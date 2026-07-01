Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the San Francisco Giants in MLB action on Wednesday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (43-42) vs. San Francisco Giants (35-50)

Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and NBCS-BA

Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-130) | SF: (+110)

ARI: (-130) | SF: (+110) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192)

ARI: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 3-7, 6.15 ERA vs Trevor McDonald (Giants) - 2-6, 4.94 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (3-7) to the mound, while Trevor McDonald (2-6) will answer the bell for the Giants. Gallen's team is 8-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gallen's team is 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When McDonald starts, the Giants are 5-5-0 against the spread. The Giants have a 4-6 record in McDonald's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (57.4%)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Diamondbacks vs. Giants reveal Arizona as the favorite (-130) and San Francisco as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (+158 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -192 to cover.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Giants on July 1, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

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Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 23 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Arizona has a record of 13-8 when favored by -130 or more this year.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 35 of 84 chances this season.

In 84 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 45-39-0 against the spread.

The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline 53 total times this season. They've gone 19-34 in those games.

San Francisco is 14-16 (winning 46.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Giants have played in 83 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-40-5).

The Giants are 36-47-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .486, fueled by 36 extra-base hits. He has a .265 batting average and an on-base percentage of .320.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Marte will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with four home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks in OBP (.360) and total hits (83) this season. He's batting .272 while slugging .521.

His batting average is 46th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 33rd, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 69 hits.

Ildemaro Vargas has seven home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has put up a team-high OBP (.366) and slugging percentage (.470). He's batting .331.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Arraez hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .389 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .316 with 19 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He is currently fifth in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Casey Schmitt leads the Giants with 86 hits.

Rafael Devers is hitting .242 with 24 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Head to Head

6/30/2026: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2026: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/27/2026: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/26/2026: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/25/2026: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/20/2026: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/19/2026: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/18/2026: 12-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/17/2025: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/16/2025: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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