick · 1-2 units Third-shortest price on the board. Genuine dual goal-and-creator threat in France's most dangerous attacking zone. ⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Sweden's Strike Pair Alexander Isak & Viktor Gyökeres — Anytime Goalscorer Isak: 1G + 3A in group Gyökeres: 1G + 2A in group Identical pricing — genuine co-leading pair +280 Both priced identically Sweden's strike partnership of Isak and Gyökeres is priced identically at +280, with the market treating them as equally likely scorers — both contributed a goal and multiple assists across the group stage, and both arrive at this tournament in excellent club form. With France's BTTS Yes priced at -150, the market clearly expects Sweden to find the net even in a likely defeat, and this pair represents the two most credible individual routes to that outcome. Backing both as separate singles gives broader coverage of Sweden's most likely goal than picking just one. Verdict · Confirmed +280 each, identical pricing · 1 unit each Genuine co-leading strike pair. Back both as separate singles for the best coverage of Sweden's most likely goal today.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · France vs Sweden · Today 5PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Ousmane Dembélé Hat-trick last out, 4 WC goals · best value on the board · 2 units +125 ⭐⭐⭐ Kylian Mbappé 4 WC goals, all-time leading France scorer · safety play · 1-2 units -180 ⭐⭐ Michael Olise Third-shortest price, dual goal/creator threat · 1-2 units +145 ⭐⭐ Isak & Gyökeres (each) Co-leading Sweden strike pair, identical pricing · 1 unit each +280

🎲 Longshot Watch: France's Defenders & Midfielders It's worth noting how many non-attacking French players carry live anytime prices today — Rabiot (+350), Tchouaméni (+700), Upamecano (+800) and Saliba (+1000) are all live, reflecting both France's set-piece dominance and how often games against weaker opposition open up late. These are pure dart-throw plays given their roles, but if you want exposure to a France blowout scenario without overcommitting to the front line, a small stake on Rabiot at +350 carries the most realistic path given his history as a late-arriving runner into the box from midfield.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Core Combo Dembélé Anytime (+125) + Mbappé Anytime (-180) — as separate singles France's two most lethal attackers, both with 4 WC goals already. With France's team total Over 2.5 priced at -132, multiple scorers from this front line is a realistic outcome inside 90 minutes — back both as independent singles. Cross-Match Combo Mbappé Anytime (-180) + Isak Anytime (+280) — as separate singles The most likely scorer on each side. With BTTS Yes priced at -150, both legs are live simultaneously if the game plays out as expected within 90 minutes — a comfortable France win with Sweden getting on the board too. Full Match SGP Dembélé Anytime (+125) + France to Qualify (-1200) + France Over 2.5 Team Goals (-132) — check FD SGP builder Three correlated legs describing a comfortable, high-scoring France win with Dembélé among the scorers — a very natural three-leg combination today. ⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. SGPs high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs Sweden Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff 5PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Dembele +125 · Mbappe -180 · Olise +145 · Isak +280 · Gyokeres +280

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Kylian Mbappe -180 · Ousmane Dembele +125 · Michael Olise +145 · Bradley Barcola +165 · Alexander Isak +280 · Viktor Gyokeres +280 · Adrien Rabiot +350 · Anthony Elanga +600 · Aurelien Tchouameni +700 · Dayot Upamecano +800 · Yasin Ayari +850 · Lucas Bergvall +950 · William Saliba +1000 · Jules Kounde +1000 · Elliot Stroud +1500 · Victor Lindelof +2200 · Gustaf Lagerbielke +2200 · Gabriel Gudmundsson +2200 · France to qualify -1200 / Sweden +660 (covers regulation, ET, penalties — separate market) · Both Teams to Score Yes -150 · France team total Over 2.5 goals -132 · France predicted 4-2-3-1: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola/Doue; Mbappe · William Saliba returns from rest · Marcus Thuram OUT (calf) · Mbappe 4 WC goals, all-time leading France scorer and captain · Dembele hat-trick vs Norway, 4 WC goals · France perfect 9pt group record, 10 goals scored 2 conceded · Sweden 7 goals scored 8 conceded · Isak 1 goal + 3 assists in group, Gyokeres 1 goal + 2 assists · Isak Hien OUT for tournament (hamstring), Lindelof drops back to CB, Bergvall into midfield · Winner faces Paraguay in Round of 16 · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford New Jersey · 5PM ET · FOX · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER