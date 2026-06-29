World Cup Predictions Today: Brazil vs. Japan Picks, Best Bets and Props (June 29)

Japan vs. Brazil Picks in Summary

Over 2.5 Goals (-104)

The Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup continues today as Japan faces Brazil at 1 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Brazil vs Japan World Cup Prediction Today

Sometimes teams start to get conservative and more defensive minded in the knockouts -- I don't think that'll be the case in this match.

Japan have been very entertaining through the group stage, scoring seven times despite a fairly difficult group, one that featured Sweden and Netherlands. Japan typically go for it regardless of opponent, and they've played some good stuff so far in this tourney.

Brazil have looked strong, also scoring seven times while conceding just once. But two of their matches came against Haiti and Scotland, a pair of teams that just weren't very good. In their only match against a team still alive (Morocco), Brazil let up four shots on target and had only 54% of the possession.

In short, while Brazil are the more talented side in this clash, I think Japan can find some joy and will help this game go over 2.5 goals.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have completed their group stage matches, winning Group D. Their Round of 32 match against Bosnia takes place at 8 p.m. ET on July 1.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.