Ivory Coast vs Norway Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds Today World Cup 2026

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 1PM ET · HAALAND -140 INCL. ET · 4 WC GOALS IN 2 STARTS, BRACE BOTH TIMES · SORLOTH +175 · NUSA +260 · BONNY +280 · YAN DIOMANDE +300 · PEPE +320 · ODEGAARD ANYTIME +500 BUT ASSIST +260 · NORWAY 8G IN 3 GROUP GAMES · IVORY COAST ONLY 4 GOALS IN 3 GAMES, FINISHING THE ISSUE NOT CHANCE CREATION

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast vs Norway 🇳🇴 · Today 1PM ET · AT&T Stadium Dallas · FS1 Norway to Qualify -174 · Ivory Coast to Qualify +142 · BTTS Yes -166 → R16 M91

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

Today's anytime goalscorer board is dominated by one name, but it's deeper than it first appears. Erling Haaland sits at -140, comfortably the shortest price on the sheet — unsurprising given he scored a brace in each of his two World Cup starts and became just the second player in 50 years to score twice in his first two World Cup matches. But behind him, both attacks carry credible secondary threats: Sørloth at +175 for Norway, and a genuine spread of Ivory Coast options in Ange-Yoan Bonny (+280), Yan Diomandé (+300) and Nicolas Pépé (+320).

The underlying numbers explain the gap between the two sides. Norway scored eight goals across three group games, with Haaland personally accounting for four of them in just two appearances. Ivory Coast managed only four goals total in three matches — RotoWire's framing is exact: "their finishing has cost them all tournament," not their chance creation. That tension between created chances and converted ones is exactly why this market rewards a closer look at the full board rather than just backing the favorite blind.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (Incl. Extra Time)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer Incl. ET · Live Today Source: FanDuel confirmed 🇳🇴 Norway Scorers 8 goals in 3 group games Player · Role Anytime Erling Haaland ST · Starting 4 WC goals in 2 starts · Brace vs Iraq AND Senegal · Rested vs France, fully fresh · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK -140 Alexander Sørloth RW · Starting Norway's #2 attacking threat · Strong hold-up play alongside Haaland · ⭐ VALUE +175 Antonio Nusa LW · Starting Direct pace from wide areas · Rested vs France along with Haaland and Ødegaard +260 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast Scorers 4 goals in 3 group games · Finishing has been the issue Ange-Yoan Bonny ST · Starting (per multiple lineups) Inter Milan striker · Central focal point of CIV attack · Shortest CIV price +280 Yan Diomandé LW · Starting RB Leipzig winger · Subject of major transfer interest · Feared for pace, trickery, dribbling +300 Nicolas Pépé RW/CF · Starting 2 of CIV's 4 WC goals (brace vs Curaçao) · Leads team 56 set-piece kicks (31% share) · ⭐ TOP CIV PLAY +320 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Includes extra time · Live today · Additional names available on full board

