Ivory Coast vs Norway Best Prop Bets Today: Predictions World Cup 2026 Round of 32

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 1PM ET · HAALAND ANYTIME -140 (INCL. ET) · 1+ SOT -900 · 2+ SOT -180 · FGS +260 · 2+ GOALS +380 · TO SCORE OR ASSIST -200 · NORWAY TO QUALIFY -174 · BTTS YES -166 · UNDER 10.5 CORNERS -2200 (HEAVY FAVORITE) · RYERSON RULED OUT, SINGO DOUBT

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast vs Norway 🇳🇴 · Today 1PM ET · AT&T Stadium Dallas · FS1 Norway to Qualify -174 · Ivory Coast to Qualify +142 · Tie No Bet: CIV +150 / NOR -194 → R16 M91

🔴 Live Match Day · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook All prices below are confirmed live on FanDuel ahead of today's 1PM ET kickoff. Player goalscorer and shots markets cover the full match including extra time. Confirm starting lineups before placing any player prop — odds move fast on matchday.

📖 Why Props Shine in This Matchup

With Norway to qualify priced at just -174 (Ivory Coast +142), this is closer than the headline number suggests for a win-or-go-home knockout tie. RotoWire frames it outright as "the hardest game on the board to call." That competitiveness pushes real value into player and team props, where individual roles and recent form are far more predictable than the final scoreline. Haaland's underlying shot volume is so dominant that FanDuel prices him at -900 to register even a single shot on target — essentially a lock — while his anytime goalscorer price of -140 reflects how central he is to Norway's entire attacking plan.

The full anytime goalscorer board (including extra time) also shows Sørloth (+175), Nusa (+260), Ange-Yoan Bonny (+280), Yan Diomandé (+300) and Nicolas Pépé (+320) all carrying live prices — real depth beyond just Haaland. And with Julian Ryerson ruled out for Norway and Wilfried Singo a doubt for Ivory Coast, the corners and method-of-victory markets below carry some of the most lopsided pricing on the board today.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (Incl. Extra Time)

Anytime Goalscorer Incl. ET · FanDuel Sportsbook · Live Today Erling Haaland (Norway) -140 Alexander Sørloth (Norway) +175 Antonio Nusa (Norway) +260 Ange-Yoan Bonny (Ivory Coast) +280 Yan Diomandé (Ivory Coast) +300 Nicolas Pépé (Ivory Coast) +320 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Includes extra time · Additional names available on the full board · Last updated today

⚽ Best Player Props — FanDuel

⭐ Prop Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Incl. Extra Time Erling Haaland — Anytime Goalscorer 4 WC goals, brace in both starts 0.82 goals/90 at Man City (99th pctl) Covers full match incl. ET -140 $14→$10 profit He's scored in both his World Cup starts — braces against both Iraq and Senegal — becoming just the second player in 50 years to score twice in each of his first two World Cup matches. Ivory Coast have conceded only twice across their three group games, but with Haaland fresh after being rested against France, expect him to add to his tally with a goal or two in this last-32 clash. This anytime price includes extra time, which matters given how tight FanDuel's qualify market is (Norway -174). If this goes to ET, Haaland gets extra minutes to add to his tally. Verdict · Confirmed -140 incl. ET · 2 units Scored in both WC starts, brace each time. -140 includes extra time, adding real value to the line given the tight qualify market.

⭐ Prop Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Near-Lock Erling Haaland — 1+ Shots on Target 5 shots, 4+ SOT in both WC starts 3.5 SOT/game average leads Norway -900 $90→$10 profit 2+ SOT: -180 · 3+ SOT: +185 · 4+ SOT: +500 FanDuel prices Haaland's first shot on target at a heavy -900, reflecting that he has registered multiple shots on target in every World Cup appearance so far. That's an extremely steep price for a straight bet, but it confirms the underlying volume that makes the alternatives below genuinely interesting. The better value play is 2+ SOT at -180 — still well inside his demonstrated range — or for a true plus-money swing, 3+ SOT at +185 given he hit 4 shots on target against Iraq alone. Verdict · 2+ SOT (-180) is the play, not 1+ (-900) · 2 units 1+ SOT at -900 is too short to be worth a bet on its own. Back 2+ SOT at -180 instead, or 3+ SOT at +185 for plus-money value.

⭐ Prop Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Better Leverage Than Anytime Erling Haaland — First Goalscorer Opened scoring vs Iraq Norway's clear primary focal point +260 $10→$26 Haaland opened the scoring for Norway in their World Cup debut against Iraq from a counter-attack, and remains the clear focal point of every Norwegian attacking move. With Norway expected to attack from the first whistle in a must-win knockout setting, he looks the likeliest player to break the deadlock. At +260, this offers significantly better leverage than his -140 anytime price for what is functionally a very similar underlying read on the match — that he scores. The next closest player on the FGS board, Sørloth, sits at +550, more than double Haaland's price. Verdict · Confirmed +260, best leverage play · 1-2 units +260 confirmed. Opened the scoring vs Iraq. Much better value than the -140 anytime price for a similar read on the match.

