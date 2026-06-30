Ivory Coast vs Norway Best Correct Score Bets Today: Predictions for World Cup 2026

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 1PM ET · NOR CLEAN-SHEET WIN COMBO +280 · NOR WIN WITH CIV REPLY +330 · DRAW 0-0 OR 1-1 +1000 · CIV CLEAN-SHEET WIN COMBO +550 · CIV WIN WITH NOR REPLY +550 · NORWAY TO QUALIFY -174 · BTTS YES -166 · RYERSON RULED OUT, SINGO DOUBT

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast vs Norway 🇳🇴 · Today 1PM ET · AT&T Stadium Dallas · FS1 Norway to Qualify -174 · Ivory Coast to Qualify +142 · BTTS Yes -166 · Haaland Anytime -140 → R16 M91

🔴 Live Match Day · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook FanDuel groups correct score betting into combination bands rather than single exact scorelines, and the market covers regulation time, extra time and penalties. This means you're betting on a winning margin and goal-range pattern (for example, "Norway to win by 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0") rather than one specific final score — a smarter, more forgiving way to play this market. All prices below are confirmed live on FanDuel ahead of today's 1PM ET kickoff.

📖 How to Read Today's Correct Score Market

Norway sit at -174 to qualify and -140 to see Haaland score anytime, which tells you most of what you need to know about how the market views this game: Norway favored, expected to score through their talisman, with the only real question being whether Ivory Coast find a response. That single tension — does Ivory Coast's attack convert any of the chances RotoWire says they've been generating all tournament, or does their finishing issue continue — is what separates the realistic correct score outcomes from the longshots today.

Norway scored eight goals across three group games (with Haaland personally responsible for four of them in just two appearances) while conceding seven, including in each of their last five matches. Ivory Coast managed only four goals total in three games but have only conceded twice all tournament. That combination — a clinical, slightly leaky Norway against a defensively sound but blunt Ivory Coast — is exactly what FanDuel's combination bands are pricing. BTTS Yes at -166 and Haaland at -140 both point toward the same underlying read: Norway score, and there's a real chance Ivory Coast gets on the board too.

📋 Full Correct Score Combinations Board — FanDuel (Incl. Extra Time)

Correct Score Combinations Incl. ET · FanDuel Sportsbook · Live Today 🇳🇴 Norway Win Combinations Norway to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 Clean-sheet win combo · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK +280 Norway to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 Norway win, Ivory Coast finds a reply · ⭐ VALUE PICK +330 Norway to win 3-2, 4-2 or 5-2 High-scoring Norway win, open game +1000 🤝 Draw Combinations (Regulation) Draw 0-0 or 1-1 Both most plausible regulation draws grouped together +1000 Any Other Draw 2-2, 3-3 or higher — unlikely given both teams' scoring profiles +1400 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast Win Combinations Ivory Coast to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 Clean-sheet win combo — plausible given their defensive record +550 Ivory Coast to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 Upset win with Norway scoring back +550 Ivory Coast to win 3-2, 4-2 or 5-2 High-scoring upset, least likely Ivory Coast win route +1600 ⚡ Any Other Score Norway to win — Any Other Score Outside all listed bands, e.g. 4-0, 5-1, 6-2 +1900 Ivory Coast to win — Any Other Score Outside all listed bands · longest price on the board +4000 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Includes extra time and penalties · Live today

⭐ Most Likely Correct Score Bets — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Most Likely Outcome Norway to Win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 Norway to qualify -174 CIV conceded only 2 goals all tournament Bigger price than narrower NOR win combo +280 $10→$38 This combination bundles together every clean-sheet Norway win regardless of margin, which is exactly the kind of grouped band that aligns well with Norway's status as the -174 favorite to qualify. It pays out whether the game finishes 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0, removing the precision risk of betting one exact scoreline while still capturing the most statistically supported outcome in the match: Norway winning and Ivory Coast's blunt attack (only four goals in three group games) failing to convert. At +280, this offers the best return among the realistic, high-probability bands today. Haaland alone is priced at -140 to score anytime, and if he's the only player to find the net for either side, this exact combination cashes. Verdict · Confirmed +280, top overall pick · 2 units The most statistically grounded combination on the board. Norway favored, CIV's finishing has been the issue all tournament. Strong headline play. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Best Value Norway to Win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 BTTS Yes priced at -166 Norway conceded in each of last 5 matches CIV scored in every group game +330 $10→$43 This is the single most interesting combination on the board given today's BTTS price. FanDuel has Both Teams to Score Yes at -166 — meaning the market leans heavily toward Ivory Coast finding the net regardless of the final result. Norway have also conceded in each of their last five matches, a trend that has continued throughout the entire tournament including their group stage win over Senegal. If you believe BTTS Yes is the correct read on this match — and the -166 price suggests the market agrees — this Norway win combo with Ivory Coast scoring once captures that exact outcome at a better price (+330) than the clean-sheet version above (+280), since it requires Norway to win comfortably enough to absorb a reply. Verdict · Confirmed +330, aligns with BTTS -166 price · 2 units Best value pick given the strong BTTS Yes market signal. Norway have conceded in 5 straight matches — this combo captures that pattern while still backing the favorite. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Extra Time Play Draw 0-0 or 1-1 (Regulation) RotoWire: "hardest game on the board to call" Ivory Coast +142 to qualify, a real chance Big payout if it lands +1000 $10→$110 Note this market is described including extra time — but a 0-0 or 1-1 scoreline grouped here most plausibly reflects the regulation result before any ET goals are factored into the wider qualification picture. RotoWire's exact framing of this tie as "the hardest game on the board to call" supports the idea that this is genuinely closer to a coin flip than the headline -174/+142 qualify prices suggest. Ivory Coast have been organized enough to frustrate stronger opposition all tournament, conceding only twice in three group games. If their defensive discipline holds and their attack manages even a single goal, this is the natural correct score outcome. At +1000, this is a strong longshot value play given how tight the qualify market actually is. Verdict · Confirmed +1000, strong longshot value · 1 unit Given how tight the qualify market actually is (-174/+142), +1000 on a draw scenario is excellent value for a small stake. ⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Upset Defensive Route Ivory Coast to Win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 Conceded only 2 goals all tournament Best defensive record in the matchup Ivory Coast +142 to qualify outright +550 $10→$65 This is the natural upset path for Ivory Coast given their profile. Their defensive record is genuinely strong — only two goals conceded across three group games — and their issue all tournament has been converting chances, not generating them. If they find one moment of quality from Pépé, Yan Diomandé or Bonny while their back line holds firm, a clean-sheet win is the realistic version of an Ivory Coast victory today. This combination pays the same +550 as the alternate Ivory Coast win-with-reply combo below, but a clean sheet is arguably more consistent with their defensive identity than a back-and-forth game where Norway's superior attacking talent also finds a way through. Verdict · Confirmed +550, best upset route · 1 unit Ivory Coast's defensive record genuinely supports a clean-sheet upset more than an open, high-scoring one. One unit on the underdog.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Correct Score Picks · FanDuel · Ivory Coast vs Norway · Today 1PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Norway to Win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 Most statistically supported outcome · 2 units +280 ⭐⭐⭐ Norway to Win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 Aligns with -166 BTTS Yes price · best value · 2 units +330 ⭐⭐ Draw 0-0 or 1-1 RotoWire: hardest game to call · strong longshot value · 1 unit +1000 ⭐⭐ Ivory Coast to Win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 Best upset route given defensive record · 1 unit +550

⚠️ Bands We're Avoiding Today The longshot bands — Norway 3-2/4-2/5-2 (+1000), Ivory Coast 2-1/3-1/4-1 (+550), Ivory Coast 3-2/4-2/5-2 (+1600), Any Other Draw (+1400), and both "Any Other Score" catch-alls (+1900 and +4000) — all require either an unusually open, high-event game or a result well outside either team's demonstrated scoring range this tournament. Norway have not scored more than 4 in a single match and Ivory Coast have not scored more than 2 in any group game, making the truly chaotic scorelines statistically much less likely than the bands featured above.

🎯 Pairing Ideas · FanDuel Dual Norway Combo Norway 1-0/2-0/3-0 (+280) + Norway 2-1/3-1/4-1 (+330) — as separate singles Together these two bands cover every realistic Norway win scenario. Splitting a stake across both gives broad coverage of the most likely overall outcome (Norway winning) while hedging the clean-sheet-vs-reply uncertainty. Goalscorer Cross-Check Norway 2-1/3-1/4-1 (+330) + Haaland Anytime (-140) — as separate singles If Haaland scores and Norway win by exactly one of these BTTS-friendly margins, both bets land together. This is a natural pairing given how central Haaland is to virtually every Norway win scenario today. ⚠️ Correct score combinations include extra time and penalties. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Ivory Coast vs Norway Correct Score · Today · Kickoff 1PM ET · AT&T Stadium Dallas Bet Correct Score on FanDuel Now NOR 1-0/2-0/3-0 +280 · NOR 2-1/3-1/4-1 +330 · Draw 0-0 or 1-1 +1000

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Correct score combinations including extra time · Norway to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0: +280 · Norway to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1: +330 · Norway to win 3-2, 4-2 or 5-2: +1000 · Norway to win any other score: +1900 · Draw 0-0 or 1-1: +1000 · Any other draw: +1400 · Ivory Coast to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0: +550 · Ivory Coast to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1: +550 · Ivory Coast to win 3-2, 4-2 or 5-2: +1600 · Ivory Coast to win any other score: +4000 · Norway to qualify -174 / Ivory Coast to qualify +142 · Both Teams to Score Yes -166 · Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer -140 · Norway 8 goals in 3 group games, conceded 7 (in each of last 5 matches) · Ivory Coast 4 goals in 3 group games, conceded only 2 all tournament · Julian Ryerson ruled out (thigh), Wilfried Singo doubt (hamstring) · Match kicks off today at 1PM ET · AT&T Stadium Dallas Texas · FS1 · R16 M91 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER