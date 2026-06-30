Ivory Coast vs Norway Best Prop Bets Today: Predictions World Cup 2026 Round of 32
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Ivory Coast vs Norway: Best Prop Bets Today
Player props · Corners · Match props · SGP ideas · All odds FanDuel
📖 Why Props Shine in This Matchup
With Norway to qualify priced at just -174 (Ivory Coast +142), this is closer than the headline number suggests for a win-or-go-home knockout tie. RotoWire frames it outright as "the hardest game on the board to call." That competitiveness pushes real value into player and team props, where individual roles and recent form are far more predictable than the final scoreline. Haaland's underlying shot volume is so dominant that FanDuel prices him at -900 to register even a single shot on target — essentially a lock — while his anytime goalscorer price of -140 reflects how central he is to Norway's entire attacking plan.
The full anytime goalscorer board (including extra time) also shows Sørloth (+175), Nusa (+260), Ange-Yoan Bonny (+280), Yan Diomandé (+300) and Nicolas Pépé (+320) all carrying live prices — real depth beyond just Haaland. And with Julian Ryerson ruled out for Norway and Wilfried Singo a doubt for Ivory Coast, the corners and method-of-victory markets below carry some of the most lopsided pricing on the board today.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (Incl. Extra Time)
⚽ Best Player Props — FanDuel
He's scored in both his World Cup starts — braces against both Iraq and Senegal — becoming just the second player in 50 years to score twice in each of his first two World Cup matches. Ivory Coast have conceded only twice across their three group games, but with Haaland fresh after being rested against France, expect him to add to his tally with a goal or two in this last-32 clash.
This anytime price includes extra time, which matters given how tight FanDuel's qualify market is (Norway -174). If this goes to ET, Haaland gets extra minutes to add to his tally.
FanDuel prices Haaland's first shot on target at a heavy -900, reflecting that he has registered multiple shots on target in every World Cup appearance so far. That's an extremely steep price for a straight bet, but it confirms the underlying volume that makes the alternatives below genuinely interesting.
The better value play is 2+ SOT at -180 — still well inside his demonstrated range — or for a true plus-money swing, 3+ SOT at +185 given he hit 4 shots on target against Iraq alone.
Haaland opened the scoring for Norway in their World Cup debut against Iraq from a counter-attack, and remains the clear focal point of every Norwegian attacking move. With Norway expected to attack from the first whistle in a must-win knockout setting, he looks the likeliest player to break the deadlock.
At +260, this offers significantly better leverage than his -140 anytime price for what is functionally a very similar underlying read on the match — that he scores. The next closest player on the FGS board, Sørloth, sits at +550, more than double Haaland's price.
This market covers Haaland either scoring or assisting, which broadens his path to cashing beyond the pure goalscorer line. At -200 it's shorter than straight anytime (-140) because it adds the assist route, but for bettors who want maximum coverage on Norway's most involved attacker, this is worth a look — especially as a smaller stake alongside the FGS play above.
Pépé has 2 of Ivory Coast's 4 World Cup goals, recording a brace vs Curaçao in the final group game — Opta confirms he became just the fifth player to score more than once for Ivory Coast at a men's World Cup. He leads the team with 56 kicks off set pieces through three matches, accounting for 31% of all Ivory Coast deliveries.
At -150 he's a solid floor play on shots on target, but for plus-money upside his anytime goalscorer price of +320 — or 2+ SOT at +350 — offer better returns given his role as Ivory Coast's primary attacking outlet today.
Ødegaard returns from being rested against France as Norway's creative captain, sitting atop the anytime assist board ahead of Nusa (+300), Patrick Berg (+310) and Sørloth (+320). His vision is what unlocks Haaland and Sørloth in behind a disciplined Ivory Coast back line — if Norway create clean chances today, Ødegaard's fingerprints are likely on them. His combined score-or-assist price at +150 is also worth a look for broader coverage.
🏳️ Team & Match Props — FanDuel
A total of 15 goals were scored across Norway's three group stage fixtures and both teams scored in all three games. Both nations can call upon quality attacking talents — Haaland, Yan Diomandé, Sørloth and Pépé among others — who have the potential to cause problems in the final third.
This price includes extra time, which strengthens the case further: even if regulation ends level, an additional 30 minutes gives both attacks more opportunity to find the net.
This market covers the full path to the Round of 16 — regulation time, extra time and penalties. Norway return to full strength today after resting 10 players against France, while Ivory Coast's recurring issue all tournament has been converting the chances they create rather than generating them. Prior to the France defeat, Norway's last competitive loss came in October 2024, while Ivory Coast have lost five matches in that same span.
This specific market measures Norway's own corner total (not the combined match total), and the pricing is extremely lopsided: Under 10.5 sits at a massive -2200 while the Over pays +800. That gap tells you the market is extremely confident Norway alone won't generate that volume individually — consistent with the trend that nine of Norway's last 10 matches have produced under 10.5 total combined corners.
At -2200 there's no value betting the favorite outright, but the smaller Norway corner lines are worth a look if you want exposure to this same read at a fairer price — Norway Under 3.5 corners at +320, or Under 2.5 at +640, both offer plus-money if you believe their corner output stays low today.
🎰 Featured Parlay — FanDuel
📊 Props Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Norway to qualify -174 / Ivory Coast to qualify +142 · Tie no bet: Ivory Coast +150 / Norway -194 · Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer -140 incl. ET · 2+ goals +380 · first goalscorer +260 · to score or assist -200 · 1+ shots on target -900 · 2+ SOT -180 · 3+ SOT +185 · 4+ SOT +500 · Alexander Sorloth anytime +175 · Antonio Nusa anytime +260 · Ange-Yoan Bonny anytime +280 · Yan Diomande anytime +300 · Nicolas Pepe anytime +320 · Pepe 1+ SOT -150 / 2+ SOT +350 · Martin Odegaard anytime assist +260 / to score or assist +150 · Both Teams to Score Yes -166 incl. ET (No +130) · Norway Under 10.5 total corners -2200 / Over 10.5 +800 · Norway Under 3.5 corners +320 / Over 3.5 -500 · Norway Under 2.5 corners +640 / Over 2.5 -1450 · Corner match bet: Norway -180 / Draw +750 / Ivory Coast +200 · Featured parlay "Viking Row" (Norway HT lead + Norway to qualify + Haaland 2+ goals incl. ET) +574, 2,998 bets placed · Haaland 4 WC goals in 2 starts (brace vs Iraq, brace vs Senegal), 0.82 goals/90 and 3.83 shots/90 at Man City (99th percentile both) · Pepe 2 WC goals, leads team 56 set-piece kicks (31% share) · Norway conceded in each of last 5 matches · Ivory Coast scored in every group game · Julian Ryerson ruled out (thigh), Wilfried Singo doubt (hamstring) · Match kicks off today at 1PM ET · AT&T Stadium Dallas Texas · FS1 · R16 M91 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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