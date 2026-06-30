World Cup Predictions Today: France vs. Sweden Picks, Best Bets and Props (June 30)

France vs Sweden Picks in Summary

Michael Olise 2+ Shots on Target (+170)

The Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup continues today as Sweden and France meet up at 5 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

France vs Sweden World Cup Prediction Today

Olise is one of the world's best wingers, and I think this match sets up well for him.

Sweden's squad is unbalanced as they have some top-shelf attacking talent but are lacking defensively. We've seen that play out in this tourney as they opened with a five-goal output against Tunisia before conceding five goals against the Netherlands in their second contest. In short, France's high-octane attack should find plenty of joy, and the market is expecting goals as the match is listed at -215 odds to go over 2.5 goals.

Olise hasn't yet scored in this tourney, but he's been as dangerous as ever, dishing out three assists. He's taking 3.3 shots per 90 minutes and is coming off a stellar club season at Bayern Munich where he amassed 15 goals and 19 assists while averaging 1.9 shots on target per 90.

In a match where Sweden may be forced to open up if they get behind, Olise to put at least two shots on target catches my eye at these +170 odds.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have completed their group stage matches, winning Group D. Their Round of 32 match against Bosnia takes place at 8 p.m. ET on July 1.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +340 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +410 and Spain at +600.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.