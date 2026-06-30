Ivory Coast vs Norway Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds Today World Cup 2026
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Ivory Coast vs Norway: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today
Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
Today's anytime goalscorer board is dominated by one name, but it's deeper than it first appears. Erling Haaland sits at -140, comfortably the shortest price on the sheet — unsurprising given he scored a brace in each of his two World Cup starts and became just the second player in 50 years to score twice in his first two World Cup matches. But behind him, both attacks carry credible secondary threats: Sørloth at +175 for Norway, and a genuine spread of Ivory Coast options in Ange-Yoan Bonny (+280), Yan Diomandé (+300) and Nicolas Pépé (+320).
The underlying numbers explain the gap between the two sides. Norway scored eight goals across three group games, with Haaland personally accounting for four of them in just two appearances. Ivory Coast managed only four goals total in three matches — RotoWire's framing is exact: "their finishing has cost them all tournament," not their chance creation. That tension between created chances and converted ones is exactly why this market rewards a closer look at the full board rather than just backing the favorite blind.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (Incl. Extra Time)
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
Haaland has scored twice in each of the two World Cup games he's played — against Iraq and Senegal respectively — becoming just the second player in the past 50 years to score twice in the first two games of a World Cup (the other being Harry Kane in 2018). His four goals so far add to a history-leading 59 goals in 52 international appearances. He sat out the third group game against France purely as a rest decision, since Norway's progression was already secured.
Ivory Coast have conceded only twice across their three group games, but with Haaland fresh and fully restored to Norway's attack, expect him to add to his tally with a goal or two in this knockout clash. His 0.82 goals per 90 minutes at Manchester City this season ranked in the 99th percentile league-wide — he is simply on another level finishing-wise compared to anyone else in this match.
Sørloth is comfortably the shortest-priced Norway option behind Haaland, sitting at +175 — significantly shorter than Nusa (+260) or any Ivory Coast attacker. His physical hold-up play and aerial threat complement Haaland's movement perfectly, and Norway's pattern of play creates multiple opportunities for whoever isn't the primary outlet on a given attack.
With Norway's full attacking unit back together after the rotated France lineup, and Ivory Coast's centre-backs having to split their attention between two genuine attacking threats rather than just one, Sørloth's price reflects real, earned value rather than longshot speculation.
Pépé has been the standout individual for Ivory Coast at this World Cup, recording a brace against Curaçao in the final group game — Opta confirms he became just the fifth player in history to score more than once for Ivory Coast at a men's World Cup. He had 8 goals and 8 assists in 26 La Liga starts for Villarreal this past season and started all eight Champions League matches, showing he can perform at the highest level.
He also leads the team with 56 kicks off set pieces through three matches, accounting for 31% of all Ivory Coast deliveries — meaning he's involved in nearly every dead-ball opportunity the team generates. Given the team's overall struggles in front of goal, Pépé is clearly their most reliable individual route to a goal today.
Bonny is actually priced shorter than Pépé on the anytime market at +280, reflecting his central striker positioning in several predicted lineups today rather than a wider attacking role. As the focal point of the Ivory Coast attack through the middle, he's positioned to be on the end of crosses and through-balls that Pépé and Yan Diomandé create from the flanks.
His -135 price for 1+ shot on target confirms he's expected to see plenty of the ball in the final third today. If Ivory Coast can finally convert some of the chances RotoWire notes they've been generating all tournament, Bonny is well placed to be the beneficiary.
Ødegaard's straight anytime goalscorer price sits at a long +500 — he's a creator first, not a primary finisher. But his combined score-or-assist market at +150 is far more representative of how involved he actually is in Norway's attacking output. He returns today fully rested after sitting out the France match, and he tops Norway's anytime assist board ahead of Nusa, Patrick Berg and Sørloth.
His vision is what unlocks both Haaland and Sørloth in behind a disciplined Ivory Coast back line — if Norway create clean chances today, Ødegaard's fingerprints are very likely on the build-up even if he's not the one finishing it.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer including extra time · Erling Haaland -140 / first goalscorer +260 / 2+ goals +380 / to score or assist -200 · Alexander Sorloth +175 · Antonio Nusa +260 · Ange-Yoan Bonny +280 · Yan Diomande +300 · Nicolas Pepe +320 · Martin Odegaard anytime goal +500 / anytime assist +260 / to score or assist +150 · Norway to qualify -174 / Ivory Coast to qualify +142 · Both Teams to Score Yes -166 incl. ET · Norway predicted 4-3-3: Nyland; Aursnes, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Berge, Berg/Aasgaard, Odegaard; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa · Ivory Coast predicted lineup features Bonny, Pepe and Yan Diomande in the front line · Haaland 4 WC goals in 2 starts (brace vs Iraq, brace vs Senegal), 0.82 goals/90 and 3.83 shots/90 at Man City (99th percentile both), 59 goals in 52 caps · Pepe 2 WC goals (brace vs Curacao, 5th Ivory Coast player ever to do so), leads team 56 set-piece kicks (31% share), 8G 8A in 26 La Liga starts · Norway 8 goals in 3 group games · Ivory Coast 4 goals in 3 group games, conceded only 2 · Julian Ryerson ruled out (thigh), Wilfried Singo doubt (hamstring) · Match kicks off today at 1PM ET · AT&T Stadium Dallas Texas · FS1 · R16 M91 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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