Dodgers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Athletics.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Athletics Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-30) vs. Athletics (40-46)

Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-164) | OAK: (+138)

LAD: (-164) | OAK: (+138) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-110) | OAK: +1.5 (-110)

LAD: -1.5 (-110) | OAK: +1.5 (-110) Total: 11 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Dreyer (Dodgers) - 3-1, 3.51 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 6-4, 3.15 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jack Dreyer (3-1) for the Dodgers and J.T. Ginn (6-4) for the Athletics. In five games he pitched with a spread last season, Dreyer and his team finished with a 4-1-0 record ATS. Dreyer appeared in five games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 4-1 in those contests. When Ginn starts, the Athletics have gone 10-5-0 against the spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Ginn's starts this season, and they went 6-2 in those games.

Dodgers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (51.5%)

Dodgers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Athletics moneyline has the Dodgers as a -164 favorite, while the Athletics are a +138 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Athletics Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Dodgers are -110 to cover, while the Athletics are -110 to cover.

Dodgers vs Athletics Over/Under

The Dodgers-Athletics contest on July 1 has been given an over/under of 11 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

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Dodgers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 55, or 65.5%, of the 84 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season, the Dodgers have come away with a win 34 times in 52 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 or better on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 41 of their 86 games with a total this season.

The Dodgers are 42-44-0 against the spread in their 86 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics are 24-27 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.1% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 5-9 (35.7%).

The Athletics have played in 86 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-42-1).

The Athletics have collected a 41-45-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.412) and total hits (88) this season. He's batting .296 batting average while slugging .542.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is seventh in slugging.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .300 with three home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.494) thanks to 36 extra-base hits. He's batting .293 with an on-base percentage of .382.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Freeman brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with three doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Andy Pages is batting .271 with a .479 slugging percentage and 60 RBI this year.

Pages takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Max Muncy has been key for Los Angeles with 69 hits, an OBP of .361 plus a slugging percentage of .512.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has put up an on-base percentage of .421, a slugging percentage of .516, and has 85 hits, all club-bests for the Athletics (while batting .276).

He ranks 37th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Shea Langeliers' .489 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is currently 63rd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .272 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.

Jeff McNeil is batting .233 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.

Dodgers vs Athletics Head to Head

6/30/2026: 9-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/29/2026: 9-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

9-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/15/2025: 19-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

19-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/14/2025: 9-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

9-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/13/2025: 11-1 OAK (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

11-1 OAK (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/4/2024: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/3/2024: 10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/2/2024: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/3/2023: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 8/2/2023: 10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

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