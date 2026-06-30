France vs Sweden Most Likely Correct Score Bets Today: World Cup Predictions 2026
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France vs Sweden: Most Likely Correct Score Bets Today
Correct score combinations including extra time · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel
📖 How to Read Today's Correct Score Market
France sit at -1200 to qualify today — the heaviest favorite of the entire Round of 32 — and the correct score board reflects exactly that level of dominance. Every Sweden win combination is priced at +1900 or longer, while France's two most realistic winning bands (clean sheet, or winning with a Sweden reply) sit at a tight +200 and +220 respectively. The real question for bettors isn't whether France win, but by how much and whether Sweden manage to find the net along the way.
France scored ten goals in three group games (3.33 per game) while conceding just two, and they enter this knockout tie with Saliba back in central defense and a front line of Mbappé, Dembélé, Olise and either Doué or Barcola. Sweden's strike pairing of Isak and Gyökeres is genuinely talented, but they've now lost Isak Hien for the rest of the tournament and have had to reshuffle their entire backline around Lindelöf dropping in from midfield. BTTS Yes at -150 signals the market believes Sweden will find a goal even in defeat — which is exactly what the second-tier France win combinations below are built to capture.
📋 Full Correct Score Combinations Board — FanDuel (Incl. Extra Time)
⭐ Most Likely Correct Score Bets — Ranked
This combination is the single most aligned correct score band with today's BTTS Yes price of -150 — the market is telling you Sweden are likely to find the net regardless of result. France conceded in two of their three group games, and Sweden's front three of Isak, Gyökeres and Elanga all scored at this tournament, with Isak personally adding three assists on top of his goal. Even in a comfortable France victory, Sweden's individual quality up front gives them a real route to a consolation goal.
At +220, this pays better than the clean-sheet version below while capturing what is arguably the more statistically likely outcome given Sweden's attacking talent and France's occasional defensive lapses.
This is the tightest priced correct score band on the entire board, reflecting France's status as the heaviest favorite of the Round of 32. With Saliba back in central defense alongside Upamecano, and a Sweden attack that has to break down a vastly superior opponent without their best central defender (Hien, ruled out for the tournament), a France clean sheet is a fully credible outcome.
France kept clean sheets in their tightest defensive performances during the group stage and have the squad depth to control territory comfortably. This pays out across the full range of 1-0, 2-0, or 3-0 — covering most of the realistic comfortable-win scenarios.
This catch-all France win band captures every scoreline outside the two most common combinations — meaning anything from a 4-0 or 5-0 blowout to an unusual scoreline like a 4-2 or 5-1. France averaged 3.33 goals per game in the group stage and Sweden conceded eight goals across just three matches, including a 1-5 humbling against Netherlands. With Sweden's defense reshuffled and weakened by the Hien injury, a genuine France blowout is a live scenario today.
At +390, this is a strong value play for bettors who believe France could put four or five past a vulnerable Swedish backline, especially given France's own team total Over 2.5 sits at -132 — already signaling expectation of a high-scoring French performance.
If Sweden are to pull off the upset of the entire Round of 32, this is the most plausible route. Their attacking pairing of Isak and Gyökeres is genuinely elite — UEFA themselves describe it as "arguably one of the most exciting striker pairings in the tournament" — meaning an open, end-to-end game where Sweden ride a couple of moments of individual quality and France fail to fully close it out is not impossible. This is a small-stake dart given the long odds, but the underlying logic (two world-class strikers capable of a shock result) gives it more credibility than the truly extreme catch-all at +10000.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
The remaining longshot bands — Sweden 1-0/2-0/3-0 (+2500), Sweden 3-2/4-2/5-2 (+3500), France 3-2/4-2/5-2 (+700), Draw 0-0 or 1-1 (+2700), Any Other Draw (+2700), and Sweden Any Other Score (+10000) — all require either a genuinely shocking defensive collapse from France or a result well outside what either team has shown this tournament. France have not been held to a draw all tournament and Sweden have not scored more than two goals in a single match at this World Cup, making the most extreme scorelines statistically unlikely. A draw of any kind looks particularly remote given the scale of France's favoritism (-1200 to qualify).
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Correct score combinations including extra time · France to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0: +200 · France to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1: +220 · France to win any other score: +390 · France to win 3-2, 4-2 or 5-2: +700 · Sweden to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1: +1900 · Sweden to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0: +2500 · Draw 0-0 or 1-1: +2700 · Any other draw: +2700 · Sweden to win 3-2, 4-2 or 5-2: +3500 · Sweden to win any other score: +10000 · France to qualify -1200 / Sweden +660 · Both Teams to Score Yes -150 · Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer -210 · Ousmane Dembele anytime +115 · France team total Over 2.5 goals -132 · France 10 goals scored 2 conceded in 3 group games (3.33/game avg) · Sweden 7 goals scored 8 conceded in 3 group games · Isak Hien OUT tournament (hamstring), William Saliba returns, Marcus Thuram OUT (calf) · Winner faces Paraguay in Round of 16 · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford New Jersey · 5PM ET · FOX · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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