Ivory Coast vs Norway Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today: Predictions World Cup 2026

Emerse Faé has torn up the script. Every predicted lineup all week had Ivory Coast in a 4-3-3 with Amad Diallo, Pépé and Yan Diomandé as a front three behind a central striker. Instead, the confirmed XI shows a 4-1-4-1 , with Pépé dropping into a more central midfield role alongside Kessié and Oulaï, Amad Diallo dropped to the bench entirely, and Ange-Yoan Bonny as the lone central striker. This materially changes how Pépé's goalscorer and shots props should be read — he projects fewer touches in the final third than the winger role most previews expected.

Confirmed as expected, fully rested after sitting out France. Tops Norway's anytime assist board at +260, to score or assist +150. The creative engine for everything Norway do in the final third

Started over both Julian Ryerson and Fredrik Aursnes — neither of whom most previews flagged as the starter, but Pedersen got the nod. Scored in his last start vs Senegal after replacing the injured Ryerson

Faé's confirmed selection is the single biggest surprise of the day. Every major preview projected a 4-3-3 with Amad Diallo, Pépé and Yan Diomandé forming an attacking front three. Instead, Ivory Coast line up in a 4-1-4-1 : Sangaré drops in as the lone defensive midfield anchor, a packed five-man midfield band features Pépé, Kessié, Oulaï and Yan Diomandé, and Ange-Yoan Bonny is the only recognized striker. Amad Diallo — who had two assists and was central to Ivory Coast's tournament — drops to the bench entirely.

Confirmed as the sole recognized striker, exactly as several previews flagged. With Pépé and Diallo not playing as orthodox wide forwards today, Bonny becomes an even more important focal point than originally projected — every cross and through-ball in the final third is now funneled toward him specifically. His anytime goalscorer price of +280 — the shortest on the Ivory Coast side — looks well-supported by this confirmed setup

The headline surprise. Every prediction had Pépé as a wide forward or central striker. The confirmed XI shows him listed within the central midfield band rather than the front line — likely meaning a free, advanced role drifting forward from deeper, similar to how he played at times for Villarreal. His anytime goalscorer price (+320) and shots props should be treated with extra caution given this more withdrawn starting position, even though his quality means he could still end up in good areas as the game develops

Confirmed in a deeper, sole anchor role within the 4-1-4-1 rather than the double-pivot most previews expected alongside Kessié. Racing Post explicitly recommended his tackles prop — that pick gets stronger given he's now the only specialist defensive midfielder shielding the back four

📋 Key Bench Note: Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo — described by ESPN as Ivory Coast's "matchwinner" with two assists and a knack for the decisive moment — starts on the bench despite being a doubt only due to a half-time withdrawal vs Curaçao that was never confirmed as injury-related. His omission from the XI rather than just a rest decision is a notable selection call from Faé, and his introduction off the bench (if needed) should be watched closely as a potential momentum-shifting substitution, particularly if Ivory Coast are chasing the game in the second half.