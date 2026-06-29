Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the San Francisco Giants.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (41-42) vs. San Francisco Giants (35-48)

Date: Monday, June 29, 2026

Monday, June 29, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and NBCS-BA

Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-136) | SF: (+116)

ARI: (-136) | SF: (+116) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+152) | SF: +1.5 (-184)

ARI: -1.5 (+152) | SF: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 6-2, 2.27 ERA vs Tyler Mahle (Giants) - 1-7, 5.49 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez (6-2, 2.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Tyler Mahle (1-7, 5.49 ERA). When Rodriguez starts, his team is 11-5-0 against the spread this season. When Rodriguez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-2. The Giants are 4-8-0 ATS in Mahle's 12 starts with a set spread. The Giants have a 3-6 record in Mahle's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (55.4%)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Diamondbacks vs. Giants reveal Arizona as the favorite (-136) and San Francisco as the underdog (+116) on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the spread (-184 to cover), and Arizona is +152 to cover the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Diamondbacks versus Giants contest on June 29 has been set at 9, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 21 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has come away with a win 10 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 34 of their 82 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 44-38-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have a 19-32 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, San Francisco has a record of 9-11 (45%).

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times this season for a 37-40-4 record against the over/under.

The Giants have gone 35-46-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 83 hits and an OBP of .361 to go with a slugging percentage of .532. All three of those stats are best among Arizona hitters this season. He has a .278 batting average, as well.

He is 36th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualified batters in the majors.

Ketel Marte has an OPS of .787, fueled by an OBP of .317 and a team-best slugging percentage of .470 this season. He's batting .262.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging in MLB.

Marte has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, three home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .245 with a .361 slugging percentage and 28 RBI this year.

Perdomo heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Ildemaro Vargas has been key for Arizona with 64 hits, an OBP of .300 plus a slugging percentage of .400.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has racked up an on-base percentage of .360 and a slugging percentage of .447. Both lead the Giants. He's batting .324.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage is 38th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Arraez heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .322 with 19 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .354.

His batting average is fourth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 51st in slugging.

Casey Schmitt paces the Giants with 86 hits.

Rafael Devers is hitting .240 with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Head to Head

5/27/2026: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/26/2026: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/25/2026: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/20/2026: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/19/2026: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/18/2026: 12-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/17/2025: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/16/2025: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/15/2025: 8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/10/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!