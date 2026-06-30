France vs Sweden Most Likely Correct Score Bets Today: World Cup Predictions 2026

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 5PM ET · FRANCE CLEAN-SHEET WIN COMBO +200 · FRANCE WIN WITH SWEDEN REPLY +220 · FRANCE HIGH-SCORING WIN +700 · FRANCE TO QUALIFY -1200 · BTTS YES -150 · MBAPPE ANYTIME -210 · DEMBELE ANYTIME +115 · SALIBA RETURNS, THURAM OUT, ISAK HIEN OUT FOR SWEDEN TOURNAMENT

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇫🇷 France vs Sweden 🇸🇪 · Today 5PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ · FOX France to Qualify -1200 · Sweden +660 · BTTS Yes -150 · Mbappé Anytime -210 → R16 vs Paraguay

🔴 Live Match Day · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook FanDuel groups correct score betting into combination bands rather than single exact scorelines, and the market covers regulation time, extra time and penalties. This means you're betting on a winning margin and goal-range pattern (for example, "France to win by 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0") rather than one specific final score. All prices below are confirmed live on FanDuel ahead of today's 5PM ET kickoff.

📖 How to Read Today's Correct Score Market

France sit at -1200 to qualify today — the heaviest favorite of the entire Round of 32 — and the correct score board reflects exactly that level of dominance. Every Sweden win combination is priced at +1900 or longer, while France's two most realistic winning bands (clean sheet, or winning with a Sweden reply) sit at a tight +200 and +220 respectively. The real question for bettors isn't whether France win, but by how much and whether Sweden manage to find the net along the way.

France scored ten goals in three group games (3.33 per game) while conceding just two, and they enter this knockout tie with Saliba back in central defense and a front line of Mbappé, Dembélé, Olise and either Doué or Barcola. Sweden's strike pairing of Isak and Gyökeres is genuinely talented, but they've now lost Isak Hien for the rest of the tournament and have had to reshuffle their entire backline around Lindelöf dropping in from midfield. BTTS Yes at -150 signals the market believes Sweden will find a goal even in defeat — which is exactly what the second-tier France win combinations below are built to capture.

📋 Full Correct Score Combinations Board — FanDuel (Incl. Extra Time)

Correct Score Combinations Incl. ET · FanDuel Sportsbook · Live Today 🇫🇷 France Win Combinations France to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 Clean-sheet win combo · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK +200 France to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 France win, Sweden finds a reply · ⭐ VALUE PICK +220 France to win — Any Other Score Outside listed bands, e.g. 5-0, 5-2, 6-1 +390 France to win 3-2, 4-2 or 5-2 High-scoring France win, open game +700 🇸🇪 Sweden Win Combinations — Long Shots Sweden to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 Upset win with France scoring back · most plausible SWE win route +1900 Sweden to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 Clean-sheet upset · unlikely given France's attacking depth +2500 Sweden to win 3-2, 4-2 or 5-2 High-scoring upset, least likely Sweden win route +3500 🤝 Draw Combinations (Regulation) Draw 0-0 or 1-1 Most plausible regulation draws grouped together +2700 Any Other Draw 2-2, 3-3 or higher — extremely unlikely given the quality gap +2700 ⚡ Catch-All Sweden to win — Any Other Score Outside all listed bands · longest price on the entire board +10000 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Includes extra time and penalties · Live today

