USA vs Bosnia Prediction World Cup Today: Best Goalscorer Bets, Picks, Props and Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks in Summary

Folarin Balogun +125

Chris Richards +750

Few things in sports match the excitement and adrenaline rush of a goal.

For today's US vs. Bosnia Round of 32 match, which starts at 8 p.m. ET, what are the best anytime goal props? Using FanDuel's World Cup odds as a guide, let's dive into the market and pick out two best bets.

All US-Bosnia odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Prediction: US vs Bosnia Goalscorer Picks and Props

US vs Bosnia Goal Odds for Every Player

Player Odds Christian Pulisic +125 Folarin Balogun +125 Ricardo Pepi +130 Giovanni Reyna +185 Malik Tillman +230 Timothy Weah +300 Weston McKennie +370 View Full Table ChevronDown

USA vs Bosnia Best Goalscorer Prop Bets

After scoring 13 times with four assists for Monaco this past club campaign, Balogun has hit the ground running this summer. He has been an ever-present threat for the US this tournament, scoring twice in two starts while accounting for seven total shots, three of which have been on target.

He's a presence on set pieces -- more on those in a minute -- and has popped up all across the front line in his two games, with Balogun and Christian Pulisic playing with immense freedom under Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking of Pulisic, he'll likely return to the starting lineup for the first time since the Americans' 4-1 thrashing of Paraguay, a result that keeps looking better and better given how Paraguay has performed in their following games. Pulisic's return is a big boost for Balogun as the USMNT's star winger has the ability to unsettle a defense and feed the ball to Balogun in dangerous areas.

All in all, even though Pulisic will likely be on penalties, Balogun is my favorite goalscorer prop in a match where the US is listed at -188 odds to go over 1.5 goals.

Among the players with longer odds, Richards makes some sense as a dart throw.

The US was threatening on set pieces in each of their group matches, and the 6-foot-2 Richards is one of their main aerial options. He's scored a goal in three straight seasons for Crystal Palace, his club side, and that's no small feat for a center-back.

He scored twice over six matches in the 2025 Gold Cup, and he's averaging 0.5 shots per 90 minutes this World Cup.

The US is listed at -370 to have the most corners, and they'll likely see the majority of possession. In short, they should have more than a few dead-ball opportunities, and these long odds on Richards to score catch my eye.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.