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Incl. ET Erling Haaland — Anytime Goalscorer 4 WC goals, brace in both starts Rested vs France, fully fresh 0.82 goals/90 at Man City (99th pctl) -140 $14→$10 profit FGS: +260 · 2+ goals: +380 Haaland has scored twice in each of the two World Cup games he's played — against Iraq and Senegal respectively — becoming just the second player in the past 50 years to score twice in the first two games of a World Cup (the other being Harry Kane in 2018). His four goals so far add to a history-leading 59 goals in 52 international appearances. He sat out the third group game against France purely as a rest decision, since Norway's progression was already secured. Ivory Coast have conceded only twice across their three group games, but with Haaland fresh and fully restored to Norway's attack, expect him to add to his tally with a goal or two in this knockout clash. His 0.82 goals per 90 minutes at Manchester City this season ranked in the 99th percentile league-wide — he is simply on another level finishing-wise compared to anyone else in this match. Verdict · Confirmed -140, headline play · 2 units Brace in both WC starts. Includes extra time. The single most reliable goalscorer pick in today's entire Round of 32 slate. ⭐ Pick #2 · Norway's Second Threat · Confirmed Price Alexander Sørloth — Anytime Goalscorer Norway's clear #2 attacking option Physical presence supports Haaland Norway 8 goals in group stage +175 $10→$27.50 2+ SOT: +220 · 3+ SOT: +900 Sørloth is comfortably the shortest-priced Norway option behind Haaland, sitting at +175 — significantly shorter than Nusa (+260) or any Ivory Coast attacker. His physical hold-up play and aerial threat complement Haaland's movement perfectly, and Norway's pattern of play creates multiple opportunities for whoever isn't the primary outlet on a given attack. With Norway's full attacking unit back together after the rotated France lineup, and Ivory Coast's centre-backs having to split their attention between two genuine attacking threats rather than just one, Sørloth's price reflects real, earned value rather than longshot speculation. Verdict · Confirmed +175, best value on the Norway side · 1-2 units Shortest priced Norway option behind Haaland. Strong complement to him in the attack. Genuine value at +175. ⭐ Pick #3 · Ivory Coast's Leading Scorer · Confirmed Price Nicolas Pépé — Anytime Goalscorer 2 of CIV's 4 WC goals Brace vs Curaçao, 5th CIV player ever to do so Leads team 56 set-piece kicks (31%) +320 $10→$42 1+ SOT: -150 · 2+ SOT: +350 Pépé has been the standout individual for Ivory Coast at this World Cup, recording a brace against Curaçao in the final group game — Opta confirms he became just the fifth player in history to score more than once for Ivory Coast at a men's World Cup. He had 8 goals and 8 assists in 26 La Liga starts for Villarreal this past season and started all eight Champions League matches, showing he can perform at the highest level. He also leads the team with 56 kicks off set pieces through three matches, accounting for 31% of all Ivory Coast deliveries — meaning he's involved in nearly every dead-ball opportunity the team generates. Given the team's overall struggles in front of goal, Pépé is clearly their most reliable individual route to a goal today. Verdict · Confirmed +320, top Ivory Coast play · 1-2 units 2 WC goals already, set-piece hub for the team. The clearest individual goal threat on the Ivory Coast side. ⭐ Pick #4 · Shortest CIV Price · Confirmed Price Ange-Yoan Bonny — Anytime Goalscorer Shortest Ivory Coast price on the board Inter Milan central striker Central focal point in predicted XI +280 $10→$38 1+ SOT: -135 Bonny is actually priced shorter than Pépé on the anytime market at +280, reflecting his central striker positioning in several predicted lineups today rather than a wider attacking role. As the focal point of the Ivory Coast attack through the middle, he's positioned to be on the end of crosses and through-balls that Pépé and Yan Diomandé create from the flanks. His -135 price for 1+ shot on target confirms he's expected to see plenty of the ball in the final third today. If Ivory Coast can finally convert some of the chances RotoWire notes they've been generating all tournament, Bonny is well placed to be the beneficiary. Verdict · Confirmed +280, shortest CIV price · 1 unit Shortest priced Ivory Coast attacker on the board. Central striker positioning gives him a clear path to chances. ⭐ Pick #5 · Best Coverage Bet · Confirmed Price Martin Ødegaard — To Score or Assist Norway's creative captain, rested vs France Anytime assist: +260, top of NOR board +150 $10→$25 Anytime goal alone: +500 Ødegaard's straight anytime goalscorer price sits at a long +500 — he's a creator first, not a primary finisher. But his combined score-or-assist market at +150 is far more representative of how involved he actually is in Norway's attacking output. He returns today fully rested after sitting out the France match, and he tops Norway's anytime assist board ahead of Nusa, Patrick Berg and Sørloth. His vision is what unlocks both Haaland and Sørloth in behind a disciplined Ivory Coast back line — if Norway create clean chances today, Ødegaard's fingerprints are very likely on the build-up even if he's not the one finishing it. Verdict · Confirmed +150, best broad-involvement bet · 1 unit Tops Norway's assist board. The combined score-or-assist price captures his real influence far better than the goal-only market.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Ivory Coast vs Norway · Today 1PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Erling Haaland Brace in both WC starts · 4 goals in 2 games · includes ET · 2 units -140 ⭐⭐⭐ Alexander Sørloth Norway's clear #2 attacking threat · best value on NOR side · 1-2 units +175 ⭐⭐⭐ Nicolas Pépé 2 WC goals · leads team in set-piece volume · top CIV play · 1-2 units +320 ⭐⭐ Ange-Yoan Bonny Shortest CIV price · central striker focal point · 1 unit +280 ⭐⭐ Martin Ødegaard — Score or Assist Tops NOR assist board · captures full involvement · 1 unit +150

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Core Combo Haaland Anytime (-140) + Pépé Anytime (+320) — as separate singles The most likely scorer on each side. If BTTS lands (-166 today), these two are the most probable scorers involved. Back as independent singles rather than a combined parlay for cleaner odds. Norway Double Haaland Anytime (-140) + Sørloth Anytime (+175) — as separate singles Covers both of Norway's main goal threats. Norway scored 8 goals in 3 group games, so multiple scorers from this front line is a realistic outcome today. Full Match SGP Haaland Anytime (-140) + Norway to Qualify (-174) + BTTS Yes (-166) — check FD SGP builder Three correlated legs: Haaland scoring, Norway winning, and both teams finding the net are all natural companions if the match plays out as a competitive, high-quality knockout tie. ⚠️ Anytime goalscorer includes extra time. Confirm lineups before betting. SGPs high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Ivory Coast vs Norway Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff 1PM ET · AT&T Stadium Dallas Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Haaland -140 · Sorloth +175 · Pepe +320 · Bonny +280 · Y.Diomande +300

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer including extra time · Erling Haaland -140 / first goalscorer +260 / 2+ goals +380 / to score or assist -200 · Alexander Sorloth +175 · Antonio Nusa +260 · Ange-Yoan Bonny +280 · Yan Diomande +300 · Nicolas Pepe +320 · Martin Odegaard anytime goal +500 / anytime assist +260 / to score or assist +150 · Norway to qualify -174 / Ivory Coast to qualify +142 · Both Teams to Score Yes -166 incl. ET · Norway predicted 4-3-3: Nyland; Aursnes, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Berge, Berg/Aasgaard, Odegaard; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa · Ivory Coast predicted lineup features Bonny, Pepe and Yan Diomande in the front line · Haaland 4 WC goals in 2 starts (brace vs Iraq, brace vs Senegal), 0.82 goals/90 and 3.83 shots/90 at Man City (99th percentile both), 59 goals in 52 caps · Pepe 2 WC goals (brace vs Curacao, 5th Ivory Coast player ever to do so), leads team 56 set-piece kicks (31% share), 8G 8A in 26 La Liga starts · Norway 8 goals in 3 group games · Ivory Coast 4 goals in 3 group games, conceded only 2 · Julian Ryerson ruled out (thigh), Wilfried Singo doubt (hamstring) · Match kicks off today at 1PM ET · AT&T Stadium Dallas Texas · FS1 · R16 M91 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER