Rays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Kansas City Royals.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs Royals Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (49-33) vs. Kansas City Royals (35-51)

Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and Rays.TV

Rays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-146) | KC: (+124)

TB: (-146) | KC: (+124) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+104) | KC: +1.5 (-125)

TB: -1.5 (+104) | KC: +1.5 (-125) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 6-5, 3.30 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 3-5, 4.18 ERA

The Rays will call on Shane McClanahan (6-5) versus the Royals and Seth Lugo (3-5). McClanahan and his team have a record of 8-7-0 against the spread when he starts. McClanahan's team has a record of 8-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have gone 8-8-0 ATS in Lugo's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Royals are 4-6 in Lugo's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (65%)

Rays vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +124 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -146 favorite despite being on the road.

Rays vs Royals Spread

The Rays are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+104 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -125 to cover.

Rays vs Royals Over/Under

The Rays-Royals contest on July 1 has been given an over/under of 10.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

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Rays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in 33, or 62.3%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 7-5 when favored by -146 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 39 of their 81 opportunities.

The Rays have posted a record of 49-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have won 37.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (19-32).

Kansas City is 5-5 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

In the 82 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-39-1).

The Royals are 37-45-0 ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 91 hits, batting .294 this season with 35 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .384 and a slugging percentage of .555.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Caminero has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .500 with seven home runs, two walks and 15 RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with an OPS of .928. He has a slash line of .334/.416/.512 this season.

Among all qualified hitters, he is first in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Diaz enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .455 with four doubles, seven walks and six RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has collected 85 base hits, an OBP of .395 and a slugging percentage of .468 this season.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 16 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

Simpson has safely hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated 92 hits with a .367 on-base percentage and a .479 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Royals. He's batting .294.

He is 13th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Carter Jensen is hitting .251 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is currently 83rd in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jac Caglianone has 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .261.

Michael Massey has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .260.

Rays vs Royals Head to Head

6/30/2026: 10-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/25/2026: 13-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

13-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/24/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/23/2026: 12-5 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

12-5 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/22/2026: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/26/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/25/2025: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/24/2025: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2025: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-2 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/30/2025: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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