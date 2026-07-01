World Cup Predictions Today: England vs Congo Prediction, Pick, Best Bets & Props (July 1)

England vs. Congo Picks in Summary

Under 2.5 Goals (-118)

The Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup continues today as Congo battles England at noon ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

England vs Congo World Cup Prediction Today

On paper, Thomas Tuchel has built a roster that looks better suited to counter attack than to break down a low block. That's how it's played out so far through group play. The match where England had their lowest possession (Croatia) was the match where they looked the most dangerous while they struggled to create chances against Panama and Ghana despite dominating possession.

Congo sets up as a matchup that's a lot more likely to be like the Panama and Ghana games than the Croatia match, and that pushes me to back this Round of 32 contest to go under 2.5 goals.

England netted only two combined goals versus Ghana and Panama, one of which came on a set piece. They've had a rough go of it in open play, failing to create many clear chances, and Congo is likely to sit just as low and compact as Ghana and Panama did. I think Congo can frustrate an English side that isn't getting good enough quality from its wide players so far.

As for Congo's attack, chances should be few and far between against an England defense that has kept back-to-back clean sheets.

I think it all adds up to a low-scoring match.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have completed their group stage matches, winning Group D. Their Round of 32 match against Bosnia takes place today at 8 p.m. ET.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +340 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +410 and Spain at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.