⭐ Prop Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Broader Coverage Erling Haaland — To Score or Assist Covers two routes to involvement Assist alone priced at +450 separately -200 $20→$10 profit This market covers Haaland either scoring or assisting, which broadens his path to cashing beyond the pure goalscorer line. At -200 it's shorter than straight anytime (-140) because it adds the assist route, but for bettors who want maximum coverage on Norway's most involved attacker, this is worth a look — especially as a smaller stake alongside the FGS play above. Verdict · Confirmed -200, broader coverage play · 1 unit Shorter than anytime alone but covers more ground. Best as a small supplementary stake, not the headline play.

⭐ Prop Pick #5 · Confirmed FanDuel Price Nicolas Pépé — 1+ Shots on Target 2 WC goals, brace vs Curaçao Leads team 56 set-piece kicks (31%) 5th player ever to score 2+ for CIV at a WC -150 $15→$10 profit 2+ SOT: +350 · Anytime: +320 Pépé has 2 of Ivory Coast's 4 World Cup goals, recording a brace vs Curaçao in the final group game — Opta confirms he became just the fifth player to score more than once for Ivory Coast at a men's World Cup. He leads the team with 56 kicks off set pieces through three matches, accounting for 31% of all Ivory Coast deliveries. At -150 he's a solid floor play on shots on target, but for plus-money upside his anytime goalscorer price of +320 — or 2+ SOT at +350 — offer better returns given his role as Ivory Coast's primary attacking outlet today. Verdict · Confirmed -150, or +320 anytime for value · 1-2 units -150 for 1+ SOT is a safe floor. For plus-money, his +320 anytime goalscorer price is the better swing given his form and set-piece role.

⭐ Prop Pick #6 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Creative Hub Martin Ødegaard — Anytime Assist Norway's creative captain, rested vs France Top of Norway's assist board today +260 $10→$26 To score or assist: +150 Ødegaard returns from being rested against France as Norway's creative captain, sitting atop the anytime assist board ahead of Nusa (+300), Patrick Berg (+310) and Sørloth (+320). His vision is what unlocks Haaland and Sørloth in behind a disciplined Ivory Coast back line — if Norway create clean chances today, Ødegaard's fingerprints are likely on them. His combined score-or-assist price at +150 is also worth a look for broader coverage. Verdict · Confirmed +260, top of NOR assist board · 1 unit Leads Norway's anytime assist market. +150 for score-or-assist offers broader coverage of his involvement today.

🏳️ Team & Match Props — FanDuel

⭐ Prop Pick #7 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Incl. Extra Time Both Teams to Score — Yes 15 goals scored across NOR group, BTTS all 3 NOR conceded in each of last 5 matches -166 No: +130 A total of 15 goals were scored across Norway's three group stage fixtures and both teams scored in all three games. Both nations can call upon quality attacking talents — Haaland, Yan Diomandé, Sørloth and Pépé among others — who have the potential to cause problems in the final third. This price includes extra time, which strengthens the case further: even if regulation ends level, an additional 30 minutes gives both attacks more opportunity to find the net. Verdict · Confirmed -166, includes extra time · 2 units BTTS landed in all 3 Norway group games. Price includes ET, giving extra cover if the match goes long.

⭐ Match Result · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Covers Reg + ET + PKs Norway to Qualify for Next Round Wager covers regulation, ET and PKs NOR last competitive loss Oct 2024 vs Austria -174 Ivory Coast: +142 This market covers the full path to the Round of 16 — regulation time, extra time and penalties. Norway return to full strength today after resting 10 players against France, while Ivory Coast's recurring issue all tournament has been converting the chances they create rather than generating them. Prior to the France defeat, Norway's last competitive loss came in October 2024, while Ivory Coast have lost five matches in that same span. Verdict · Confirmed -174 · 1-2 units Covers all paths to qualification. Norway's form edge and full-strength return support the price.

⭐ Confirmed FanDuel Price · Away (Norway) Total Corners Incl. ET Norway Under 10.5 Total Corners 9 of NOR last 10 matches under this line Direct, central attacking style — not corner-heavy -2200 Over 10.5: +800 U3.5: +320 · U2.5: +640 This specific market measures Norway's own corner total (not the combined match total), and the pricing is extremely lopsided: Under 10.5 sits at a massive -2200 while the Over pays +800. That gap tells you the market is extremely confident Norway alone won't generate that volume individually — consistent with the trend that nine of Norway's last 10 matches have produced under 10.5 total combined corners. At -2200 there's no value betting the favorite outright, but the smaller Norway corner lines are worth a look if you want exposure to this same read at a fairer price — Norway Under 3.5 corners at +320, or Under 2.5 at +640, both offer plus-money if you believe their corner output stays low today. Verdict · Skip the -2200 favorite, look at lower lines instead · 1 unit -2200 confirms the trend but offers no betting value at that price. Norway Under 3.5 corners (+320) is the smarter way to back this same read.

🎰 Featured Parlay — FanDuel

🔥 Viking Row · Live Same Game Parlay · 2,998 Bets Placed Today Norway takes a lead before half and advances behind a Haaland brace Leg 1: Norway — Half-Time Result Leg 2: Norway — To Qualify for the Next Round Leg 3: Erling Haaland — To Score 2 or More Goals Incl. ET Combined Parlay Price 2,998 bets placed +574 $10 wager wins $57.42. This is one of the most popular live parlays on the board today, combining Norway's likely early control of the game with Haaland's individual scoring threat across the full match.

📊 Props Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Best Prop Bets · FanDuel · Ivory Coast vs Norway · Today 1PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Haaland First Goalscorer Best leverage vs anytime price · opened scoring vs Iraq +260 ⭐⭐⭐ Haaland 2+ SOT 4+ SOT vs Iraq · better value than -900 1+ line -180 ⭐⭐⭐ BTTS Yes BTTS in all 3 NOR group games · incl. ET -166 ⭐⭐⭐ Haaland Anytime (Incl. ET) Brace in both WC starts · covers full match -140 ⭐⭐ Norway to Qualify Covers regulation, ET and PKs -174 ⭐⭐ Pépé Anytime Goalscorer 2 WC goals · leads team in set-piece volume +320 ⭐⭐ Ødegaard Anytime Assist Top of Norway's assist board today +260 ⭐ Norway Under 3.5 Corners Better value than the -2200 Under 10.5 line +320

🎯 More Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Haaland Value Combo Haaland First Goalscorer (+260) + Haaland 2+ SOT (-180) — as separate singles Both legs lean into his individual volume and scoring threat at better prices than the straight anytime (-140) and 1+ SOT (-900) lines. Back as independent singles for cleaner value. Norway Win Combo Norway to Qualify (-174) + BTTS Yes (-166) — check FD SGP builder for combined price If you believe Norway advance but also expect Ivory Coast to find a goal along the way, this is a cleaner way to express that view than two individual wagers. Goalscorer Double Haaland Anytime (-140) + Pépé Anytime (+320) — as separate singles Two of the most likely scorers on the board today, one on each side. If BTTS lands, these two are among the most probable scorers involved. ⚠️ Confirm starting lineups before betting player props — kickoff is today at 1PM ET. All goalscorer and shots markets include extra time unless noted. SGPs and parlays are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Ivory Coast vs Norway · Today, Kickoff 1PM ET · AT&T Stadium Dallas Bet Ivory Coast vs Norway Props on FanDuel Now Haaland FGS +260 · 2+ SOT -180 · BTTS -166 · Norway Qualify -174

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Norway to qualify -174 / Ivory Coast to qualify +142 · Tie no bet: Ivory Coast +150 / Norway -194 · Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer -140 incl. ET · 2+ goals +380 · first goalscorer +260 · to score or assist -200 · 1+ shots on target -900 · 2+ SOT -180 · 3+ SOT +185 · 4+ SOT +500 · Alexander Sorloth anytime +175 · Antonio Nusa anytime +260 · Ange-Yoan Bonny anytime +280 · Yan Diomande anytime +300 · Nicolas Pepe anytime +320 · Pepe 1+ SOT -150 / 2+ SOT +350 · Martin Odegaard anytime assist +260 / to score or assist +150 · Both Teams to Score Yes -166 incl. ET (No +130) · Norway Under 10.5 total corners -2200 / Over 10.5 +800 · Norway Under 3.5 corners +320 / Over 3.5 -500 · Norway Under 2.5 corners +640 / Over 2.5 -1450 · Corner match bet: Norway -180 / Draw +750 / Ivory Coast +200 · Featured parlay "Viking Row" (Norway HT lead + Norway to qualify + Haaland 2+ goals incl. ET) +574, 2,998 bets placed · Haaland 4 WC goals in 2 starts (brace vs Iraq, brace vs Senegal), 0.82 goals/90 and 3.83 shots/90 at Man City (99th percentile both) · Pepe 2 WC goals, leads team 56 set-piece kicks (31% share) · Norway conceded in each of last 5 matches · Ivory Coast scored in every group game · Julian Ryerson ruled out (thigh), Wilfried Singo doubt (hamstring) · Match kicks off today at 1PM ET · AT&T Stadium Dallas Texas · FS1 · R16 M91 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER