France vs Sweden Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup 2026
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France vs Sweden: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today
Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
This is one of the deepest goalscorer boards of the entire Round of 32 — 18 different players carry a live price, stretching all the way from Mbappé's -180 down to longshots like Victor Lindelöf, Gustaf Lagerbielke and Gabriel Gudmundsson at +2200. That depth tells you two things: France's attacking talent is spread across the entire team (five different French attackers under +350), and even Sweden's centre-backs are live outside bets given how often France are expected to dominate set pieces and territory.
France scored ten goals in three group games while conceding just two, and Dembélé's hat-trick against Norway in the group finale remains the clearest reminder that Mbappé isn't the only route to a French goal today. Notably, three of France's defensive and midfield players — Rabiot (+350), Tchouaméni (+700) and even Upamecano (+800) and Saliba (+1000) — carry live prices, reflecting France's set-piece dominance against a Sweden defense missing Isak Hien for the rest of the tournament. On the Sweden side, Isak and Gyökeres are both priced identically at +280, confirming their status as a genuine co-leading strike partnership.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
Dembélé hit a first-half hat-trick against Norway in the group stage finale, locking him at four World Cup goals — exactly level with Mbappé. His role on the right side puts him in a direct matchup against a Sweden left side that now has to account for an extra man shift given Lindelöf's positional move from midfield to central defense.
At +125, this is comfortably the best blend of safety and value on the entire board — shorter than Olise (+145) and Barcola (+165), while matching Mbappé's tournament tally at far better odds than his -180 price. Remember this market is 90 minutes only, so France's pattern of scoring early and often in regulation only strengthens the case.
Mbappé remains France's all-time leading scorer and captain, with four goals already this tournament and the pace to punish any defense. Against a Sweden backline now missing their best central defender (Isak Hien, ruled out for the tournament) and forced to reshuffle around Lindelöf dropping back from midfield, Mbappé's -180 price reflects justified confidence rather than overpricing.
Note this market settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage only — own goals don't count either. Given France's status as a -1200 favorite to qualify and a -132 favorite to clear 2.5 team goals, the bulk of the action should come inside regulation anyway, supporting this price.
Olise occupies the most advanced central attacking role behind Mbappé, and France's tactical setup is specifically designed to use him overloading the half-spaces, creating isolation opportunities for himself and teammates alike. His +145 price slots in right behind Dembélé as the third-shortest on the board, confirming his standing as a genuine secondary scoring threat rather than a pure creator.
Sweden's strike partnership of Isak and Gyökeres is priced identically at +280, with the market treating them as equally likely scorers — both contributed a goal and multiple assists across the group stage, and both arrive at this tournament in excellent club form. With France's BTTS Yes priced at -150, the market clearly expects Sweden to find the net even in a likely defeat, and this pair represents the two most credible individual routes to that outcome. Backing both as separate singles gives broader coverage of Sweden's most likely goal than picking just one.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
It's worth noting how many non-attacking French players carry live anytime prices today — Rabiot (+350), Tchouaméni (+700), Upamecano (+800) and Saliba (+1000) are all live, reflecting both France's set-piece dominance and how often games against weaker opposition open up late. These are pure dart-throw plays given their roles, but if you want exposure to a France blowout scenario without overcommitting to the front line, a small stake on Rabiot at +350 carries the most realistic path given his history as a late-arriving runner into the box from midfield.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Kylian Mbappe -180 · Ousmane Dembele +125 · Michael Olise +145 · Bradley Barcola +165 · Alexander Isak +280 · Viktor Gyokeres +280 · Adrien Rabiot +350 · Anthony Elanga +600 · Aurelien Tchouameni +700 · Dayot Upamecano +800 · Yasin Ayari +850 · Lucas Bergvall +950 · William Saliba +1000 · Jules Kounde +1000 · Elliot Stroud +1500 · Victor Lindelof +2200 · Gustaf Lagerbielke +2200 · Gabriel Gudmundsson +2200 · France to qualify -1200 / Sweden +660 (covers regulation, ET, penalties — separate market) · Both Teams to Score Yes -150 · France team total Over 2.5 goals -132 · France predicted 4-2-3-1: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola/Doue; Mbappe · William Saliba returns from rest · Marcus Thuram OUT (calf) · Mbappe 4 WC goals, all-time leading France scorer and captain · Dembele hat-trick vs Norway, 4 WC goals · France perfect 9pt group record, 10 goals scored 2 conceded · Sweden 7 goals scored 8 conceded · Isak 1 goal + 3 assists in group, Gyokeres 1 goal + 2 assists · Isak Hien OUT for tournament (hamstring), Lindelof drops back to CB, Bergvall into midfield · Winner faces Paraguay in Round of 16 · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford New Jersey · 5PM ET · FOX · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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