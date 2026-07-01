Marlins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Miami Marlins will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marlins vs Rockies Game Info

Miami Marlins (46-40) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-53)

Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Marlins.TV

Marlins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-126) | COL: (+108)

MIA: (-126) | COL: (+108) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+115) | COL: +1.5 (-138)

MIA: -1.5 (+115) | COL: +1.5 (-138) Total: 12 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Marlins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer (Marlins) - 9-0, 2.60 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 1-7, 7.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Max Meyer (9-0) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (1-7) will answer the bell for the Rockies. Meyer's team is 12-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Meyer and his team have won each of the 10 games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Freeland starts, the Rockies are 7-8-0 against the spread. The Rockies have a 5-10 record in Freeland's 15 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Marlins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (63.6%)

Marlins vs Rockies Moneyline

Miami is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +108 underdog at home.

Marlins vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Marlins. The Rockies are -138 to cover, and the Marlins are +115.

Marlins vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Marlins versus Rockies contest on July 1 has been set at 12, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Marlins have won in 27, or 73%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Miami has won 18 of 25 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Marlins have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 45 of 85 chances this season.

The Marlins have posted a record of 46-39-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 39.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (33-51).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Colorado has a 32-48 record (winning 40% of its games).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 40 times this season for a 40-43-2 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have collected a 45-40-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.9% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez leads Miami in slugging percentage (.486) and total hits (111) this season. He's batting .333 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has 96 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382. He's batting .304 and slugging .434.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him eighth, his on-base percentage 15th, and his slugging percentage 70th.

Edwards enters this game looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .390 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBIs.

Liam Hicks has collected 71 base hits, an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Hicks has recorded at least one base hit in 11 straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .372 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Jakob Marsee is batting .189 with a .307 OBP and 21 RBI for Miami this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has a .490 slugging percentage, which paces the Rockies. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .374.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 28th in slugging.

Rumfield takes a 13-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .405 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBIs.

Hunter Goodman has 74 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .243 while slugging .541 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He ranks 98th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jake McCarthy is hitting .299 with 16 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 14 walks.

Troy Johnston has a .378 OBP to lead his team.

Marlins vs Rockies Head to Head

6/30/2026: 14-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

14-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/29/2026: 10-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/29/2026: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 3/28/2026: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 3/27/2026: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/18/2025: 9-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

9-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/16/2025: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/4/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/3/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/2/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!