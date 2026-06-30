Ivory Coast vs Norway Best Correct Score Bets Today: Predictions for World Cup 2026
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Ivory Coast vs Norway: Most Likely Correct Score Bets Today
Correct score combinations including extra time · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel
📖 How to Read Today's Correct Score Market
Norway sit at -174 to qualify and -140 to see Haaland score anytime, which tells you most of what you need to know about how the market views this game: Norway favored, expected to score through their talisman, with the only real question being whether Ivory Coast find a response. That single tension — does Ivory Coast's attack convert any of the chances RotoWire says they've been generating all tournament, or does their finishing issue continue — is what separates the realistic correct score outcomes from the longshots today.
Norway scored eight goals across three group games (with Haaland personally responsible for four of them in just two appearances) while conceding seven, including in each of their last five matches. Ivory Coast managed only four goals total in three games but have only conceded twice all tournament. That combination — a clinical, slightly leaky Norway against a defensively sound but blunt Ivory Coast — is exactly what FanDuel's combination bands are pricing. BTTS Yes at -166 and Haaland at -140 both point toward the same underlying read: Norway score, and there's a real chance Ivory Coast gets on the board too.
📋 Full Correct Score Combinations Board — FanDuel (Incl. Extra Time)
⭐ Most Likely Correct Score Bets — Ranked
This combination bundles together every clean-sheet Norway win regardless of margin, which is exactly the kind of grouped band that aligns well with Norway's status as the -174 favorite to qualify. It pays out whether the game finishes 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0, removing the precision risk of betting one exact scoreline while still capturing the most statistically supported outcome in the match: Norway winning and Ivory Coast's blunt attack (only four goals in three group games) failing to convert.
At +280, this offers the best return among the realistic, high-probability bands today. Haaland alone is priced at -140 to score anytime, and if he's the only player to find the net for either side, this exact combination cashes.
This is the single most interesting combination on the board given today's BTTS price. FanDuel has Both Teams to Score Yes at -166 — meaning the market leans heavily toward Ivory Coast finding the net regardless of the final result. Norway have also conceded in each of their last five matches, a trend that has continued throughout the entire tournament including their group stage win over Senegal.
If you believe BTTS Yes is the correct read on this match — and the -166 price suggests the market agrees — this Norway win combo with Ivory Coast scoring once captures that exact outcome at a better price (+330) than the clean-sheet version above (+280), since it requires Norway to win comfortably enough to absorb a reply.
Note this market is described including extra time — but a 0-0 or 1-1 scoreline grouped here most plausibly reflects the regulation result before any ET goals are factored into the wider qualification picture. RotoWire's exact framing of this tie as "the hardest game on the board to call" supports the idea that this is genuinely closer to a coin flip than the headline -174/+142 qualify prices suggest.
Ivory Coast have been organized enough to frustrate stronger opposition all tournament, conceding only twice in three group games. If their defensive discipline holds and their attack manages even a single goal, this is the natural correct score outcome. At +1000, this is a strong longshot value play given how tight the qualify market actually is.
This is the natural upset path for Ivory Coast given their profile. Their defensive record is genuinely strong — only two goals conceded across three group games — and their issue all tournament has been converting chances, not generating them. If they find one moment of quality from Pépé, Yan Diomandé or Bonny while their back line holds firm, a clean-sheet win is the realistic version of an Ivory Coast victory today.
This combination pays the same +550 as the alternate Ivory Coast win-with-reply combo below, but a clean sheet is arguably more consistent with their defensive identity than a back-and-forth game where Norway's superior attacking talent also finds a way through.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
The longshot bands — Norway 3-2/4-2/5-2 (+1000), Ivory Coast 2-1/3-1/4-1 (+550), Ivory Coast 3-2/4-2/5-2 (+1600), Any Other Draw (+1400), and both "Any Other Score" catch-alls (+1900 and +4000) — all require either an unusually open, high-event game or a result well outside either team's demonstrated scoring range this tournament. Norway have not scored more than 4 in a single match and Ivory Coast have not scored more than 2 in any group game, making the truly chaotic scorelines statistically much less likely than the bands featured above.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Correct score combinations including extra time · Norway to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0: +280 · Norway to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1: +330 · Norway to win 3-2, 4-2 or 5-2: +1000 · Norway to win any other score: +1900 · Draw 0-0 or 1-1: +1000 · Any other draw: +1400 · Ivory Coast to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0: +550 · Ivory Coast to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1: +550 · Ivory Coast to win 3-2, 4-2 or 5-2: +1600 · Ivory Coast to win any other score: +4000 · Norway to qualify -174 / Ivory Coast to qualify +142 · Both Teams to Score Yes -166 · Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer -140 · Norway 8 goals in 3 group games, conceded 7 (in each of last 5 matches) · Ivory Coast 4 goals in 3 group games, conceded only 2 all tournament · Julian Ryerson ruled out (thigh), Wilfried Singo doubt (hamstring) · Match kicks off today at 1PM ET · AT&T Stadium Dallas Texas · FS1 · R16 M91 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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