New Casino Games Spotlight: Thunder Cash Fruity Fruity

Experience a refreshing spin on old favorites with Greentube's Thunder Cash Fruity Fruity. It’s an online slot real money game with 5 reels and 3 rows spinning in each round. With 50 paylines, players have the freedom to try out different combinations.

Thunder Cash Fruity Fruity’s RTP is 95%. Its minimum bet is 0.05 and the maximum sits at 50. This real money slot has medium volatility. That means there will be a good mix of risk and reward.

You might not think this slot has so many features at first look. But making your way into the game reveals features like wilds, mystery bonuses, and the coin respin feature. Keep reading to learn how to spin Thunder Cash Fruity Fruity at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Thunder Cash Fruity Fruity

This game is a classic-style slot played on a 5x3 reel layout. Select your bet by choosing “Total Bet.” You may play as little as 0.50 each round. The maximum bet is 50, so both low-stakes players and high rollers may enjoy this game.

After setting your stake, you start a round by clicking the "Start" button. The stake is subtracted from the sum you've paid when you begin a round. Turn on the autoplay feature if you do not wish to spin manually. You will see the “Auto” button right beside the start button. With this feature, you can play up to 100 automatic spins.

Payouts and winning combinations are determined by the paytable. Winning combos must be of the same kind and run in a straight line on the selected lines. Except for prizes linked to scattered coins, all prizes are awarded for similar combinations. Anywhere on the screen, scatter symbols payout. You can get rewards for the highest win per scatter combination and on the selected lines.

Thunder Cash Fruity Fruity Slot Visuals and Sounds

Thunder Cash Fruity Fruity is a modern spin on fruit machine slots. The screen contains bright colors and casino-themed elements. The display is warm and vibrant due to its rich red background. Fruit shapes discreetly decorate the background.

At the center of the screen, you can see the five-reel arrangement. Thick golden borders around each reel draw attention away from the black reel backdrop. Due to this contrast, each symbol stands out more clearly. The fruits feature glossy finishes and bold outlines. This gives them a fresh and appealing appearance.

Around the base of the game are big mounds of golden coins. These coins add a touch of wealth and excitement while reinforcing the slot's money theme. The several reward levels are shown on vibrant jackpot panels at the top of the screen. The red, purple, blue, and green jackpot boxes immediately draw attention.

Above the reels, in a lightning-themed design, you'll see the game logo. The shimmering effects and bright accents make the title pop. Below the reels, you can see the user interface organized neatly. Betting options, line selections, autoplay controls, and the start button are accessible. The dark control panels contrast nicely with the golden background elements.

A thunderous sound accompanies the symbols' descent down the reels. Enjoy the exhilaration of the rumbling sounds while staying focused on spinning. Overall, the visual design combines traditional fruit machine imagery with modern graphics.

Special Features of Thunder Cash Fruity Fruity

Greentube has added some special features that bring a twist to the classic theme. Below are the features that add a fresh take to this classic online casino real money slot:

Expanding Wilds

When substituting, the wild symbol grows to cover the entire reel. Once it expands, it transforms into the expanding wild symbol. Besides coins, bonus, and scatter, it represents various symbols. It only shows up on reels 2, 3, and 4.

Coin Respin Feature

Scattered coins across six or more spots activate the Coin Respin feature. With all triggering positions held, you'll receive three respins. Each of the other positions is spun separately. Displaying one or more coin symbols locks them in place. Then, it restores the number of existing respins to 3.

At the end of this feature, all rewards in coins are given out if there are no further respins. The feature’s payouts are doubled if, at its conclusion, all spots have been covered with coins. This is the case except for the grand and major jackpots.

Bonus reels are in session while the coin respin is active. You may land multiples of any coins except Major Coin. Only reels 1, 3, and 5 can have Grand Coins. Three Grand Coins award the Grand Jackpot. The Major Jackpot is paid out by a Major Coin. To settle a minor award, a minor coin does the job. Similarly, the Mini Coin will pay the Mini Award.

Mystery Bonus

A Mystery Bonus is activated when three scattered bonus symbols appear. To secure a mystery prize, choose a bonus symbol. You may win 25x, 50x, or 75x your stake.

Is Thunder Cash Fruity Fruity a Good Slot?

Modern slot mechanics meet classic fruit machine appeal in Thunder Cash Fruity Fruity. At first glance, Thunder Cash Fruity Fruity appears to be a classic slot from an arcade. Simple reels and fruit symbols invoke nostalgia. However, some interesting bonus features enrich the game.

The visuals, sounds, theme, and features make Thunder Cash Fruity Fruity a good slot. Many players appreciate this game because of its mystery bonus. Additionally, its 50 paylines on 5x3 reels make it fun.

Give Thunder Cash Fruity Fruity a shot if you enjoy fruit slots. The gameplay is kept even more intriguing with the jackpot features. For an all-around fun time, play Thunder Cash Fruity Fruity at FanDuel Casino.

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