⭐ Most Likely Correct Score Bets — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Best Value France to Win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 BTTS Yes priced at -150 FRA conceded in 2 of 3 group games Isak + Gyökeres + Elanga all scored in group +220 $10→$32 This combination is the single most aligned correct score band with today's BTTS Yes price of -150 — the market is telling you Sweden are likely to find the net regardless of result. France conceded in two of their three group games, and Sweden's front three of Isak, Gyökeres and Elanga all scored at this tournament, with Isak personally adding three assists on top of his goal. Even in a comfortable France victory, Sweden's individual quality up front gives them a real route to a consolation goal. At +220, this pays better than the clean-sheet version below while capturing what is arguably the more statistically likely outcome given Sweden's attacking talent and France's occasional defensive lapses. Verdict · Confirmed +220, aligns with BTTS -150 price · 2 units Best value pick given the strong BTTS Yes signal. France comfortably win, Sweden's attacking quality gets them on the board. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Most Likely Outcome France to Win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 France to qualify -1200 Saliba returns, FRA defense bolstered Tightest price on the entire board +200 $10→$30 This is the tightest priced correct score band on the entire board, reflecting France's status as the heaviest favorite of the Round of 32. With Saliba back in central defense alongside Upamecano, and a Sweden attack that has to break down a vastly superior opponent without their best central defender (Hien, ruled out for the tournament), a France clean sheet is a fully credible outcome. France kept clean sheets in their tightest defensive performances during the group stage and have the squad depth to control territory comfortably. This pays out across the full range of 1-0, 2-0, or 3-0 — covering most of the realistic comfortable-win scenarios. Verdict · Confirmed +200, tightest band on the board · 2 units Most statistically supported single combination given the scale of France's favoritism. Strong headline play. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Captures Blowout Scenario France to Win — Any Other Score France 3.33 goals/game group average Sweden conceded 8 goals in 3 group games Covers 4-0, 5-0, 4-2, 5-1, etc. +390 $10→$49 This catch-all France win band captures every scoreline outside the two most common combinations — meaning anything from a 4-0 or 5-0 blowout to an unusual scoreline like a 4-2 or 5-1. France averaged 3.33 goals per game in the group stage and Sweden conceded eight goals across just three matches, including a 1-5 humbling against Netherlands. With Sweden's defense reshuffled and weakened by the Hien injury, a genuine France blowout is a live scenario today. At +390, this is a strong value play for bettors who believe France could put four or five past a vulnerable Swedish backline, especially given France's own team total Over 2.5 sits at -132 — already signaling expectation of a high-scoring French performance. Verdict · Confirmed +390, blowout value play · 1-2 units Sweden conceded 8 goals in 3 group games. France averaging 3.33/game. Real chance of a scoreline outside the two main bands today. ⭐ Longshot Pick · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Sweden's Best Upset Route Sweden to Win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 Sweden +660 outright Isak + Gyokeres elite strike pairing Big payout if it lands +1900 $10→$200 If Sweden are to pull off the upset of the entire Round of 32, this is the most plausible route. Their attacking pairing of Isak and Gyökeres is genuinely elite — UEFA themselves describe it as "arguably one of the most exciting striker pairings in the tournament" — meaning an open, end-to-end game where Sweden ride a couple of moments of individual quality and France fail to fully close it out is not impossible. This is a small-stake dart given the long odds, but the underlying logic (two world-class strikers capable of a shock result) gives it more credibility than the truly extreme catch-all at +10000. Verdict · Confirmed +1900, small stake only · Max 1 unit Sweden's best realistic upset path given their attacking talent. Small stake dart only — France remain overwhelming favorites.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Correct Score Picks · FanDuel · France vs Sweden · Today 5PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ France to Win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 Aligns with -150 BTTS Yes price · best value · 2 units +220 ⭐⭐⭐ France to Win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 Tightest band on the board, France -1200 to qualify · 2 units +200 ⭐⭐ France to Win — Any Other Score Captures blowout scenario · SWE conceded 8 goals in group · 1-2 units +390 ⭐ Sweden to Win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 Best Sweden upset route, small stake only +1900

⚠️ Bands We're Avoiding Today The remaining longshot bands — Sweden 1-0/2-0/3-0 (+2500), Sweden 3-2/4-2/5-2 (+3500), France 3-2/4-2/5-2 (+700), Draw 0-0 or 1-1 (+2700), Any Other Draw (+2700), and Sweden Any Other Score (+10000) — all require either a genuinely shocking defensive collapse from France or a result well outside what either team has shown this tournament. France have not been held to a draw all tournament and Sweden have not scored more than two goals in a single match at this World Cup, making the most extreme scorelines statistically unlikely. A draw of any kind looks particularly remote given the scale of France's favoritism (-1200 to qualify).

🎯 Pairing Ideas · FanDuel Dual France Combo France 1-0/2-0/3-0 (+200) + France 2-1/3-1/4-1 (+220) — as separate singles Together these two bands cover the overwhelming majority of realistic France win scenarios. Splitting a stake across both gives broad coverage of the most likely overall outcome (France winning comfortably) while hedging the clean-sheet-vs-reply uncertainty. Goalscorer Cross-Check France 2-1/3-1/4-1 (+220) + Mbappé Anytime (-210) — as separate singles If Mbappé scores and France win by exactly one of these BTTS-friendly margins, both bets land together. A natural pairing given how central Mbappé is to virtually every France win scenario today. Blowout Combo France Any Other Score (+390) + France Over 2.5 Team Goals (-132) — check FD SGP builder Both legs describe the same underlying game state: a high-scoring France performance that clears 3+ goals. Natural two-leg combination if you believe in the blowout scenario. ⚠️ Correct score combinations include extra time and penalties. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs Sweden Correct Score · Today · Kickoff 5PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ Bet Correct Score on FanDuel Now FRA 1-0/2-0/3-0 +200 · FRA 2-1/3-1/4-1 +220 · FRA Any Other Score +390

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Correct score combinations including extra time · France to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0: +200 · France to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1: +220 · France to win any other score: +390 · France to win 3-2, 4-2 or 5-2: +700 · Sweden to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1: +1900 · Sweden to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0: +2500 · Draw 0-0 or 1-1: +2700 · Any other draw: +2700 · Sweden to win 3-2, 4-2 or 5-2: +3500 · Sweden to win any other score: +10000 · France to qualify -1200 / Sweden +660 · Both Teams to Score Yes -150 · Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer -210 · Ousmane Dembele anytime +115 · France team total Over 2.5 goals -132 · France 10 goals scored 2 conceded in 3 group games (3.33/game avg) · Sweden 7 goals scored 8 conceded in 3 group games · Isak Hien OUT tournament (hamstring), William Saliba returns, Marcus Thuram OUT (calf) · Winner faces Paraguay in Round of 16 · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford New Jersey · 5PM ET · FOX · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER