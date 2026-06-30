Ivory Coast vs Norway Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today: Predictions World Cup 2026

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✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · TODAY · KICKOFF 1PM ET
Today, Tuesday June 30 2026 · 1:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium Dallas · FS1
Ivory Coast vs Norway: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Official XIs · Surprise selections · Player roles · Betting impact
⚠️ CIV Surprise 4-1-4-1: Pépé in Midfield, Bonny Lone Striker, Amad Diallo Benched · NOR 4-3-3: Pedersen & Berg In, Aursnes & Ryerson Benched
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⚡ LINEUPS OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED TODAY · IVORY COAST SURPRISE: 4-1-4-1 NOT 4-3-3, PÉPÉ DROPS INTO MIDFIELD, AMAD DIALLO BENCHED, BONNY LONE STRIKER · NORWAY: PEDERSEN AND BERG START OVER AURSNES, RYERSON ALSO BENCHED · HAALAND, ØDEGAARD, SØRLOTH, NUSA ALL CONFIRMED STARTING AS EXPECTED
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Confirmed ~15:42 ET Today
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast vs Norway 🇳🇴 · Today · 1PM ET · AT&T Stadium Dallas · FS1
Norway to Qualify -174 · Ivory Coast to Qualify +142 · BTTS Yes -166 · Haaland Anytime -140
→ R16 vs Brazil
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Major Surprise: Ivory Coast's Formation and Personnel
Emerse Faé has torn up the script. Every predicted lineup all week had Ivory Coast in a 4-3-3 with Amad Diallo, Pépé and Yan Diomandé as a front three behind a central striker. Instead, the confirmed XI shows a 4-1-4-1, with Pépé dropping into a more central midfield role alongside Kessié and Oulaï, Amad Diallo dropped to the bench entirely, and Ange-Yoan Bonny as the lone central striker. This materially changes how Pépé's goalscorer and shots props should be read — he projects fewer touches in the final third than the winger role most previews expected.
🇳🇴 Norway — Confirmed Starting XI
🇳🇴 NORWAY · CONFIRMED 4-3-3 · SOLBAKKEN
9
Haaland ⭐
ST · 4 WC goals · -140 AT
19
P. Berg ⚠️
CM · Surprise starter
8
Ødegaard ⭐
CAM · Captain
2
Pedersen ⚠️
RB · In for Ryerson/Aursnes
Key bench options
Aursnes · Ryerson · Oscar Bobb · Thelo Aasgaard · Jørgen Strand Larsen · Kristian Thorstvedt
🇳🇴 Norway Confirmed XI — Roles, Notes & Betting Impact
1
Ørjan Nyland GK
Norway #1 throughout the tournament · Faces a team that has scored only 4 goals in 3 group games
⚠️
Marcus Pedersen RB · Confirmed starter, not predicted
Started over both Julian Ryerson and Fredrik Aursnes — neither of whom most previews flagged as the starter, but Pedersen got the nod. Scored in his last start vs Senegal after replacing the injured Ryerson
5
Kristoffer Ajer CB
Confirmed as predicted · Faces Bonny's central striker role directly today given Ivory Coast's surprise 4-1-4-1
4
Torbjørn Heggem CB
Confirmed as predicted · Physical CB partnership with Ajer to handle Bonny in the box
3
David Møller Wolfe LB
Confirmed as predicted · Faces Doué and Ivory Coast's right-sided attacking outlets
⚠️
Patrick Berg CM · Confirmed starter, surprise inclusion
Started over Fredrik Aursnes in central midfield — most previews had Aursnes in this exact slot. Solid defensive option to shield the back four against Ivory Coast's central midfield presence
6
Sander Berge CM
Confirmed as predicted · Physical presence in central midfield alongside Berg, freeing Ødegaard to advance
⭐
Martin Ødegaard CAM · Captain · Confirmed
Confirmed as expected, fully rested after sitting out France. Tops Norway's anytime assist board at +260, to score or assist +150. The creative engine for everything Norway do in the final third
11
Antonio Nusa LW · Confirmed
Confirmed as predicted, fully rested. Anytime goalscorer +260. Direct pace down the left flank against Ivory Coast's right side
23
Alexander Sørloth RW · Confirmed
Confirmed as predicted, fully rested. Norway's clear #2 attacking threat at +175 anytime — the best value play on the Norway side
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Erling Haaland ST · Confirmed · Key Man
Confirmed as expected, fully rested after sitting out France entirely. 4 WC goals in 2 starts, brace both times. Anytime -140, first goalscorer +260, all props live and confirmed accurate now lineup is official
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast — Confirmed Starting XI
⚠️ Confirmed Formation: 4-1-4-1, Not the Predicted 4-3-3
Faé's confirmed selection is the single biggest surprise of the day. Every major preview projected a 4-3-3 with Amad Diallo, Pépé and Yan Diomandé forming an attacking front three. Instead, Ivory Coast line up in a 4-1-4-1: Sangaré drops in as the lone defensive midfield anchor, a packed five-man midfield band features Pépé, Kessié, Oulaï and Yan Diomandé, and Ange-Yoan Bonny is the only recognized striker. Amad Diallo — who had two assists and was central to Ivory Coast's tournament — drops to the bench entirely.
🇨🇮 IVORY COAST · CONFIRMED 4-1-4-1 · FAÉ
9
Bonny ⭐
ST · Lone striker · +280 AT
17
Pépé ⚠️
Midfield, not RW · +320 AT
21
Y. Diomandé
LW · +300 AT
Bench — notable names
Amad Diallo ⚠️ (benched) · Wilfried Singo · Ousmane Diomandé · Evann Guessand · Elye Wahi · Simon Adingra · Evan Ndicka
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast Confirmed XI — 4-1-4-1 · Roles & Betting Notes
1
Yahia Fofana GK
Confirmed as predicted · Behind a back four protected by an extra body in Sangaré at the base of midfield
22
Ghislain Konan RB · Confirmed
Confirmed as predicted · Faces Nusa and Norway's left-sided attacking pace
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Emmanuel Agbadou CB · Confirmed starter
Returns after missing the Curaçao match, as several previews flagged. Partners Kossounou centrally — both now face Bonny's central role being matched up against Haaland's movement at the other end
4
Odilon Kossounou CB · Confirmed
Confirmed as predicted · The central defensive duel with Haaland is the most important individual matchup of the match
2
Guéla Doué LB · Confirmed
Confirmed as predicted · Defends against Sørloth's hold-up play and movement on Norway's right
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Ibrahim Sangaré DM · Lone pivot, formation surprise
Confirmed in a deeper, sole anchor role within the 4-1-4-1 rather than the double-pivot most previews expected alongside Kessié. Racing Post explicitly recommended his tackles prop — that pick gets stronger given he's now the only specialist defensive midfielder shielding the back four
8
Franck Kessié CM · Captain · Confirmed
Confirmed as predicted, captaining the side · Box-to-box presence in the packed midfield band, key to winning the territorial battle against Ødegaard and Berge
14
Christ Inao Oulaï CM · Confirmed
Confirmed as predicted · Dribbling and press-breaking ability adds a different dimension to the crowded midfield five
⚠️⭐
Nicolas Pépé Midfield · Major surprise positioning
The headline surprise. Every prediction had Pépé as a wide forward or central striker. The confirmed XI shows him listed within the central midfield band rather than the front line — likely meaning a free, advanced role drifting forward from deeper, similar to how he played at times for Villarreal. His anytime goalscorer price (+320) and shots props should be treated with extra caution given this more withdrawn starting position, even though his quality means he could still end up in good areas as the game develops
21
Yan Diomandé LW · Confirmed
Confirmed as predicted on the left side of the midfield band · RB Leipzig's breakout winger keeps his starting spot and remains a genuine pace and dribbling outlet at +300 anytime
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Ange-Yoan Bonny ST · Confirmed lone striker
Confirmed as the sole recognized striker, exactly as several previews flagged. With Pépé and Diallo not playing as orthodox wide forwards today, Bonny becomes an even more important focal point than originally projected — every cross and through-ball in the final third is now funneled toward him specifically. His anytime goalscorer price of +280 — the shortest on the Ivory Coast side — looks well-supported by this confirmed setup
📋 Key Bench Note: Amad Diallo
Amad Diallo — described by ESPN as Ivory Coast's "matchwinner" with two assists and a knack for the decisive moment — starts on the bench despite being a doubt only due to a half-time withdrawal vs Curaçao that was never confirmed as injury-related. His omission from the XI rather than just a rest decision is a notable selection call from Faé, and his introduction off the bench (if needed) should be watched closely as a potential momentum-shifting substitution, particularly if Ivory Coast are chasing the game in the second half.
Lineups officially confirmed today via club/federation team sheets · Cross-referenced ESPN, RotoWire, Oddschecker · Confirmed roughly 1hr 15min before kickoff
⚔️ Key Individual Match-Ups Today
🔥 The Main Event
Kossounou + Agbadou vs Haaland
RotoWire's framing remains exactly on point now lineups are confirmed: "Ousmane Diomande and Odilon Kossounou are athletic and capable, and how they handle Haaland's movement and the service from set pieces will go a long way toward deciding this." With Agbadou confirmed alongside Kossounou rather than Diomandé, this is the central defensive pairing tasked with stopping the most reliable goalscorer in the entire Round of 32 (-140 anytime, brace in both WC starts).
Critical
🎯 Midfield Numbers Game
CIV's Five-Man Midfield Band vs Berg + Berge + Ødegaard
RotoWire's pre-match read becomes even more relevant given the confirmed formations: "The game's control runs through midfield, where Franck Kessié and Ibrahim Sangaré will try to win the physical battle and deny Martin Ødegaard the space to create. If Ivory Coast own that zone, they dictate. If Ødegaard gets time to turn and feed the runners, Norway's counter comes to life." Ivory Coast's extra midfield body (5 vs 3) should, on paper, give them control of this zone — the question is whether they can turn that control into chances for Bonny.
Game-defining
⚡ Counter-Attack Key
Pedersen + Berg vs Yan Diomandé + Pépé
Norway's two surprise starters — Pedersen at right-back and Berg in central midfield — are both replacing more heralded options (Ryerson/Aursnes, and Aursnes respectively). Their inexperience together on Norway's right could be tested directly by Yan Diomandé and an advancing Pépé if Ivory Coast look to exploit it on the counter.
Watch closely
📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast
Stat
Norway 🇳🇴
4-1-4-1 ⚠️
Formation
4-3-3
Emerse Faé
Manager
Ståle Solbakken
Konan · Agbadou · Kossounou · Doué
Def
Pedersen · Ajer · Heggem · Møller Wolfe
Sangaré (DM) · Pépé, Kessié, Oulaï, Y.Diomandé (band)
Mid
Berg · Berge (CM) · Ødegaard (CAM)
Bonny (lone ST)
Attack
Nusa · Haaland · Sørloth
Amad Diallo benched (not injury-confirmed)
Notable bench
Ryerson + Aursnes both benched
💡 Lineup Betting Impact — Now Confirmed
⚠️ PÉPÉ — re-evaluate his goalscorer/shots props
Confirmed in central midfield, not as a wide forward or striker as every preview projected. His +320 anytime price was set before this news broke for most books — his underlying chance volume from this deeper role is likely lower than originally modeled. Treat his goalscorer and shots props with extra caution.
✅ BONNY — confirmed lone striker, prop strengthened
With Pépé and Diallo not playing as orthodox forwards, Bonny becomes the funnel point for virtually every Ivory Coast attack. His +280 anytime price (shortest on the CIV side) and -135 line for 1+ SOT both look well-supported by this confirmed setup.
✅ SANGARÉ — confirmed sole pivot, tackles prop strengthened
Racing Post's explicit 4+ tackles recommendation gets even stronger now that Sangaré is the lone defensive midfielder rather than sharing the role — he'll cover more ground and face more attacking transitions alone.
✅ HAALAND, SØRLOTH, ØDEGAARD, NUSA — all confirmed, all props valid
Norway's front four are confirmed exactly as predicted and rested. Haaland -140 anytime, Sørloth +175, Nusa +260, Ødegaard's score-or-assist +150 all remain fully supported by today's official team sheet.
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook · Ivory Coast vs Norway · Today · Kickoff 1PM ET · AT&T Stadium Dallas
Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now
Haaland AT -140 · Bonny AT +280 · BTTS -166 · Norway to Qualify -174
Confirmed lineups · Ivory Coast (4-1-4-1): Yahia Fofana; Ghislain Konan, Emmanuel Agbadou, Odilon Kossounou, Guéla Doué; Ibrahim Sangaré; Nicolas Pépé, Franck Kessié, Christ Inao Oulaï, Yan Diomandé; Ange-Yoan Bonny · Substitutes: Alban Lafont, Mohamed Koné, Wilfried Singo, Evan Ndicka, Amad Diallo, Christopher Opéri, Evann Guessand, Ousmane Diomandé, Elye Wahi, Oumar Diakité, Parfait Guiagon, Bazoumana Touré, Simon Adingra, Jean Michaël Seri, Seko Fofana · Norway (4-3-3): Ørjan Nyland; Marcus Pedersen, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem, David Møller Wolfe; Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Ødegaard; Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sørloth · Substitutes: Sander Tangvik, Andreas Schjelderup, Fredrik Aursnes, Henrik Falchener, Fredrik Bjørkan, Sondre Langås, Egil Selvik, Jørgen Strand Larsen, Kristian Thorstvedt, Jens Petter Hauge, Leo Østigård, Thelo Aasgaard, Julian Ryerson, Oscar Bobb, Morten Thorsby · Major surprise: Ivory Coast's 4-1-4-1 formation, Pépé in midfield, Amad Diallo benched · Norway: Pedersen and Berg start over Aursnes and Ryerson · FanDuel: Norway to qualify -174 / Ivory Coast to qualify +142 · Haaland anytime -140 / first goalscorer +260 · Sorloth anytime +175 · Bonny anytime +280 · Yan Diomande anytime +300 · Pepe anytime +320 · BTTS Yes -166 · No bookmaker promotion implied · AT&T Stadium Dallas Texas · 1PM ET · FS1 · R16 winner faces Brazil · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER